Raleigh Sullivan Joins Pfluger as Houston Office Managing Principal

Austin, TX, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raleigh Sullivan has joined Pfluger Architects as Managing Principal of the firm’s Houston office. A graduate of Auburn University and Texas native, he brings over 16 years of experience in education, civic, and commercial architecture.

Over the course of his career, Raleigh has learned that working with people to achieve a common goal is what drives him. “I like being able to use my skills to build a better world,” he said. “Most of my favorite projects created roots of transformation that positively impacted the communities they would serve.”

Nothing energizes him more than taking clients on the journey from visualizing to realizing a built environment that meets their needs and goals. Through that process, he believes curiosity and investigation will make a project, and the life of an architect, fulfilling.

“Raleigh’s passions and personal purpose align with ours,” said Mark Lam, Pfluger’s COO. “His leadership and expertise will help continue to expand our brand and success in the region.”

While Raleigh will take over leadership of the Houston office, Michelle Dudley will continue her role as senior project manager.

