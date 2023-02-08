Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Firan Technology Group Corporation Firan Technology Group Corporation

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • Full year bookings were $113.3M, up 41% over 2021.
  • Fourth quarter bookings of $32.2M were up 15% over Q3 2022 and up 37% over Q4 2021. This was the 8th sequential quarter of bookings growth.
  • FTG full year revenues increased by 13% to $89.6M as the global air travel and the commercial aerospace market continued to recover from the pandemic.
  • FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $12.3M, after investments in the year of $3.8M for capital expenditures, $5.9M for research and development, $8.5M to the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and $1.1M for FTG share buybacks.
  • FTG achieved Adjusted Net Earnings in Q4 2022 of $1.2M and Adjusted Net Earnings of $1.2M for fiscal 2022.

Business Highlights

In 2022, FTG went on offence after two years of playing defence. During the year the company invested in technology in our existing sites, grew the business organically, acquired our building in Chatsworth to protect our operations but then as committed completed a sales/leaseback, announced two acquisitions and bought back stock. Through all these actions, FTG is strategically deploying its strong cash balance in ways that will drive increased shareholder returns for the future in both the near-term and long-term. Specifically, FTG accomplished many goals in 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.26:1 book-to-bill ratio for 2022 resulting in increased backlog of $65.5M compared to $39.7M at the end of 2021.
  • Customer purchase orders included $8.8M to supply cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircrafts including refueling fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets, with the work to be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China with the majority of this work to be performed in the first half of 2023.
  • FTG was awarded up to $7.0M of funding from FedDev Ontario pursuant to the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. This funding is in the format of a repayable contribution against qualifying investments made by FTG prior to March 31, 2024. The funding will be repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030. Funding received in fiscal 2022 amounted to $1.9M.
  • On November 17, 2022, the Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire IMI, Inc. (“IMI”) based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, north of Boston. The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions. FTG will acquire 100% of the common shares of IMI for cash consideration of approximately $2.0M, subject to typical closing adjustments.
  • On December 24, 2022, the Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Holaday Circuits, Inc based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval by CFIUS and other customary closing conditions. FTG will acquire 100% of Holaday for cash consideration of approximately $24.0M and contingent consideration up to $6.0M, subject to typical closing adjustments.
  • Subsequent to year-end, on January 31, 2023, FTG completed a sale-leaseback transaction for the Aerospace Chatsworth facility, resulting in net cash proceeds of $8.5M.
  • Subsequent to year-end, FTG’s US sites received $3.5M ($US 2.6M) in funds pursuant to the Employment Retention Credit program within the CARES Act, which will be included in income during the first quarter of 2023.

Table 1 / Key Financial Metrics

 Three months endedYears ended
 November 30,November 30, November 30,November 30,
  2022  2021   2022  2021 
      
Sales$23,750,000 $20,327,000  $89,624,000 $79,365,000 
      
Gross Margin 5,736,000  4,247,000   21,310,000  17,133,000 
Gross Margin (%) 24.2% 20.9%  23.8% 21.6%
      
Net Earnings to FTG Equity Holders$694,000 ($128,000) $698,000 $256,000 
      
Adjusted Net Earnings(1)     
Loss Provision on Sale-leaseback 357,000  -   357,000  - 
Acquisition Expenses 127,000  -   168,000  - 
 $1,178,000 ($128,000) $1,223,000 $256,000 
      
Earnings Per Share     
Basic$0.03 $0.00  $0.03 $0.01 
Diluted$0.03 $0.00  $0.03 $0.01 
      
Adjusted Earnings Per Share     
Basic$0.05 $0.00  $0.05 $0.01 
Diluted$0.05 $0.00  $0.05 $0.01 

(1)   Adjusted Net Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Adjusted Net Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

For FTG in 2022, overall sales increased by $10.3M or 13% from $79.4M in 2021 to $89.6M in 2022. Increased revenue in 2022 is the result of the on-going recovery of global air travel following the easing of various pandemic related restrictions, which led to improved market conditions for the commercial aerospace market. The average foreign exchange rate in 2022 was 3% (4 cents) higher than in 2021, with a positive impact on sales of $2.7M.

In our fourth quarter, sales were $23.8M, an increase of $3.4M or 16.8% over Q4 2021. The increase is also attributable to improved market conditions for the commercial aerospace market. The average foreign rate was 7% (9 cents) higher than Q4 2021, with a positive impact on sales of $1.5M.

