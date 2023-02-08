Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2022.



Financial Highlights

Full year bookings were $113.3M, up 41% over 2021.

Fourth quarter bookings of $32.2M were up 15% over Q3 2022 and up 37% over Q4 2021. This was the 8 th sequential quarter of bookings growth.

sequential quarter of bookings growth. FTG full year revenues increased by 13% to $89.6M as the global air travel and the commercial aerospace market continued to recover from the pandemic.

FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $12.3M, after investments in the year of $3.8M for capital expenditures, $5.9M for research and development, $8.5M to the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and $1.1M for FTG share buybacks.

FTG achieved Adjusted Net Earnings in Q4 2022 of $1.2M and Adjusted Net Earnings of $1.2M for fiscal 2022.



Business Highlights

In 2022, FTG went on offence after two years of playing defence. During the year the company invested in technology in our existing sites, grew the business organically, acquired our building in Chatsworth to protect our operations but then as committed completed a sales/leaseback, announced two acquisitions and bought back stock. Through all these actions, FTG is strategically deploying its strong cash balance in ways that will drive increased shareholder returns for the future in both the near-term and long-term. Specifically, FTG accomplished many goals in 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.26:1 book-to-bill ratio for 2022 resulting in increased backlog of $65.5M compared to $39.7M at the end of 2021.

Customer purchase orders included $8.8M to supply cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircrafts including refueling fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets, with the work to be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China with the majority of this work to be performed in the first half of 2023.

FTG was awarded up to $7.0M of funding from FedDev Ontario pursuant to the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. This funding is in the format of a repayable contribution against qualifying investments made by FTG prior to March 31, 2024. The funding will be repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030. Funding received in fiscal 2022 amounted to $1.9M.

On November 17, 2022, the Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire IMI, Inc. (“IMI”) based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, north of Boston. The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions. FTG will acquire 100% of the common shares of IMI for cash consideration of approximately $2.0M, subject to typical closing adjustments.

On December 24, 2022, the Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Holaday Circuits, Inc based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval by CFIUS and other customary closing conditions. FTG will acquire 100% of Holaday for cash consideration of approximately $24.0M and contingent consideration up to $6.0M, subject to typical closing adjustments.

Subsequent to year-end, on January 31, 2023, FTG completed a sale-leaseback transaction for the Aerospace Chatsworth facility, resulting in net cash proceeds of $8.5M.

Subsequent to year-end, FTG’s US sites received $3.5M ($US 2.6M) in funds pursuant to the Employment Retention Credit program within the CARES Act, which will be included in income during the first quarter of 2023.



Table 1 / Key Financial Metrics

Three months ended Years ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $23,750,000 $20,327,000 $89,624,000 $79,365,000 Gross Margin 5,736,000 4,247,000 21,310,000 17,133,000 Gross Margin (%) 24.2 % 20.9 % 23.8 % 21.6 % Net Earnings to FTG Equity Holders $694,000 ($128,000 ) $698,000 $256,000 Adjusted Net Earnings(1) Loss Provision on Sale-leaseback 357,000 - 357,000 - Acquisition Expenses 127,000 - 168,000 - $1,178,000 ($128,000 ) $1,223,000 $256,000 Earnings Per Share Basic $0.03 $0.00 $0.03 $0.01 Diluted $0.03 $0.00 $0.03 $0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Basic $0.05 $0.00 $0.05 $0.01 Diluted $0.05 $0.00 $0.05 $0.01

(1) Adjusted Net Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Adjusted Net Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



For FTG in 2022, overall sales increased by $10.3M or 13% from $79.4M in 2021 to $89.6M in 2022. Increased revenue in 2022 is the result of the on-going recovery of global air travel following the easing of various pandemic related restrictions, which led to improved market conditions for the commercial aerospace market. The average foreign exchange rate in 2022 was 3% (4 cents) higher than in 2021, with a positive impact on sales of $2.7M.

In our fourth quarter, sales were $23.8M, an increase of $3.4M or 16.8% over Q4 2021. The increase is also attributable to improved market conditions for the commercial aerospace market. The average foreign rate was 7% (9 cents) higher than Q4 2021, with a positive impact on sales of $1.5M.

The Circuits segment sales in 2022 were up $7.4M, or 14.1% compared to last year. All sites contributed to the increase in sales, with the largest dollar increase at the Circuits Toronto plant and the largest percentage increase at the Circuits plant in China. Both of these sites are focused on the Commercial Aerospace market. In the fourth quarter, sales in the Circuits segment were up $1.3M or 8.8%.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in 2022 were up $4.4M or 14.4% compared to last year. All sites contributed to the increase in sales, with the largest dollar increase at the Aerospace Toronto plant and the largest percentage increase at the Aerospace plant in China. Both of these sites are focused on the Commercial Aerospace market. In Q4 2022, Aerospace segment sales were up $2.1M or 30.5%, which included an increase in Simulator product shipments of $1.2M.

