Frontier Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter Profit on Strong Revenue and Cost Performance

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., today reported profitable results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on strong revenue performance, including record ancillary revenue per passenger, and an improvement in unit costs.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Achieved total operating revenues of $906 million, 38 percent higher than the 2019 quarter on 15 percent higher capacity resulting in a 21 percent increase in revenue per available seat mile ("RASM") over the same period

Generated record ancillary revenue of $82 per passenger, 41 percent higher than the 2019 quarter and five percent higher than the prior quarter

Since exiting the pandemic, realized the lowest cost per available seat mile ("CASM") of 9.93 cents, CASM (excluding fuel), a non-GAAP measure, of 6.43 cents, and adjusted (non-GAAP) CASM (excluding fuel) of 6.40 cents

Realized a pre-tax margin of 5.5 percent and an adjusted (non-GAAP) pre-tax margin of 5.7 percent

Ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position with $761 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, or $332 million net of total debt

Took delivery of two A320neo and three A321neo aircraft during the fourth quarter, increasing the proportion of the fleet comprised of the more fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft to 72 percent as of December 31, 2022, among the highest of all major U.S. carriers

Generated 103 available seat miles ("ASM") per gallon, making Frontier the most fuel efficient of all major U.S. carriers and affirming its ongoing commitment to being "America's Greenest Airline"

Expanded service in 16 domestic markets, including six new routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to coincide with the November 2022 opening there of a crew base, and six international markets

Announced new Dallas-Fort Worth crew base expected to open in May 2023 along with five new routes

Launched GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Pass, providing passengers an opportunity for an unlimited number of flights to all Frontier domestic and international destinations

“Fourth quarter results were strong, underpinned by record ancillary revenue and meaningful improvements in CASM and utilization," commented Barry Biffle, President and CEO. “Moving into 2023, we intend to bolster our competitive edge by driving further improvement in ancillary revenue per passenger and unit costs. Today, our total cost advantage over the industry average is wider than it was in 2019, and I expect it will widen further this year. With these contributing factors, I'm confident we're on track to return the airline to the pre-pandemic profit levels per plane on a run-rate basis in the second half of 2023.

"I'm extraordinarily proud of Team Frontier for their tireless contributions in 2022 as we encountered repeated, uncontrollable operational challenges, including the recent winter storm Elliott. Our team overcame treacherous weather conditions, worked extended shifts and managed customer disruptions to get them to their destinations safely. I couldn't be more confident in Team Frontier and our future together as America's ultra-low-cost carrier."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Select Financial Highlights

The following is a summary of fourth quarter and full year 2022 select financial results, including both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information” in the appendix of this release.

(unaudited, in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Total operating revenues $ 906 $ 906 $ 609 $ 609 $ 655 $ 655 Total operating expenses $ 861 $ 859 $ 695 $ 695 $ 587 $ 565 Pre-tax income (loss) $ 50 $ 52 $ (86 ) $ (86 ) $ 72 $ 94 Pre-tax income (loss) margin 5.5 % 5.7 % (14.1)% (14.1)% 11.0 % 14.4 % Net income (loss) $ 40 $ 39 $ (53 ) $ (52 ) $ 56 $ 73





(unaudited, in millions, except for percentages) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Total operating revenues $ 3,326 $ 3,326 $ 2,060 $ 2,060 $ 2,508 $ 2,508 Total operating expenses $ 3,371 $ 3,352 $ 2,177 $ 2,461 $ 2,199 $ 2,167 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (45 ) $ (19 ) $ (144 ) $ (406 ) $ 325 $ 357 Pre-tax income (loss) margin (1.4)% (0.6)% (7.0)% (19.7)% 13.0 % 14.2 % Net income (loss) $ (37 ) $ (17 ) $ (102 ) $ (299 ) $ 251 $ 276

Revenue Performance

Total operating revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $906 million, 38 percent higher than the 2019 quarter, with total operating revenue per passenger of $133, 24 percent higher than the 2019 quarter. Ancillary revenue per passenger was a record $82, 41 percent higher than the 2019 quarter. RASM was 10.45 cents, 21 percent higher compared to the 2019 quarter, alongside capacity growth of 15 percent over the same period.