The Circuits segment sales in 2022 were up $7.4M, or 14.1% compared to last year. All sites contributed to the increase in sales, with the largest dollar increase at the Circuits Toronto plant and the largest percentage increase at the Circuits plant in China. Both of these sites are focused on the Commercial Aerospace market. In the fourth quarter, sales in the Circuits segment were up $1.3M or 8.8%.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in 2022 were up $4.4M or 14.4% compared to last year. All sites contributed to the increase in sales, with the largest dollar increase at the Aerospace Toronto plant and the largest percentage increase at the Aerospace plant in China. Both of these sites are focused on the Commercial Aerospace market. In Q4 2022, Aerospace segment sales were up $2.1M or 30.5%, which included an increase in Simulator product shipments of $1.2M.

Gross margin in 2022 was $21.3M or 23.8% as compared to $17.1M or 21.6% in 2021. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 23.4% in 2022 from 17.6% in 2021. Gross margin in Q4 2022 was $5.7M or 24.2% as compared to $4.2M or 20.9% in Q4 2021. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 24.2% in Q4 2022 from 19.2% in Q4 2021. The increase in the gross margin rate is due to the operating leverage of increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $0.3M or $0.01 per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings after tax was $1.2M or $0.05 per diluted share in 2022 compared to $0.3M or $0.01 in the prior year. The increase in adjusted net earnings is the result of higher sales volume, offset by reduced government subsidies. In 2022, government subsidies were $0.3M on a pretax basis, as compared to $6.5M in 2021.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q4 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.1M or $0.00 per diluted share in Q4 2021. Adjusted net earnings after tax was $1.2M or $0.05 per diluted share in Q4 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.1M or $0.00 in the prior year quarter. The increase in adjusted net earnings is the result of higher sales volume, offset by reduced government subsidies. In Q4 2022, government subsidies were $nil as compared to $0.3M in the prior year quarter.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs was $3.1M in 2022 compared to $5.2M in 2021. The positive impact of higher sales was offset by lower government subsidies, which were $0.3M in 2022 as compared to $4.4M in 2021.

The Aerospace segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs in the full year was $2.9M in 2022 versus $0.8M in 2021. The impact of greater sales volumes and operating performance in 2022 was partially offset by lower government subsidies, which were $nil in 2022 as compared to $2.0M in 2021.

Table 2 / EBITDA

 Three months endedYears ended
 November 30,November 30, November 30,November 30,
  2022 2021   2022 2021
EBITDA(2)     
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG$694,000($128,000) $698,000$256,000
Add:     
Interest, accretion 124,000 133,000   443,000 582,000
Income taxes 235,000 629,000   1,574,000 2,408,000
Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp. 1,346,000 1,637,000   5,867,000 6,398,000
 $2,399,000$2,271,000  $8,582,000$9,644,000
Adjusted EBITDA(2)     
Loss provision on sale-leaseback 357,000 -   357,000 -
Acquisition expenses 127,000 -   168,000 -
 $2,883,000$2,271,000  $9,107,000$9,644,000

(2)   EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in 2022 was $8.6M or 9.6% of sales compared to $9.6M or 12.2% of sales in 2021.

For Q4 2022, EBITDA was $2.4M or 10.1% of net sales as compared to $2.3M or 11.2% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022, which excludes the loss of $0.4M accrued on the sale-leaseback transaction for the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and expenses related to the two pending acquisitions, was $2.9M or 12.1% of net sales.

As at November 30, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021. The decrease is due to a lower net cash position and increase in contract liabilities, partially offset by increased inventory levels. The increases in inventory and contract liabilities is, in part, the result of higher backlog for simulator products, with the purchase of long lead components typically funded by customers.

FTG ended 2022 with $12.3M in net cash as compared to $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of fiscal year 2022.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786, Conference ID 94863452 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until March 9, 2023 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, Playback Passcode 863452#.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com 

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
      
    November 30,November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021
ASSETS   
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents$ 15,666 $20,196
Accounts receivable 16,615  16,014
Contract assets 504  818
Inventories  19,664  16,953
Income tax recoverable -  1
Prepaid expenses and other 1,498  3,162
     53,947  57,144
Non-current assets  
Property, Plant and equipment, net 10,718  11,078
Non-current assets held for sale 8,471  -
Right-of-use assets 9,463  10,098
Investment tax credits recoverable -  327
Intangible and other assets, net 399  805
Deferred tax assets 748  -
Total assets $ 83,746 $79,452
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$ 14,906 $13,760
Provisions  823  545
Contract liabilities 4,423  335
Current portion of bank debt 866  935
Current portion of government loan 47  -
Current portion of lease liabilities 1,360  1,553
Income tax payable 712  -
     23,137  17,128
Non-current liabilities  
Bank debt  532  1,327
Government loan 1,883  -
Lease liabilities 8,899  9,123
Deferred tax liabilities -  789
Total liabilities 34,451  28,367
Equity   
Retained earnings$ 19,521 $19,434
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (867) 478
     18,654  19,912
Share capital  
 Common Shares 21,357  21,881
Contributed surplus 8,319  8,352
Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders 48,330  50,145
Non-controlling interest 965  940
Total equity 49,295  51,085
Total liabilities and equity$ 83,746 $79,452
      