Gross margin in 2022 was $21.3M or 23.8% as compared to $17.1M or 21.6% in 2021. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 23.4% in 2022 from 17.6% in 2021. Gross margin in Q4 2022 was $5.7M or 24.2% as compared to $4.2M or 20.9% in Q4 2021. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 24.2% in Q4 2022 from 19.2% in Q4 2021. The increase in the gross margin rate is due to the operating leverage of increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $0.3M or $0.01 per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings after tax was $1.2M or $0.05 per diluted share in 2022 compared to $0.3M or $0.01 in the prior year. The increase in adjusted net earnings is the result of higher sales volume, offset by reduced government subsidies. In 2022, government subsidies were $0.3M on a pretax basis, as compared to $6.5M in 2021.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q4 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.1M or $0.00 per diluted share in Q4 2021. Adjusted net earnings after tax was $1.2M or $0.05 per diluted share in Q4 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.1M or $0.00 in the prior year quarter. The increase in adjusted net earnings is the result of higher sales volume, offset by reduced government subsidies. In Q4 2022, government subsidies were $nil as compared to $0.3M in the prior year quarter.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs was $3.1M in 2022 compared to $5.2M in 2021. The positive impact of higher sales was offset by lower government subsidies, which were $0.3M in 2022 as compared to $4.4M in 2021.

The Aerospace segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs in the full year was $2.9M in 2022 versus $0.8M in 2021. The impact of greater sales volumes and operating performance in 2022 was partially offset by lower government subsidies, which were $nil in 2022 as compared to $2.0M in 2021.

Table 2 / EBITDA

Three months ended Years ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA(2) Net earnings to equity holders of FTG $694,000 ($128,000 ) $698,000 $256,000 Add: Interest, accretion 124,000 133,000 443,000 582,000 Income taxes 235,000 629,000 1,574,000 2,408,000 Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp. 1,346,000 1,637,000 5,867,000 6,398,000 $2,399,000 $2,271,000 $8,582,000 $9,644,000 Adjusted EBITDA(2) Loss provision on sale-leaseback 357,000 - 357,000 - Acquisition expenses 127,000 - 168,000 - $2,883,000 $2,271,000 $9,107,000 $9,644,000

(2) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in 2022 was $8.6M or 9.6% of sales compared to $9.6M or 12.2% of sales in 2021.

For Q4 2022, EBITDA was $2.4M or 10.1% of net sales as compared to $2.3M or 11.2% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022, which excludes the loss of $0.4M accrued on the sale-leaseback transaction for the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and expenses related to the two pending acquisitions, was $2.9M or 12.1% of net sales.

As at November 30, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021. The decrease is due to a lower net cash position and increase in contract liabilities, partially offset by increased inventory levels. The increases in inventory and contract liabilities is, in part, the result of higher backlog for simulator products, with the purchase of long lead components typically funded by customers.

FTG ended 2022 with $12.3M in net cash as compared to $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of fiscal year 2022.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Financial Position November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,666 $ 20,196 Accounts receivable 16,615 16,014 Contract assets 504 818 Inventories 19,664 16,953 Income tax recoverable - 1 Prepaid expenses and other 1,498 3,162 53,947 57,144 Non-current assets Property, Plant and equipment, net 10,718 11,078 Non-current assets held for sale 8,471 - Right-of-use assets 9,463 10,098 Investment tax credits recoverable - 327 Intangible and other assets, net 399 805 Deferred tax assets 748 - Total assets $ 83,746 $ 79,452 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,906 $ 13,760 Provisions 823 545 Contract liabilities 4,423 335 Current portion of bank debt 866 935 Current portion of government loan 47 - Current portion of lease liabilities 1,360 1,553 Income tax payable 712 - 23,137 17,128 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 532 1,327 Government loan 1,883 - Lease liabilities 8,899 9,123 Deferred tax liabilities - 789 Total liabilities 34,451 28,367 Equity Retained earnings $ 19,521 $ 19,434 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (867 ) 478 18,654 19,912 Share capital Common Shares 21,357 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,319 8,352 Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders 48,330 50,145 Non-controlling interest 965 940 Total equity 49,295 51,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 83,746 $ 79,452





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Earnings Years ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Sales $ 89,624 $ 79,365 Cost of sales Cost of sales 62,991 56,494 Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,036 4,250 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,287 1,488 Total cost of sales 68,314 62,232 Gross margin 21,310 17,133 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 12,678 10,950 Research and development costs 5,851 5,351 Recovery of investment tax credits (582 ) (536 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 223 243 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 63 68 Amortization of intangible assets 124 240 Interest expense on bank debt, net (21 ) 92 Notional interest expense on government loan 20 - Accretion on lease liabilities 444 490 Stock based compensation 128 66 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (317 ) 595 Loss provision on sale-leaseback of building 357 - Forgiveness of debt - (3,004 ) Total expenses 18,968 14,555 Earnings before income taxes 2,342 2,578 Current income tax expense 2,668 2,684 Deferred income tax recovery (1,094 ) (276 ) Total income tax expense 1,574 2,408 Net earnings $ 768 $ 170 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ 70 $ (86 ) Equity holders of FTG $ 698 $ 256 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Years ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 768 $ 170 Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 993 (84 ) Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (2,826 ) (508 ) Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 443 127 (1,390 ) (465 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (622 ) $ (295 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (636 ) $ (127 ) Non-controlling interest $ 14 $ (168 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Year ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

Accumulated other Non- Common Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881 $ 19,178 $ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,320 $ 1,011 $ 51,331 Net earnings (loss) - 256 - - 256 (86 ) 170 Stock-based compensation - - 49 - 49 - 49 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - (480 ) (480 ) 15 (465 ) Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 19,434 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,145 $ 940 $ 51,085 Net earnings - 698 - - 698 70 768 Stock-based compensation - - (33 ) - (33 ) - (33 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares (524 ) (611 ) - - (1,135 ) - (1,135 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,345 ) (1,345 ) (45 ) (1,390 ) Balance, November 30, 2022 $ 21,357 $ 19,521 $ 8,319 $ (867 ) $ 48,330 $ 965 $ 49,295



