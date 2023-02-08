AmeriCorps Releases Latest National Service Reports for US States and Puerto Rico

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released today the 2023 National Service Reports. The reports detail the financial investments made by AmeriCorps in all fifty states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. They include profiles that showcase the location of the national service projects, the number of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving, the organizations they serve with and other project information from 2022.

These state reports demonstrate the scope of AmeriCorps’ presence throughout the nation with programs in nearly 40,000 locations spanning urban, rural, and tribal communities. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve at nonprofit, faith-based, municipal and community-based organizations to address the nation’s most pressing issues in six core focus areas: education, economic opportunity, disaster services, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families. The top five states receiving AmeriCorps and non-federal funding include California ($151.4 million), New York ($67.4 million), Texas ($66.7 million), Minnesota ($65.4 million) and Florida ($56.7 million). See a full list of State Reports.

“Every day, I meet AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers whose service makes all the difference for children and families in greatest need,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Every day they tackle the most pressing issues facing our communities, and demonstrate the power of service to unite, uplift and inspire.”

The data in these state year in review reports represent national service activity completed between January 18, 2022, and January 17, 2023. The 2023 National Service Reports also reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s historic $1 billion American Rescue Plan investment into the agency, allowing AmeriCorps to allocate greater funding directly into underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers support student success in and out of the classroom, respond to the nation's public health needs, connect veterans to services, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, rebuild communities after disasters and lead conservation and climate change efforts.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

Attachment