Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

2022 Highlights

Net Sales of $17.5 billion, up 18.2% from prior year.

Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 6.7% with GAAP operating income margins of 10.2% in U.S., 4.5% in Mexico, and break-even in Europe.

GAAP Net Income of $745.9 million. Adjusted Net Income of $803.6 million, or adjusted EPS of $3.34.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion, or an 9.4% margin, 27.9% higher than prior year.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth despite historically high market volatility and significant inflationary headwinds throughout the year.

Our U.S. business portfolio delivered strong results in the face of extreme volatility in the commodity markets and persistent inflation though its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings and operation excellence initiatives to support our key customers.

Our Prepared Foods business continued its momentum in branded fully cooked products as Just Bare ® and Pilgrim’s ® collectively grew 70% year over year. E-commerce grew 48% and now accounts for over 23% of branded sales.

and Pilgrim’s collectively grew 70% year over year. E-commerce grew 48% and now accounts for over 23% of branded sales. Our U.K. and Europe business continued efforts to further optimize its manufacturing network and consolidate its back-office operations, enhancing the foundation to drive operational efficiencies and future growth with Key Customers. The team achieved three consecutive quarters of margin improvement.

After a strong 1 st half, our Mexico business strove to mitigate the impacts of challenges in its live operations and weakened market fundamentals throughout the second half of 2022 through its strong service levels with Key Customers.

half, our Mexico business strove to mitigate the impacts of challenges in its live operations and weakened market fundamentals throughout the second half of 2022 through its strong service levels with Key Customers. Pilgrim’s was externally recognized for its progress in Sustainability as all ESG scores improved throughout the year. We have reduced our natural gas usage intensity and electrical usage intensity ahead of our targets.

We also continue in our growth and margin enhancing strategy with our investments in Athens, GA to support Key Customer growth, the construction of our new protein conversion plant and further investments in automation.



Fourth Quarter

Net Sales of $4.1 billion.

GAAP Net Loss of $155.0 million and negative GAAP EPS of $0.66. Adjusted Net Loss of $115.7 million and negative adjusted EPS of $0.49.

Consolidated GAAP Operating Loss margin of 1.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.9 million, or a 1.5% margin.

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.6% in the U.S., negative 3.4% in Mexico, and 5.1% in Europe.

Our U.S. business was able to generate positive EBITDA results, despite unprecedented decline in commodity cutout values that were offset by our diversified portfolio and Key Customer partnerships in Case Ready, Small Bird, and Prepared.

Our U.K. and Europe business benefited from ongoing operational excellence efforts in manufacturing and back office integration, resulting in the consistent growth in adjusted EBITDA throughout the year.

Our Mexico business saw improvement throughout the quarter, as market conditions sequentially improve and our operations recover from the live challenges.

Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 Y/Y Change December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,127.4 $ 4,038.8 +2.2 % $ 17,468.4 $ 14,777.5 +18.2 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ (0.66 ) $ 0.15 +100.0 % $ 3.11 $ 0.13 NM(2) Operating income $ (77.5 ) $ 55.1 (240.8 )% $ 1,176.6 $ 211.2 +457.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 62.9 $ 316.7 (80.1 )% $ 1,648.4 $ 1,289.0 +27.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 1.5 % 7.8 % (6.3)pts 9.4 % 8.7 % +0.7pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

(2) This Y/Y change is designated not meaningful (or “NM”) due to significant one-time items recognized in prior year.

Throughout the year, commodity cutout values experienced record volatility as markets reached all-time highs in the first half of the year and then suffered an unprecedented decline in value in the second half. Inflation also remained persistent with input costs, including grain, utilities, and labor.

“Although we faced remarkable challenges, our team members were constantly available to explore new opportunities to improve our business and were determined to drive results. This leadership mindset, when coupled with our strategies of portfolio diversification, Key Customer partnerships, and operational excellence, translated into strong growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA for Pilgrim’s,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer.

In the U.S., the more stable Case Ready, Small Bird, and Prepared Foods businesses all improved results throughout the quarter, offsetting extraordinary declines in cutout values impacting the commodity segment.

“Our performance in the U.S. highlights the benefits of Key Customer partnerships, diversification across bird sizes as well as branded offerings as means to mitigate dramatic market changes. Even with an extremely challenging Q4, the U.S. grew year to date net sales and adjusted EBITDA compared to last year. To further improve our portfolio and continue our growth, our investments in expansion at our Athens, GA plant, the construction of a protein conversion plant in South Georgia and various automation projects remain on track,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

The U.K. and Europe business continued to drive operational excellence through optimization of its manufacturing footprint and further integration of back office support activities. The team also continued to work in partnership with Key Customers to mitigate increased input costs from persistent inflation and generate product innovation.

