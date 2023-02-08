BMX Bike Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 420.7 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global BMX Bike Market Size Was Valued At USD 289.7 Million In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 303.2 Million In 2022 To USD 420.7 Million By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.8% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for BMX bikes is higher than expected compared to what it was before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew by 4.66 percent between 2019 and 2020.

The BMX is one of the most common types of bikes used for bicycle motocross. Sports bikes like these are used for tricks and races both on and off-road. The bikes are also popular in kids' bike categories and with younger people. So, they come in different sizes depending on the age and height of the rider to make the experience better and safer. They are also better for riding because they are light. Bicycle motocross sports are getting more and more popular, which is making people all over the world want these kinds of bikes.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ BMX Bike Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

June 2022 – The Terence Crutcher Foundation, USA BMX Foundation and Juneteenth announced the launch of RISE. This program will give participants a new perspective through storytelling and BMX.

– The Terence Crutcher Foundation, USA BMX Foundation and Juneteenth announced the launch of RISE. This program will give participants a new perspective through storytelling and BMX. March 2021 - Michelin has launched two new BMX tires in its racing line. Both the Pilot SX Slick and Pilot SX use a rubber compound sourced from Michelin road bike tires.

- Michelin has launched two new BMX tires in its racing line. Both the Pilot SX Slick and Pilot SX use a rubber compound sourced from Michelin road bike tires. September 2020 - Supercross BMX released a limited edition Black Beauty 20-inch and a more modern 29-inch model. The company made just 10 bikes to market. This bike features a number of specs, including AME Tri grips, Redline Flight Cranks, Tioga Comp-III, Dia-Compe brakes and tires.

Segment Overview

Application Insights

61.41% of the market was in the sports segment in 2021, and it will continue to lead in the years to come. Most of the time, BMX bikes are used for off-road sports and races. Later, the growing popularity of bicycle motocross sports in many countries is likely to help this segment grow in the years to come. For instance, BMX freestyle will be added to the Olympics for the first time in July 2021 in Tokyo. Young people will like it more because of this.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2021, the online segment had the biggest share of the market, and over the next five years, it is expected to grow the fastest. In 2021, bike shops will be shut down and the government will order a lockdown. This will make the online market even bigger. People in both developed and developing countries use online retail platforms a lot because they are convenient and have a wide range of products, which is also expected to help the segment grow over the next few years. The offline segment is likely to grow a lot because people in developing and underdeveloped economies like it more than online shopping.

Top Tube Length Insights

Most BMX bikes on the market in 2020 had wheels between 20 and 22 inches in diameter. The 20-22-inch tube length is good for riders ages 10 and up. It works well for riders who are between 5 and 6 feet tall. Because of this, young BMX riders love this length of tube. It's also easy to buy in stores and online, which makes it even more popular.

Category Insights

During the time frame of the forecast, the street segment is expected to have the biggest market share. People are learning that cycling is good for their health, and BMX bikes are getting kids more interested in cycling as a sport. This is making more people want to buy street bikes. Also, their tyres have smoother treads, which makes them great for street biking and doing tricks. So, a normal BMX rider doesn't have to push as hard over the rough street pavement. In the next few years, demand for dirt bikes is likely to rise because there will be more dirt races around the world and more of them will use the latest technology.

Regional Outlook:

North America ruled the market in 2021. People in countries like the U.S. and Canada spend a lot of money on outdoor activities like paddle cycling, surfing, biking, and others. This means that North America is likely to grow. This will bring a lot of money into the area for BMX bikes.

Asia-Pacific has the biggest share of the market, and over the next few years, it is expected to grow the fastest. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow a lot because the economy is doing well, new designs are coming out, more people are becoming aware of the BMX segment, and key players are making high-end bikes.

During that time period, the market is expected to grow in Europe. A lot of people in some European cities, like France and the Netherlands, ride their bikes or motorcycles to work. The Tour de France and the Ronde van Vlaanderen are two of the most well-known bike races in Europe. European countries like Belgium, Denmark, France, and Italy are building infrastructure quickly to support and encourage BMX bike commuting.

The market share of the rest of the world is growing because more bikes are being shipped to places like Argentina and Columbia. This is likely to lead to more people buying the product in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248499/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 303.2 million By Application Sport, Fitness, Others By Distribution Channel Online, Offline, Others By Top Tube Length Less than 18 Inches, 18 - 20 Inches, 20 - 22 Inches, 22 Inches & Above, Others By Category Street, Dirt, Others By Companies Elite BMX (U.S.), Fitbikeco (U.S.), T. Bicycle (U.S.), Haro Bicycle Corporation (U.S.), KINK BMX (U.S.), Mafiabike (U.K.), Pacific Cycle, Inc. (U.S.), Redline Bicycles (U.S.), Stolen BMX (U.S.), Sunday Bikes (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Trends:

The growth of the global market is helped by the growing number of BMX racing tracks and the trend towards making cycling infrastructure better. For instance, in September 2021, local governments in Ireland said they would spend about USD 233.39 million on bike and pedestrian infrastructure. This was almost three times what they would spend on transportation in a city.

Driving Factors:

All over the world, governments are taking steps to deal with traffic jams and get people where they need to go using green energy. This has helped the bicycle market around the world grow. Companies from all over the world are working hard to get their products on the market and stay competitive in the global market by coming up with new products and other strategies. For example, BMX bike companies like G.T. Bicycles, Mongoose, Haro, Redline Bicycles, Elite BMX, and others have come up with new ideas for BMX bikes, which has led to a lot of growth in both the global and domestic markets. In the same way, Haro Bikes grew its dealer network in the U.K. by letting IMG Distribution Ltd. sell and introduce new bikes to customers all over the U.K.

Restraining Factors:

The global bicycle industry isn't growing as fast as it could because BMX bikes are so expensive. Because of the cost of parts, tyres, frames, and technology, bikes are more expensive than traditional bikes right now. So, most people think regular bikes are better than electric bikes. Classic BMX bikes are also becoming more popular around the world because they are cheap and easy to move from one place to another without much extra work.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Elite BMX (U.S.), Fitbikeco (U.S.), T. Bicycle (U.S.), Haro Bicycle Corporation (U.S.), KINK BMX (U.S.), Mafiabike (U.K.), Pacific Cycle, Inc. (U.S.), Redline Bicycles (U.S.), Stolen BMX (U.S.), Sunday Bikes (U.S.), and others.

By Application

Sport

Fitness

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Others

By Top Tube Length

Less than 18 Inches

18 - 20 Inches

20 - 22 Inches

22 Inches & Above

Others

By Category

Street

Dirt

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Magnet Wire Market - The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030.

- The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030. Mid-Range FPGA Market - The Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Which Was Growing At A Value Of 1.87 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 4.73 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 12.30% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2030.

- The Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Which Was Growing At A Value Of 1.87 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 4.73 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 12.30% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2030. Air Conditioning System Market - The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com