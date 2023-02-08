O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

| Source: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 9.0%, full-year increase of 6.4%
  • 10% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to $8.37, full-year increase of 8% to $33.44
  • $3.15 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The results represent 30 consecutive years of comparable stores sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results
Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to once again report a strong quarter, highlighted by 9.0% growth in comparable store sales and a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share. Team O’Reilly once again exceeded our expectations and delivered robust top-line growth on top of a record-breaking 14.5% comp in the prior year, which resulted in an incredible three-year comparable store sales stack of 34.7% for the fourth quarter. Our consistently strong growth is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our entire Team. We continually evaluate the compensation and benefits we provide to our Team Members to ensure we are attracting and developing the best professional parts people in the industry. In line with this commitment to our Team, we recognized a $28 million SG&A charge in the fourth quarter, resulting from our transition to an enhanced paid time-off program. We believe investing in Team O’Reilly will continue to drive our industry-leading customer service, while also creating tremendous opportunities for our Team Members to grow and share in our Company’s success. I would like to thank our over 85,000 Team Members for their ongoing dedication to our continued profitable growth and for their unrelenting focus on providing excellent customer service.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $353 million, or 11%, to $3.64 billion from $3.29 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $1.85 billion (or 50.9% of sales) from $1.73 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 11% to $1.17 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $1.06 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 1% to $682 million (or 18.7% of sales) from $676 million (or 20.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $10 million, or 2%, to $529 million (or 14.5% of sales) from $519 million (or 15.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 10% to $8.37 on 63 million shares versus $7.64 on 68 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Financial Results
Mr. Johnson continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter capped another successful year for our Company and drove our full-year 2022 comparable store sales growth to 6.4%, resulting in a full-year diluted earnings per share increase of 8% to $33.44 and an incredible three-year compounded annual growth rate of 23%. As we look forward to 2023, we believe the long-term drivers for demand in our industry remain solid, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to gain market share by providing unsurpassed levels of service to our customers and successfully executing our proven dual-market business model.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.08 billion, or 8%, to $14.41 billion from $13.33 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 5% to $7.38 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $7.02 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $4.43 billion (or 30.7% of sales) from $4.10 billion (or 30.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 1% to $2.95 billion (or 20.5% of sales) from $2.92 billion (or 21.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $8 million to $2.17 billion (or 15.1% of sales) from $2.16 billion (or 16.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $33.44 on 65 million shares versus $31.10 on 70 million shares for the same period one year ago.

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 9.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on top of 14.5% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 6.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022, on top of 13.3% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $786.19, for a total investment of $421 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 5.0 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $661.66, for a total investment of $3.28 billion. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $807.84, for a total investment of $355 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 91.0 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $224.08, for a total aggregate investment of $20.38 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.37 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2023 financial data:

   
  For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2023
Net, new store openings 180 to 190
Comparable store sales 4% to 6%
Total revenue $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 50.8% to 51.3%
Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.8% to 20.3%
Effective income tax rate 22.9%
Diluted earnings per share(1) $35.75 to $36.25
Net cash provided by operating activities $2.5 billion to $2.9 billion
Capital expenditures $750 million to $800 million
Free cash flow(2) $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion
   

(1)  Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)  Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

  For the Year Ending
(in millions) December 31, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities $2,560 to $2,920
Less:Capital expenditures  750 to  800
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  10 to  20
Free cash flow $1,800 to $2,100
         

Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 235079. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 8, 2024.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 5,929 stores in 47 U.S. states and 42 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact:Investor & Media Contacts
 Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited) (Note)
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $108,583  $362,113 
Accounts receivable, net  343,155   272,562 
Amounts receivable from suppliers  127,019   113,112 
Inventory  4,359,126   3,686,383 
Other current assets  110,376   70,092 
Total current assets  5,048,259   4,504,262 
       
Property and equipment, at cost  7,438,065   6,948,038 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization  3,014,024   2,734,523 
Net property and equipment  4,424,041   4,213,515 
       
Operating lease, right-of-use assets  2,112,267   1,982,478 
Goodwill  884,445   879,340 
Other assets, net  158,967   139,112 
Total assets $12,627,979  $11,718,707 
       
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $5,881,157  $4,695,312 
Self-insurance reserves  138,926   128,794 
Accrued payroll  126,888   107,588 
Accrued benefits and withholdings  166,433   234,872 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  366,721   337,832 
Other current liabilities  383,692   370,217 
Total current liabilities  7,063,817   5,874,615 
       
Long-term debt  4,371,653   3,826,978 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion  1,806,656   1,701,757 
Deferred income taxes  245,347   175,212 
Other liabilities  201,258   206,568 
       
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):      
Common stock, $0.01 par value:      
Authorized shares – 245,000,000      
Issued and outstanding shares –      
62,353,221 as of December 31, 2022, and      
67,029,042 as of December 31, 2021  624   670 
Additional paid-in capital  1,311,488   1,305,508 
Retained deficit  (2,375,860)  (1,365,802)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  2,996   (6,799)
Total shareholders’ deficit  (1,060,752)  (66,423)
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $12,627,979  $11,718,707 