Average daily aircraft utilization in the fourth quarter increased four percent from the prior quarter to 11.5 hours per day, with further improvement expected to over 12 hours per day, on average, in 2023 as the trend toward normalized operations continues.

Cost Performance

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $861 million, including $2 million in employee retention costs associated with the Company's terminated combination with Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit"). Excluding this item, adjusted (non-GAAP) total operating expenses were $859 million, including $304 million of fuel expenses at an average cost of $3.60 per gallon. Adjusted (non-GAAP) total operating expenses (excluding fuel) were $555 million.

CASM was 9.93 cents in the fourth quarter, while adjusted (non-GAAP) CASM was 9.91 cents. CASM (excluding fuel), a non-GAAP measure, was 6.43 cents, while adjusted (non-GAAP) CASM (excluding fuel) was 6.40 cents, seven percent lower than the prior quarter and two percent lower than the 2021 quarter.

Earnings

Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $50 million, or $52 million on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis excluding special items, reflecting a pre-tax margin of 5.5 percent and an adjusted (non-GAAP) pre-tax margin of 5.7 percent. Winter storm Elliott is estimated to have negatively impacted pre-tax income by approximately $16 million, or 175 basis points on pre-tax margin.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40 million, or $39 million on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis excluding special items.

Cash and Liquidity

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 totaled $761 million, or $332 million net of total debt. The Company repaid its $150 million U.S. Treasury loan (the "Treasury Loan") in February 2022 and is able to access substantial liquidity, if desired, through its co-branded credit card program and related brand assets, based on similar debt financings by other airlines.

Fleet

As of December 31, 2022, Frontier had a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, per the schedule below, all financed with operating leases that expire between 2023 and 2034.

Equipment Quantity Seats A320neo 82 186 A320ceo 13 180 - 186 A321ceo 21 230 A321neo 4 240 Total fleet 120

Frontier is America's Greenest Airline measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Frontier generated 103 ASMs per gallon, four percent higher than the 2019 quarter. To learn more about Frontier's sustainability initiatives, visit www.flygreener.com.

Frontier took delivery of two A320neo and three A321neo aircraft during the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing the proportion of the fleet comprised of the more fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft to 72 percent as of December 31, 2022, among the highest of all major U.S. carriers. The A321neo is expected to unlock meaningful scale efficiencies by way of fuel savings and higher average seats per departure. As of December 31, 2022, over 70 percent of future committed aircraft deliveries, including direct leases, are for A321neo aircraft.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had commitments for an additional 231 aircraft to be delivered through 2029, including purchase commitments for 67 A320neo aircraft and 154 A321neo aircraft and another 10 A321neo aircraft through direct leases.

In December 2022, Airbus notified the Company of its intent to shift aircraft deliveries by a range of one to five months for aircraft initially scheduled in 2023, causing nine A321neo aircraft to shift into 2024 from 2023 and reducing available capacity growth in 2023 by approximately five percent.

Forward Guidance

The first quarter 2023 and full-year 2023 guidance provided below is based on the Company's current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. This guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the SEC. Frontier undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates, except as required by applicable law. Further, this guidance excludes special items and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures because such amounts cannot be determined at this time.

Capacity is anticipated to grow 17 to 19 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the 2022 quarter, while full-year capacity is expected to grow 23 to 28 percent over 2022 after accounting for the aforementioned delays in A321neo aircraft deliveries. Given the unit cost efficiencies expected from the A321neo aircraft, the Company now expects adjusted (non-GAAP) CASM (excluding fuel) to be below six cents during the second half of 2023 and modestly above six cents for the full year, a level which the Company expects will be materially below the industry average.

Fuel costs in the first quarter are expected to be $3.50 to $3.55 per gallon and $3.05 to $3.15 per gallon for full-year 2023 based on the blended fuel curve on January 30, 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) total operating expenses (excluding fuel) for the first quarter are anticipated to be $570 to $595 million and $2,425 to $2,525 million for full-year 2023. The effective tax rate for both the first quarter and full-year 2023 is estimated to be approximately 24 percent. Elevated fuel prices and the seasonal effect of leisure travel flows are anticipated to result in an adjusted (non-GAAP) pre-tax loss in the first quarter, reflecting an expected margin between (2) and (6) percent (excluding special items). Pre-delivery deposits, net of refunds, are expected to be in the range of approximately $120 - $200 million and other capital expenditures are expected to be $145 to $165 million, each for full-year 2023.