“I’m continually impressed with the discipline and ownership of our U.K. and Europe team. Their efforts to scale our manufacturing network and consolidate back office support activities creates a solid foundation to realize our growth aspirations and to create value with our Key Customers,” said Fabio Sandri.

“The Mexico business faced unique circumstances on live operations and unbalanced market fundamentals throughout the 2nd half of the year which negatively impacted profitability and margins. Nonetheless, the team cultivated Key Customer relationships by maintaining strong service levels under extraordinary conditions. We continue to support the growth of the region,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

Pilgrim’s was also recognized by external agencies for its improvement in Sustainability as all ESG scores improved throughout the year. Relative to 2021, Pilgrim’s has reduced its natural gas usage intensity and electrical usage intensity ahead of its targets.

“I am thoroughly impressed with our progress in Sustainability in 2022, especially as the team simultaneously reduced GHG emission intensity and enhanced operating efficiencies. As such, we can continue to reinvest in our communities, create a better future for our team members, and realize our vision of becoming the best and most respected company in our industry,” said Fabio Sandri.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited) December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 (In thousands, except share and par value data) Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,988 $ 427,661 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 33,771 22,460 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 1,097,212 1,013,437 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,512 1,345 Inventories 1,990,184 1,575,658 Income taxes receivable 155,859 27,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 211,092 237,565 Total current assets 3,891,618 3,305,954 Deferred tax assets 1,969 5,314 Other long-lived assets 41,574 32,410 Operating lease assets, net 305,798 351,226 Identified intangible assets, net 846,020 963,243 Goodwill 1,227,944 1,337,252 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,940,846 2,917,806 Total assets $ 9,255,769 $ 8,913,205 Accounts payable $ 1,587,939 $ 1,378,077 Accounts payable to related parties 12,155 22,317 Revenue contract liability 34,486 22,321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 850,899 859,885 Income taxes payable 58,411 81,977 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,279 26,246 Total current liabilities 2,570,169 2,390,823 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 230,701 271,366 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,166,432 3,191,161 Noncurrent income taxes payable — — Deferred tax liabilities 364,184 369,185 Other long-term liabilities 71,007 101,736 Total liabilities 6,402,493 6,324,271 Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 261,610,518 and

261,348,030 shares issued at year-end 2022 and year-end 2021, respectively;

236,469,365 and 243,675,522 shares outstanding at year-end 2022 and year-end

2021, respectively 2,617 2,614 Treasury stock, at cost, 25,141,153 shares year-end 2022 and 17,672,508 shares at year-end 2021 (544,687 ) (345,134 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,969,833 1,964,028 Retained earnings 1,749,499 1,003,569 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (336,448 ) (47,997 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,840,814 2,577,080 Noncontrolling interest 12,462 11,854 Total stockholders’ equity 2,853,276 2,588,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,255,769 $ 8,913,205





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,127,365 $ 4,038,769 $ 17,468,377 $ 14,777,458 Cost of sales 4,031,583 3,686,269 15,656,574 13,411,631 Gross profit 95,782 352,500 1,811,803 1,365,827 Selling, general and administrative expense 142,840 291,644 604,742 1,148,861 Restructuring activities 30,466 5,802 30,466 5,802 Operating income (loss) (77,524 ) 55,054 1,176,595 211,164 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 41,369 34,974 152,672 145,792 Interest income (4,071 ) (1,604 ) (9,028 ) (6,056 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 16,469 (18,400 ) 30,817 (9,382 ) Gain on bargain purchase — — — — Miscellaneous, net (1,505 ) (1,575 ) (23,339 ) (11,580 ) Income before income taxes (129,786 ) 41,659 1,025,473 92,390 Income tax expense 25,256 5,191 278,935 61,122 Net income (loss) (155,042 ) 36,468 746,538 31,268 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling Interests (66 ) (286 ) 608 268 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ (154,976 ) $ 36,754 $ 745,930 $ 31,000 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 236,469 243,652 239,766 243,652 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents — 477 628 477 Diluted 236,469 244,129 240,394 244,129 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ (0.66 ) $ 0.15 $ 3.11 $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.66 ) $ 0.15 $ 3.11 $ 0.13





