DAXXIFY™ Is Now Available at The Peer Group

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women and men searching for a long-lasting option to soften their frown lines can find a new solution at The Peer Group: a new injectable called DAXXIFY™. The New Jersey-based practice began offering this ground-breaking injectable treatment in December 2022, putting them among the first practices in the country to provide the wrinkle relaxer.



The Peer Group provides a full range of cosmetic surgical and non-surgical options for patients seeking an aesthetic change. Some of the most common signs of aging patients hope to address are known as dynamic wrinkles, which develop due to habitual facial expressions that repeatedly stretch the skin. This lines gradually grow deeper and more pronounced, but they can be softened with treatments that relax the muscles responsible.

DAXXIFY™ was approved by the U.S. FDA for reducing moderate to severe glabellar lines, which are vertical frown lines on the area above the nose and between the eyebrows. The main advantage of this new injectable is that it lasts twice as long as established neuromodulators currently on the market.

All botulinum toxin injectables provide temporary effects that eventually wear off, so patients need maintenance treatments to preserve their desired results. DAXXIFY™ has a duration of six months and has even been shown to last for up to nine months on some patients—meaning just two appointments can provide results that last all year long.

DAXXIFY™ is also the first and only peptide-enhanced neuromodulator, stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT). Another difference between DAXXIFY™ and other botulinum toxin wrinkle relaxers is that it can be considered suitable for vegans because it does not contain human or animal-based components such as human serum albumin—the primary protein that is present in human blood plasma. DAXXIFY™ can be thought of as a “naked” injectable because it does not contain the associated proteins found in some other neuromodulators.

The Peer Group’s injectors have significant experience with injectable cosmetic treatments in general and have all been trained specifically in administering DAXXIFY™ to maximize patient safety and the ultimate results.

To learn more about the benefits of neuromodulators like DAXXIFY™, contact the New Jersey-based The Peer Group. Call 973-822-3000 or fill out a contact form to request a consultation.