The current forward guidance estimates are presented in the following table:

First Quarter 2023(a) Capacity growth (versus 1Q 2022)(b) 17% to 19% Adjusted (non-GAAP) total operating expenses (excluding fuel) ($ millions)(c) $570 to $595 Average fuel cost per gallon(d) $3.50 to $3.55 Effective tax rate ~24% Adjusted (non-GAAP) pre-tax margin (2)% to (6)%





Full Year 2023(a) Capacity growth (versus 2022)(b) 23% to 28% Adjusted (non-GAAP) total operating expenses (excluding fuel) ($ millions)(c) $2,425 to $2,525 Average fuel cost per gallon(d) $3.05 to $3.15 Effective tax rate ~24% Pre-delivery deposits, net of refunds ($ millions) $120 - $200 Other capital expenditures ($ millions)(e) $145 to $165

_________________

(a) Includes guidance on certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) and adjusted pre-tax margin, and which excludes, among other things, special items. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of such special items cannot be determined at this time. (b) The Company's guidance is based on its expectation that customer demand and the airline's operations will continue to recover to more normalized levels; the Company will monitor and adjust capacity levels as appropriate. Given the dynamic nature of the current demand environment, actual capacity adjustments made by the Company may be materially different than what is currently expected. (c) Amount estimated excludes fuel expense and special items, the latter of which are not estimable at this time. The amount takes into consideration the additional expected capacity and the Company's continued investment in the post-pandemic recovery. Estimated fuel cost per gallon is based upon the blended jet fuel curve on January 30, 2023 and is inclusive of estimated fuel taxes and into-plane fuel costs. (d) Other capital expenditures estimate includes capitalized heavy maintenance.





Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results today, February 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (USA). Investors may listen to a live, listen-only webcast available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events. The call will also be archived and available for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Percent Change Year Ended December 31, Percent Change 2022 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 Operating revenues: Passenger $ 887 $ 592 $ 638 50 % 39 % $ 3,248 $ 2,000 $ 2,445 62 % 33 % Other 19 17 17 12 % 12 % 78 60 63 30 % 24 % Total operating revenues 906 609 655 49 % 38 % 3,326 2,060 2,508 61 % 33 % Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel 304 186 172 63 % 77 % 1,160 575 640 102 % 81 % Salaries, wages and benefits 187 162 156 15 % 20 % 715 616 529 16 % 35 % Aircraft rent 155 131 98 18 % 58 % 556 530 368 5 % 51 % Station operations 96 99 84 (3)% 14 % 422 384 336 10 % 26 % Sales and marketing 44 29 34 52 % 29 % 164 109 130 50 % 26 % Maintenance, materials and repairs 39 37 26 5 % 50 % 146 119 86 23 % 70 % Depreciation and amortization 9 10 11 (10)% (18)% 45 38 46 18 % (2)% CARES Act credits — — — N/M N/M — (295 ) — N/M N/M Transaction and merger-related costs, net 2 — — N/M N/M 10 — — N/M N/M Other operating 25 41 6 (39)% 317 % 153 101 64 51 % 139 % Total operating expenses 861 695 587 24 % 47 % 3,371 2,177 2,199 55 % 53 % Operating income (loss) 45 (86 ) 68 N/M (34)% (45 ) (117 ) 309 (62)% N/M Other income (expense): Interest expense (5 ) (2 ) (3 ) 150 % 67 % (21 ) (33 ) (11 ) (36)% 91 % Capitalized interest 5 1 3 400 % 67 % 11 4 11 175 % — % Interest income and other 5 1 4 400 % 25 % 10 2 16 400 % (38)% Total other income (expense) 5 — 4 N/M 25 % — (27 ) 16 N/M N/M Income (loss) before income taxes 50 (86 ) 72 N/M (31)% (45 ) (144 ) 325 (69)% N/M Income tax expense (benefit) 10 (33 ) 16 N/M (38)% (8 ) (42 ) 74 (81)% N/M Net income (loss) $ 40 $ (53 ) $ 56 N/M (29)% $ (37 ) $ (102 ) $ 251 (64)% N/M Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (a) $ 0.18 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.26 N/M (31)% $ (0.17 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 1.19 (65)% N/M Diluted (a) $ 0.18 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.26 N/M (31)% $ (0.17 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 1.19 (65)% N/M Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic (a) 218 216 199 1 % 10 % 218 211 199 3 % 10 % Diluted (a) 220 216 200 2 % 10 % 218 211 200 3 % 9 %