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
   (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Note)
Sales $3,644,493  $3,291,493  $14,409,860  $13,327,563 
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses  1,790,539   1,556,957   7,028,154   6,307,614 
Gross profit  1,853,954   1,734,536   7,381,706   7,019,949 
             
Selling, general and administrative expenses  1,171,737   1,058,655   4,427,215   4,102,781 
Operating income  682,217   675,881   2,954,491   2,917,168 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense  (42,331)  (34,732)  (157,720)  (144,768)
Interest income  2,136   493   4,763   1,971 
Other, net  4,225   2,582   (2,879)  7,543 
Total other expense  (35,970)  (31,657)  (155,836)  (135,254)
             
Income before income taxes  646,247   644,224   2,798,655   2,781,914 
Provision for income taxes  117,675   125,251   626,005   617,229 
Net income $528,572  $518,973  $2,172,650  $2,164,685 
             
Earnings per share-basic:            
Earnings per share $8.45  $7.71  $33.75  $31.39 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic  62,577   67,300   64,372   68,967 
             
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:            
Earnings per share $8.37  $7.64  $33.44  $31.10 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution  63,160   67,928   64,962   69,611 

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
       
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 
     2022     2021 
  (Unaudited) (Note)
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 2,172,650  $2,164,685 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   357,933   328,217 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   4,704   4,388 
Deferred income taxes   69,575   20,383 
Share-based compensation programs   26,458   24,656 
Other   885   2,128 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (75,859)  (47,427)
Inventory   (669,046)  (32,634)
Accounts payable   1,184,858   510,911 
Income taxes payable   151,063   152,339 
Other   (74,971)  79,664 
Net cash provided by operating activities    3,148,250   3,207,310 
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (563,342)  (442,853)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  14,803   9,494 
Investment in tax credit equity investments  (188,282)  (180,333)
Other  (3,164)  (1,928)
Net cash used in investing activities  (739,985)  (615,620)
       
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility  785,800    
Payments on revolving credit facility  (785,800)   
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt  847,314    
Principal payments on long-term debt  (300,000)  (300,000)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (6,591)  (3,412)
Repurchases of common stock  (3,282,265)  (2,476,048)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock  79,356   84,915 
Other  (350)  (313)
Net cash used in financing activities  (2,662,536)  (2,694,858)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  741   (359)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (253,530)  (103,527)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period  362,113   465,640 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $108,583  $362,113 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Income taxes paid $415,165  $450,935 
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest  155,853   144,293 

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Year Ended
  December 31,
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2022 2021
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)      
GAAP debt $4,371,653 $3,826,978
Add:Letters of credit  101,741  83,985
 Discount on senior notes  6,285  4,360
 Debt issuance costs  22,062  18,662
 Six-times rent expense  2,358,192  2,232,132
Adjusted debt $6,859,933 $6,166,117
       
GAAP net income $2,172,650 $2,164,685
Add:Interest expense  157,720  144,768
 Provision for income taxes  626,005  617,229
 Depreciation and amortization  357,933  328,217
 Share-based compensation expense  26,458  24,656
 Rent expense(i)  393,032  372,022
EBITDAR $3,733,798 $3,651,577
       
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR  1.84  1.69

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2022 $467,758
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2022  74,726
Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 $393,032
     
Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2021 $443,484
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2021  71,462
Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 $372,022


  December 31,
  2022 2021
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:      
Inventory turnover(1)  1.7  1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2) $730 $637
Accounts payable to inventory(3)  134.9%  127.4%


   For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
   December 31, December 31,
   2022 2021 2022 2021
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):            
Net cash provided by operating activities $795,230 $641,983 $3,148,250 $3,207,310
Less:Capital expenditures  174,522  102,166  563,342  442,853
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  11,203  6,246  25,503  35,202
 Investment in tax credit equity investments  183,020  178,538  188,282  180,333
Free cash flow $426,485 $355,033 $2,371,123 $2,548,922


  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022
 2021 2022
 2021
Store Count:        
Beginning domestic store count 5,910  5,740 5,759  5,594 
New stores opened 20  19 173  167 
Stores closed (1)  (3) (2)
Ending domestic store count 5,929  5,759 5,929  5,759 
         
Beginning Mexico store count 28  22 25  22 
New stores opened 14  3 17  3 
Ending Mexico store count 42  25 42  25 
         
Total ending store count 5,971  5,784 5,971  5,784 


  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
Store and Team Member Information:(4)            
Total employment  85,130  81,123      
Square footage (in thousands)  44,604  43,185      
Sales per weighted-average square foot(5) $80.39 $74.96 $321.71 $307.37
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(6) $604 $562 $2,415 $2,298

(1)  Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)   Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)   Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)   Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.
(5)  Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.
(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures. 


Tags

CONFERENCE CALL EARNINGS

Contact Data