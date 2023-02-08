RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $3,256,405, or $0.33, per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated earnings of $3,584,529, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. CEO Paul Nester stated, “The Roanoke Gas utility experienced strong customer demand and improved utility margins. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to increased operational costs resulting from the inflationary environment and interest expense attributable to higher interest rates on floating rate debt.”



Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $32,060,726, or $3.38 per share. Underlying net income, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the after-tax impairment recorded in the second and fourth quarters of fiscal 2022, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $8,850,818, or $0.93 per share, compared to $8,963,328, or $1.08 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Nester attributed the slight overall earnings decline to inflationary pressures and rising interest rates. The EPS change also reflects the increase in shares outstanding from the prior year.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.



Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.



The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in Item 1-A of the Company’s fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.



Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.



Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues $ 33,282,335 $ 23,263,080 $ 94,184,477 $ 78,920,842 Operating expenses 27,737,850 17,884,657 79,101,740 64,345,497 Operating income 5,544,485 5,378,423 15,082,737 14,575,345 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1,232 72,127 2,432 382,998 Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates - - (55,092,303 ) - Other income, net 74,606 322,439 1,209,150 904,559 Interest expense 1,369,164 1,104,856 4,762,237 4,136,912 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,251,159 4,668,133 (43,560,221 ) 11,725,990 Income tax expense (benefit) 994,754 1,083,604 (11,499,495 ) 2,762,662 Net income (loss) $ 3,256,405 $ 3,584,529 $ (32,060,726 ) $ 8,963,328 Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ (3.38 ) $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ (3.38 ) $ 1.08 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.1975 $ 0.1950 $ 0.7825 $ 0.7500 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income: Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,256,405 $ 3,584,529 $ (32,060,726 ) $ 8,963,328 Impairment - net of income tax - - 40,911,544 - Underlying net income $ 3,256,405 $ 3,584,529 $ 8,850,818 $ 8,963,328 Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 1.08 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 9,830,206 8,383,986 9,487,205 8,306,294 Diluted 9,837,188 8,393,032 9,487,205 8,318,014 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Current assets $ 47,845,073 $ 32,449,177 Utility property, net 234,849,715 215,350,467 Other non-current assets 25,257,374 75,431,248 Total Assets $ 307,952,162 $ 323,230,892 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 60,164,437 $ 44,758,986 Long-term debt, net 113,288,995 124,809,694 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 39,608,723 51,367,367 Total Liabilities 213,062,155 220,936,047 Stockholders' Equity 94,890,007 102,294,845 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 307,952,162 $ 323,230,892