__________________

N/M = Not meaningful

(a) Share amounts included in the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations for 2022 and 2021, as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, include the impact of the 15 million shares issued and sold by the Company as part of its initial public offering that closed on April 6, 2021. Additionally, in periods of net income, the dilutive impact of the 3.1 million warrants outstanding relating to CARES Act funding, any non-participating options and unvested restricted stock units are included in the diluted earnings per share calculations. In addition, most of the Company's 7.3 million outstanding options are participating securities and are therefore not expected to be part of the Company's diluted share count under the two-class method until they are exercised, but, in periods of net income, are included as an adjustment to the numerator of the Company's earnings per share calculation as they are eligible to participate in the Company's earnings. The participating securities impact has been subtracted from periods presented with positive net income in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share.





Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

Selected Operating Statistics

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Percent Change Year Ended December 31, Percent Change 2022 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 2021 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) 8,670 7,836 7,560 11 % 15 % 31,746 26,867 28,120 18 % 13 % Departures 43,407 41,523 37,768 5 % 15 % 165,447 143,476 138,570 15 % 19 % Average stage length (miles) 1,032 975 1,039 6 % (1)% 991 968 1,051 2 % (6)% Block hours 121,623 111,363 105,327 9 % 15 % 451,156 381,018 389,476 18 % 16 % Average aircraft in service 115 111 94 4 % 22 % 112 106 88 6 % 27 % Aircraft – end of period 120 110 98 9 % 22 % 120 110 98 9 % 22 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 11.5 10.9 12.1 6 % (5)% 11.1 9.8 12.2 13 % (9)% Passengers (thousands) 6,836 5,896 6,110 16 % 12 % 25,486 20,709 22,823 23 % 12 % Average seats per departure 193 193 192 — % 1 % 193 193 192 — % 1 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) 7,122 5,818 6,406 22 % 11 % 25,669 20,380 24,203 26 % 6 % Load Factor 82.1 % 74.2 % 84.7 % 7.9pts (2.6)pts 80.9 % 75.9 % 86.1 % 5.0pts (5.2)pts Fare revenue per passenger ($) 50.76 40.41 49.12 26 % 3 % 54.22 38.94 52.80 39 % 3 % Non-fare passenger revenue per passenger ($) 78.99 60.00 55.31 32 % 43 % 73.21 57.65 54.33 27 % 35 % Other revenue per passenger ($) 2.77 3.00 2.87 (8)% (3)% 3.07 2.90 2.78 6 % 10 % Total ancillary revenue passenger ($) 81.76 63.00 58.18 30 % 41 % 76.28 60.55 57.11 26 % 34 % Total revenue per passenger ($) 132.52 103.41 107.30 28 % 24 % 130.50 99.49 109.91 31 % 19 % Total revenue per available seat mile (RASM) (¢) 10.45 7.78 8.67 34 % 21 % 10.48 7.67 8.92 37 % 17 % Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (¢) 9.93 8.87 7.78 12 % 28 % 10.62 8.10 7.82 31 % 36 % CASM (excluding fuel) (¢) 6.43 6.50 5.51 (1)% 17 % 6.96 5.96 5.55 17 % 25 % CASM + net interest (¢) 9.87 8.88 7.73 11 % 28 % 10.62 8.21 7.76 29 % 37 % Adjusted CASM (¢) 9.91 8.87 7.48 12 % 32 % 10.56 9.16 7.71 15 % 37 % Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) (¢) 6.40 6.50 5.21 (2)% 23 % 6.90 7.02 5.44 (2)% 27 % Adjusted CASM + net interest (¢) 9.85 8.88 7.43 11 % 33 % 10.54 9.18 7.65 15 % 38 % Fuel cost per gallon ($) 3.60 2.43 2.24 48 % 61 % 3.72 2.17 2.22 71 % 68 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 84,556 76,555 76,736 10 % 10 % 312,115 265,558 288,510 18 % 8 % Full-Time Equivalent Employees (FTEs) 6,450 5,481 4,935 18 % 31 % 6,450 5,481 4,935 18 % 31 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company is providing below a reconciliation of GAAP financial information to the non-GAAP financial information provided. The non-GAAP financial information is included to provide supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful additional indicators of, among other things, its operating and cost performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Because of these limitations, determinations of the Company’s operating performance or CASM excluding unrealized gains and losses, special items or other items should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be presented on a different basis than other companies using similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)