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 746,538 $ 31,268 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 403,110 380,824 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 21,295 (86,391 ) Gain on property disposals (18,908 ) (1,476 ) Share-based compensation 6,985 11,655 Loan cost amortization 4,753 5,095 Asset impairment 3,559 — Accretion of bond discount 1,717 1,533 Gain on equity method investments (2 ) (16 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense — 24,654 Amortization of bond premium — (167 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (149,599 ) (259,377 ) Inventories (472,224 ) (177,864 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,264 (53,797 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 263,288 359,589 Income taxes (142,455 ) 115,216 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (4,128 ) (18,461 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (12,330 ) (5,826 ) Cash provided by operating activities 669,863 326,459 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (487,110 ) (381,671 ) Proceeds from property disposals 35,516 24,724 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 16,034 — Purchase of acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (9,692 ) (966,766 ) Cash used in investing activities (445,252 ) (1,323,713 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings (388,299 ) (2,006,195 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 362,540 2,951,707 Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (199,553 ) — Payment of capitalized loan costs (4,741 ) (22,293 ) Distribution of capital under the TSA (1,961 ) (650 ) Payment on early extinguishment of debt — (21,258 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (232,014 ) 901,311 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,959 ) (2,342 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,362 ) (98,285 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 450,121 548,406 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 434,759 $ 450,121 Supplemental Disclosure Information: Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $ 156,292 $ 119,328 Income taxes paid 385,585 20,863

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) DOJ agreement and litigation settlements, (4) restructuring activities losses, (5) Hometown Strong initiative expenses, (6) charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory, (7) property insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, (8) deconsolidation of subsidiary, and (9) net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (155,042 ) $ 36,468 $ 746,538 $ 31,268 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 37,298 33,370 143,644 139,736 Income tax expense 25,256 5,191 278,935 61,122 Depreciation and amortization 102,148 106,488 403,110 380,824 EBITDA 9,660 181,517 1,572,227 612,950 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 16,469 (18,400 ) 30,817 (9,382 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) (24 ) 9,540 948 18,858 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements(d) 5,804 131,940 34,086 656,225 Restructuring activities losses(e) 30,466 5,802 30,466 5,802 Hometown Strong commitment(f) — 1,000 — 1,000 Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory(g) — 4,974 — 4,974 Minus: Property insurance recoveries on Mayfield tornado losses(h) (417 ) — 19,580 — Deconsolidation of subsidiary(i) — — — 1,131 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (66 ) (286 ) 608 268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,858 $ 316,659 $ 1,648,356 $ 1,289,028

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrim's announced that we entered into a plea Agreement (the "Plea Agreement") with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the year ended December 26, 2021. The expense adjustment recognized in the year ended December 26, 2021 was offset by amounts recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges.

(g) This amount represents the flow-through of the value to step-up inventory to fair value at the acquisition date in accordance with business combination accounting rules recorded as part of the Pilgrim's Food Masters transaction.

(h) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

(i) This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the 12 months ended December 25, 2022 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 25, 2022.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 June 26, 2022 September 25,

2022 December 25,

2022 LTM Ended

December 25,

2022 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 280,560 $ 362,021 $ 258,999 $ (155,042 ) $ 746,538 Add: Interest expense, net 35,022 37,102 34,222 37,298 143,644 Income tax expense 75,219 112,711 65,749 25,256 278,935 Depreciation and amortization 102,142 99,854 98,966 102,148 403,110 EBITDA 492,943 611,688 457,936 9,660 1,572,227 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 11,536 2,758 54 16,469 30,817 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 717 255 — (24 ) 948 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 500 8,482 19,300 5,804 34,086 Restructuring activities losses — — — 30,466 30,466 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 3,815 — 16,182 (417 ) 19,580 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 122 (95 ) 647 (66 ) 608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 501,759 $ 623,278 $ 460,461 $ 62,858 $ 1,648,356