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION   
Consolidated Statements of Earnings   
     
   Years ended
  November 30, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022   2021 
     
Sales $ 89,624  $79,365 
     
Cost of sales   
Cost of sales 62,991   56,494 
Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,036   4,250 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,287   1,488 
Total cost of sales 68,314   62,232 
Gross margin 21,310   17,133 
     
Expenses   
Selling, general and administrative 12,678   10,950 
Research and development costs 5,851   5,351 
Recovery of investment tax credits (582)  (536)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 223   243 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 63   68 
Amortization of intangible assets 124   240 
Interest expense on bank debt, net (21)  92 
Notional interest expense on government loan 20   - 
Accretion on lease liabilities 444   490 
Stock based compensation 128   66 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (317)  595 
Loss provision on sale-leaseback of building 357   - 
Forgiveness of debt -   (3,004)
Total expenses 18,968   14,555 
     
Earnings before income taxes 2,342   2,578 
     
Current income tax expense 2,668   2,684 
Deferred income tax recovery (1,094)  (276)
Total income tax expense 1,574   2,408 
     
Net earnings$ 768  $170 
     
Attributable to:   
Non-controlling interest$ 70  $(86)
Equity holders of FTG$ 698  $256 
     
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG   
Basic$ 0.03  $0.01 
Diluted$ 0.03  $0.01 
     


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION    
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
       
     Years ended
    November 30, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2022   2021 
       
Net earnings $ 768  $170 
       
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to    
 net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:    
       
 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments  993   (84)
 Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments    
  designated as cash flow hedges  (2,826)  (508)
 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of    
  derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges  443   127 
       
     (1,390)  (465)
       
Total comprehensive loss $ (622) $(295)
       
Attributable to:    
Equity holders of FTG $ (636) $(127)
Non-controlling interest $ 14  $(168)
       


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION      
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity      
         
Year ended November 30, 2022 and 2021Attributed to the equity holders of FTG
  
     Accumulated   
     other  Non- 
  CommonRetainedContributedcomprehensive
   controlling Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)sharesearningssurplusincome (loss)Totalinterestequity
Balance, November 30, 2020$21,881 $19,178 $8,303 $958 $50,320 $1,011 $51,331 
Net earnings (loss) -  256  -  -  256  (86) 170 
Stock-based compensation -  -  49  -  49  -  49 
Other comprehensive income (loss) -  -  -  (480) (480) 15  (465)
Balance, November 30, 2021$ 21,881 $ 19,434 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,145 $ 940 $ 51,085 
Net earnings -  698  -  -  698  70  768 
Stock-based compensation -  -  (33) -  (33) -  (33)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares (524) (611) -  -  (1,135) -  (1,135)
Other comprehensive loss -  -  -  (1,345) (1,345) (45) (1,390)
Balance, November 30, 2022$ 21,357 $ 19,521 $ 8,319 $ (867)$ 48,330 $ 965 $ 49,295 
                      


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION   
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   
       
     Years ended
    November 30, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022   2021 
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:   
Operating activities   
Net earnings$ 768  $170 
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:   
 Stock-based compensation 128   66 
 Loss (Gain) on disposal of plant and equipment 5   (252)
 Loss provision on sale-leaseback of building 357   - 
 Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (290)  (133)
 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,259   4,493 
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,350   1,556 
 Amortization of intangible assets 124   240 
 Amortization, other 6   43 
 Notional interest expense on government loan 20   - 
 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes (281)  773 
 Accretion on lease liabilities 444   490 
 Forgiveness of debt -   (3,004)
Net change in non-cash operating working capital 4,371   3,192 
     11,261   7,634 
Investing activities   
 Purchase of Aerospace Chatsworth facility (8,518)  
 Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,793)  (2,900)
 Recovery of contract and other costs 294   15 
 Additions to deferred financing costs (5)  (65)
     (12,022)  (2,950)
Net cash (used in) flow from operating and investing activities (7,651)  4,684 
Financing activities   
 Proceeds from government loan 1,926   - 
 Repayments of bank debt (943)  (914)
 Lease liability payments (1,579)  (1,783)
 Repurchase and cancellation of shares (1,135)  - 
     (1,731)  (2,697)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (2,038)  (823)
Net (decrease) increase in cash flow (4,530)  1,164 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 20,196   19,032 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$ 15,666  $20,196 
       
Disclosure of cash payments   
 Payment for interest$ 85  $128 
 Payments for income taxes$ 1,074  $1,235 