($ in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 2022 2021 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ 40 $ (53 ) $ 56 $ (37 ) $ (102 ) $ 251 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Aircraft Rent Early lease termination costs(a) — — — — 10 — Salaries, wages and benefits Collective bargaining contract ratification(b) — — 4 2 — 22 Pilot phantom equity(c) — — 18 — — 5 Flight attendant early out program(d) — — — — — 5 Depreciation and amortization Asset impairment(e) — — — 7 — — Early lease termination costs(a) — — — — 1 — Other operating expenses Transaction and merger-related costs, net(f) 2 — — 10 — — CARES Act – grant recognition and employee retention credits(g) — — — — (295 ) — Interest expense CARES Act – write-off of deferred financing costs due to paydown of loan(h) — — — 7 — — CARES Act – mark to market impact for warrants(i) — — — — 22 — Pre-tax impact 2 — 22 26 (262 ) 32 Tax benefit (expense), non-GAAP(j) (3 ) 1 (5 ) (6 ) 65 (7 ) Net income (loss) impact (1 ) 1 17 20 (197 ) 25 Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP(k) $ 39 $ (52 ) $ 73 $ (17 ) $ (299 ) $ 276 Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported $ 50 $ (86 ) $ 72 $ (45 ) $ (144 ) $ 325 Pre-tax impact 2 — 22 26 (262 ) 32 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), non-GAAP(k) $ 52 $ (86 ) $ 94 $ (19 ) $ (406 ) $ 357

__________________

(a) As a result of an early termination and buyout agreement executed in May 2021 with one of the Company’s lessors, Frontier was able to accelerate the removal of the remaining four A319 aircraft from its fleet. These aircraft were originally scheduled to return in December 2021 and were instead returned during the second and third quarters of 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred $10 million in aircraft rent costs and $1 million in depreciation costs relating to the acceleration and resulting changes to its lease return obligations. (b) Represents $2 million of costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 related to a one-time incentive bonus and related payroll adjustments resulting from the May 2022 contract ratification with IBT, the union representing the aircraft technicians. During the year ended December 31, 2019, adjustments represent $18 million in costs related to a one-time contract ratification incentive plus payroll-related taxes and certain other compensation and benefits-related accruals earned through March 31, 2019 and committed to the Company as part of a tentative agreement with the union representing the Company's flight attendants. An agreement was reached in March 2019 for a contract that was ratified and became effective in May 2019. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2019, there were $4 million in pilot vacation accrual adjustments as a result of the ratified agreement with the union representing the Company's pilots specifically tied to the implementation of a preferred bidding system. (c) Represents the impact of the change in value and vesting of phantom equity units pursuant to the Pilot Phantom Equity Plan. In accordance with the amended and restated phantom equity agreement, the remaining phantom equity obligation became fixed as of December 31, 2019 and was no longer subject to valuation adjustments. (d) Represents expenses associated with an early out program agreed to in 2019 with the Company's flight attendants, payable throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021. (e) Represents a write-off of $7 million in capitalized software development costs as a result of a termination of a vendor arrangement. (f) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, adjustments represent $2 million in employee retention costs incurred in connection with the proposed merger with Spirit. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, adjustments represent $16 million in transaction costs, including banking, legal and accounting fees, and $19 million in employee retention costs incurred in connection with the proposed merger with Spirit, offset by $25 million in reimbursements from Spirit after the termination of the Merger Agreement. (g) Represents the recognition of the $278 million of grant funding received from the U.S. government for payroll support in addition to $17 million in employee retention credits the Company qualified for under the CARES Act during the year ended December 31, 2021. (h) On February 2, 2022, the Company repaid the Treasury Loan which resulted in a one-time write-off of the remaining $7 million in unamortized deferred financing costs. This amount is a component of interest expense. (i) Represents the mark to market adjustment to the value of the warrants issued as part of the funding provided under the CARES Act. This amount is a component of interest expense. As a result of the Company's initial public offering and the resulting reclassification of warrants from liability-based awards to equity-based awards, as of April 6, 2021, the Company no longer uses mark to market accounting for the warrants. (j) Represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, taking consideration the non-deductibility of the warrant mark to market adjustments for tax purposes. The tax impact reflected for the fourth quarter of each year includes the impact of the update to the effective tax rate for the full year on the first, second and third quarter underlying results. (k) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) are included as a supplemental disclosure because they are a useful indicator of its operating performance. Derivations of net income (loss) are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, and other companies in the industry may calculate adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of net income, including adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss), as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Total Operating Expenses (excluding fuel), Adjusted Total Operating Expenses and Adjusted Total Operating Expenses (excluding fuel)