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended December

25, 2022 December

26, 2021 December

25, 2022 December

26, 2021 December

25, 2022 December

26, 2021 December

25, 2022 December

26, 2021 (In thousands, except percent of net sales) Net income (loss) $ (155,042 ) $ 36,468 $ 746,538 $ 31,268 (3.76) % 0.90 % 4.27 % 0.21 % Add: Interest expense, net 37,298 33,370 143,644 139,736 0.90 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.95 % Income tax expense 25,256 5,191 278,935 61,122 0.61 % 0.13 % 1.60 % 0.41 % Depreciation and amortization 102,148 106,488 403,110 380,824 2.47 % 2.64 % 2.31 % 2.58 % EBITDA 9,660 181,517 1,572,227 612,950 0.22 % 4.50 % 9.00 % 4.15 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 16,469 (18,400 ) 30,817 (9,382 ) 0.41 % (0.46 )% 0.19 % (0.06 )% Transaction costs related to acquisitions (24 ) 9,540 948 18,858 — % 0.24 % 0.01 % 0.13 % DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 5,804 131,940 34,086 656,225 0.14 % 3.27 % 0.18 % 4.43 % Restructuring activities losses 30,466 5,802 30,466 5,802 0.74 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.04 % Hometown Strong commitment — 1,000 — 1,000 — % 0.02 % — % 0.01 % Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory — 4,974 — 4,974 — % 0.12 % — % 0.03 % Minus: Proceeds of property insurance on Mayfield tornado losses (417 ) — 19,580 — (0.01 )% — % 0.11 % — % Deconsolidation of a subsidiary — — — 1,131 — % — % — % 0.01 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (66 ) (286 ) 608 268 — % (0.01) % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,858 $ 316,659 $ 1,648,356 $ 1,289,028 1.52 % 7.84 % 9.44 % 8.72 % Net sales $ 4,127,365 $ 4,038,769 $ 17,468,377 $ 14,777,458 $ 4,127,365 $ 4,038,769 $ 17,468,377 $ 14,777,458

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures s are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (86,893 ) $ (22,193 ) $ (45,956 ) $ (155,042 ) $ 45,854 $ (23,454 ) $ 14,068 $ 36,468 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 38,094 633 (1,429 ) 37,298 34,367 362 (1,359 ) 33,370 Income tax expense (benefit) (22,097 ) 20,673 26,680 25,256 8,508 (8,085 ) 4,768 5,191 Depreciation and amortization 63,370 32,899 5,879 102,148 63,934 36,331 6,223 106,488 EBITDA (7,526 ) 32,012 (14,826 ) 9,660 152,663 5,154 23,700 181,517 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 17,060 442 (1,033 ) 16,469 (20,794 ) (657 ) 3,051 (18,400 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) — (24 ) — (24 ) 157 9,383 — 9,540 DOJ agreement & litigation settlements(d) 5,804 — — 5,804 131,940 — — 131,940 Restructuring activities(e) — 30,466 — 30,466 — 5,802 — 5,802 Hometown Strong commitment(f) — — — — 1,000 — — 1,000 Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory(g) — — — — — 4,974 — 4,974 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(h) (417 ) — — (417 ) — — — — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (66 ) (66 ) — — (286 ) (286 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,755 $ 62,896 $ (15,793 ) $ 62,858 $ 264,966 $ 24,656 $ 27,037 $ 316,659

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrim's announced that we entered into a plea Agreement (the "Plea Agreement") with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the year ended December 26, 2021. The expense adjustment recognized in the year ended December 26, 2021 was offset by amounts recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges.

(g) This amount represents the flow-through of the value to step-up inventory to fair value at the acquisition date in accordance with business combination accounting rules recorded as part of the Pilgrim's Food Masters transaction.

(h) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 706,704 $ (3,642 ) $ 43,476 $ 746,538 $ (103,502 ) $ (23,254 ) $ 158,024 $ 31,268 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 143,941 2,126 (2,423 ) 143,644 142,975 1,509 (4,748 ) 139,736 Income tax expense (benefit) 220,245 8,290 50,400 278,935 (38,424 ) 28,908 70,638 61,122 Depreciation and amortization 244,617 134,374 24,119 403,110 242,991 113,248 24,585 380,824 EBITDA 1,315,507 141,148 115,572 1,572,227 244,040 120,411 248,499 612,950 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 35,702 (3,008 ) (1,877 ) 30,817 (14,991 ) (1,634 ) 7,243 (9,382 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) 847 101 — 948 9,475 9,383 — 18,858 DOJ agreement & litigation settlements(d) 34,086 — — 34,086 656,225 — — 656,225 Restructuring activities losses(e) — 30,466 — 30,466 — 5,802 — 5,802 Hometown Strong commitment(f) — — — — 1,000 — — 1,000 Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (g) — — — — — 4,974 — 4,974 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(h) 19,580 — — 19,580 — — — — Deconsolidation of subsidiary(i) — — — — — 1,131 — 1,131 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 608 608 — — 268 268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,366,562 $ 168,707 $ 113,087 $ 1,648,356 $ 895,749 $ 137,805 $ 255,474 $ 1,289,028

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrim's announced that we entered into a plea Agreement (the "Plea Agreement") with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the year ended December 26, 2021. The expense adjustment recognized in the year ended December 26, 2021 was offset by amounts recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges.

(g) This amount represents the flow-through of the value to step-up inventory to fair value at the acquisition date in accordance with business combination accounting rules recorded as part of the Pilgrim's Food Masters transaction.