($ in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 2022 2021 2019 Total operating expenses, as reported(a) $ 861 $ 695 $ 587 $ 3,371 $ 2,177 $ 2,199 Transaction and merger-related costs, net (2 ) — — (10 ) — — Asset impairment — — — (7 ) — — Collective bargaining contract ratification — — (4 ) (2 ) — (22 ) Early lease termination costs — — — — (11 ) — CARES Act – grant recognition and employee retention credits — — — — 295 — Pilot phantom equity — — (18 ) — — (5 ) Flight attendant early out program — — — — — (5 ) Adjusted total operating expenses, non-GAAP(b) $ 859 $ 695 $ 565 $ 3,352 $ 2,461 $ 2,167 Aircraft fuel (304 ) (186 ) (172 ) (1,160 ) (575 ) (640 ) Adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel), non-GAAP(b) $ 555 $ 509 $ 393 $ 2,192 $ 1,886 $ 1,527 Total operating expenses, as reported $ 861 $ 695 $ 587 $ 3,371 $ 2,177 $ 2,199 Aircraft fuel (304 ) (186 ) (172 ) (1,160 ) (575 ) (640 ) Total operating expenses (excluding fuel) $ 557 $ 509 $ 415 $ 2,211 $ 1,602 $ 1,559

__________________

(a) See “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)" above for discussion on adjusting items. (b) Total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Derivations of total operating expenses are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) have limitations as analytical tools and other companies in the industry may calculate total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of total operating expenses, including total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) have significant limitations which affect their use as an indicator of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDAR and to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR

($ in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 2022 2021 2019 Net income (loss) $ 40 $ (53 ) $ 56 $ (37 ) $ (102 ) $ 251 Plus (minus): Interest expense 5 2 3 21 33 11 Capitalized interest (5 ) (1 ) (3 ) (11 ) (4 ) (11 ) Interest income and other (5 ) (1 ) (4 ) (10 ) (2 ) (16 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10 (33 ) 16 (8 ) (42 ) 74 Depreciation and amortization 9 10 11 45 38 46 EBITDA(a) 54 (76 ) 79 — (79 ) 355 Plus: Aircraft rent 155 131 98 556 530 368 EBITDAR(b) $ 209 $ 55 $ 177 $ 556 $ 451 $ 723 EBITDA $ 54 $ (76 ) $ 79 $ — $ (79 ) $ 355 Plus (minus)(c): Transaction and merger-related costs, net 2 — — 10 — — Collective bargaining contract ratification — — 4 2 — 22 Early lease termination costs — — — — 10 — CARES Act – grant recognition and employee retention credits — — — — (295 ) — Pilot phantom equity — — 18 — — 5 Flight attendant early out program — — — — — 5 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 56 (76 ) 101 12 (364 ) 387 Plus: Aircraft rent(d) 155 131 98 556 520 368 Adjusted EBITDAR(b) $ 211 $ 55 $ 199 $ 568 $ 156 $ 755

__________________

(a) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Derivations of EBITDA are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the industry. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of its ongoing operations; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's indebtedness or possible cash requirements related to its warrants; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in the airline industry may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of EBITDA, including adjusted EBITDA, as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information. (b) EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful solely as valuation metrics for airlines as their calculations isolates the effects of financing in general, the accounting effects of capital spending and acquisitions (primarily aircraft, which may be acquired directly, directly subject to acquisition debt, by capital lease or by operating lease, each of which is presented differently for accounting purposes), and income taxes, which may vary significantly between periods and for different airlines for reasons unrelated to the underlying value of a particular airline. However, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR are not determined in accordance with GAAP, are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR, as presented, may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. In addition, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall performance since they exclude aircraft rent, which is a normal, recurring cash operating expense that is necessary to operate the business. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information. (c) See “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)” above for discussion on adjusting items. (d) Represents aircraft rent expense included in adjusted EBITDA. Excludes aircraft rent expense of $10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, for costs incurred due to the early termination of the Company's A319 leased aircraft. See footnote (a) under the caption “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss).”

Reconciliation of CASM to CASM (excluding fuel), Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel), Adjusted CASM and Adjusted CASM including net interest

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) CASM(a)(b) 9.93 8.87 7.78 Aircraft fuel (304 ) (3.50 ) (186 ) (2.37 ) (172 ) (2.27 ) CASM (excluding fuel)(c) 6.43 6.50 5.51 Transaction and merger-related costs, net (2 ) (0.03 ) — — — — Collective bargaining contract ratification — — — — (4 ) (0.05 ) Pilot phantom equity — — — — (18 ) (0.25 ) Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel)(c) 6.40 6.50 5.21 Aircraft fuel 304 3.51 186 2.37 172 2.27 Adjusted CASM(d) 9.91 8.87 7.48 Net interest expense (income) (5 ) (0.06 ) — 0.01 (4 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted CASM + net interest(e) 9.85 8.88 7.43 CASM 9.93 8.87 7.78 Net interest expense (income) (5 ) (0.06 ) — 0.01 (4 ) (0.05 ) CASM + net interest 9.87 8.88 7.73

__________________

(a) Cost per ASM figures may not recalculate due to rounding. (b) See “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)" above for discussion on adjusting items. (c) CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes that excluding aircraft fuel is useful to investors as it provides an additional measure of management’s performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. The price of fuel, over which the Company has limited control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance, and excluding allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance, and increases comparability with other airlines that also provide a similar metric. CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. (d) Adjusted CASM is included as supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful metric to properly compare the Company’s cost management and performance to other peers, as derivations of adjusted CASM are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Additionally, the Company believes this metric is useful because it removes certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM is not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. (e) Adjusted CASM including net interest is included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful metric to properly compare the Company's cost management and performance to other peers that may have different capital structures and financing strategies, particularly as it relates to financing primary operating assets such as aircraft and engines. Additionally, the Company believes this metric is useful because it removes certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM including net interest is not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of CASM to CASM (excluding fuel), Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel), Adjusted CASM and Adjusted CASM including net interest

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) ($ in

millions) Per ASM (¢) CASM(a)(b) 10.62 8.10 7.82 Aircraft fuel (1,160 ) (3.66 ) (575 ) (2.14 ) (640 ) (2.27 ) CASM (excluding fuel) 6.96 5.96 5.55 Transaction and merger-related costs, net (10 ) (0.03 ) — — — — Asset impairment (7 ) (0.02 ) — — — — Collective bargaining contract ratification (2 ) (0.01 ) — — (22 ) (0.07 ) Early lease termination costs — — (11 ) (0.04 ) — — CARES Act – grant recognition and employee retention credits — — 295 1.10 — — Pilot phantom equity — — — — (5 ) (0.02 ) Flight attendant early out program — — — — (5 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) 6.90 7.02 5.44 Aircraft fuel 1,160 3.66 575 2.14 640 2.27 Adjusted CASM 10.56 9.16 7.71 Net interest expense (income) — — 27 0.11 (16 ) (0.06 ) CARES Act – write-off of deferred financing costs due to paydown of loan (7 ) (0.02 ) — — — — CARES Act – mark to market impact for warrants — — (22 ) (0.09 ) — — Adjusted CASM + net interest 10.54 9.18 7.65 CASM 10.62 8.10 7.82 Net interest expense (income) — — 27 0.11 (16 ) (0.06 ) CASM + net interest 10.62 8.21 7.76

__________________

(a) Cost per ASM figures may not recalculate due to rounding. (b) See “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)” above for discussion on adjusting items.