(h) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

(i) This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted U.S. Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (U.S. operations) $ (52,796 ) $ 68,344 $ 1,094,025 $ (17,036 ) DOJ agreement & litigation settlements(a) 5,804 131,940 34,086 656,225 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(b) — 157 847 9,475 Hometown Strong commitment(c) — 1,000 — 1,000 Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations) $ (46,992 ) $ 201,441 $ 1,128,958 $ 649,664 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) (1.9 )% 8.4 % 10.5 % 7.1 %

(a) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrim's announced that we entered into a plea Agreement (the "Plea Agreement") with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the year ended December 26, 2021. The expense adjustment recognized in the year ended December 26, 2021 was offset by amounts recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(b) These costs represent charges incurred related to the acquisition of Pilgrim's Food Masters (formerly, Kerry Consumer Foods' Meats and Meals businesses).

(c) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges. For the year ended December 27, 2020, we recorded $15.0 million in incremental donations expense relating to this initiative. For the year ended December 26, 2021, we recorded $1.0 million in incremental donations expense relating to this initiative.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for the U.S. is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for the U.S. to adjusted operating income margin for the U.S. is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted U.S. Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 December 25, 2022 December 26, 2021 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin (U.S. operations) (2.2 )% 2.8 % 10.2 % (0.2 )% DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 0.3 % 5.6 % 0.3 % 7.2 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions — % — % — % 0.1 % Hometown Strong commitment — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) (1.9 )% 8.4 % 10.5 % 7.1 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ (154,976 ) $ 36,754 $ 745,930 $ 31,000 Adjustments: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 16,469 (18,400 ) 30,817 (9,382 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions (24 ) 9,540 948 18,858 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 5,804 131,940 34,086 656,225 Restructuring activities losses 30,466 5,802 30,466 5,802 Hometown Strong commitment — 1,000 — 1,000 Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory — 4,974 — 4,974 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense — — — 24,654 Property insurance recoveries on Mayfield tornado losses 417 — (19,580 ) — Deconsolidation of a subsidiary — — — (1,131 ) Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (13,235 ) (33,593 ) (19,115 ) (174,619 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ (115,079 ) $ 138,017 $ 803,552 $ 557,381 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 236,469 244,341 240,394 244,129 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ (0.49 ) $ 0.56 $ 3.34 $ 2.28

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ agreement as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP EPS $ (0.66 ) $ 0.15 $ 3.11 $ 0.13 Adjustments: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.08 (0.08 ) 0.13 (0.04 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions — 0.04 — 0.08 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 0.02 0.54 0.14 2.69 Restructuring activities losses 0.13 0.03 0.12 0.02 Hometown Strong commitment — — — — Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory — 0.02 — 0.02 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense — — — 0.10 Property insurance recoveries on Mayfield tornado losses — — (0.08 ) — Deconsolidation of a subsidiary — — — — Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.06 ) (0.14 ) (0.08 ) (0.72 ) Adjusted EPS $ (0.49 ) $ 0.56 $ 3.34 $ 2.28 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 236,469 244,341 240,394 244,129

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ agreement as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Geographic Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 December 25,

2022 December 26,

2021 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by country of origin: U.S. $ 2,430,343 $ 2,399,000 $ 10,748,350 $ 9,113,879 Europe 1,234,609 1,213,043 4,874,738 3,934,062 Mexico 462,413 426,726 1,845,289 1,729,517 Total net sales $ 4,127,365 $ 4,038,769 $ 17,468,377 $ 14,777,458 Sources of cost of sales by country of origin: U.S. $ 2,406,386 $ 2,124,315 $ 9,312,445 $ 8,187,959 Europe 1,154,440 1,168,996 4,634,066 3,769,838 Mexico 470,769 392,970 1,710,117 1,453,888 Elimination (12 ) (12 ) (54 ) (54 ) Total cost of sales $ 4,031,583 $ 3,686,269 $ 15,656,574 $ 13,411,631 Sources of gross profit by country of origin: U.S. $ 23,957 $ 274,685 $ 1,435,905 $ 925,920 Europe 80,169 44,047 240,672 164,224 Mexico (8,356 ) 33,756 135,172 275,629 Elimination 12 12 54 54 Total gross profit $ 95,782 $ 352,500 $ 1,811,803 $ 1,365,827 Sources of operating income (loss) by country of origin: U.S. $ (52,796 ) $ 68,344 $ 1,094,025 $ (17,036 ) Europe (1,340 ) (33,398 ) (934 ) (627 ) Mexico (23,400 ) 20,096 83,450 228,773 Elimination 12 12 54 54 Total operating income (loss) $ (77,524 ) $ 55,054 $ 1,176,595 $ 211,164



