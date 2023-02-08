SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2022

Operational



Shopping centre leasing activity remains strong, with industry-leading occupancy levels of 98% in Q4 2022, representing a 40 basis point increase as compared to the same period 2021

Same Properties NOI (1) for the quarter increased by $5.1 million or 4.0% as compared to Q4 2021, and for the full year increased by $16.5 million or 3.3% as compared to 2021

Net rental income and other for the quarter increased by $2.2 million or 1.7% as compared to Q4 2021, and for the full year increased by $16.8 million or 3.5% as compared to 2021



Mixed-use Development

In excess of three million square feet of construction activity is currently underway, principally high rise residential on existing shopping centre sites in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa

Construction of the Transit City 4 & 5 condominium towers is in the final stages of completion with closings scheduled to commence in March 2023. All 1,026 units have been pre-sold and construction costs are on budget

Construction of the Millway, a 458-unit purpose-built rental apartment building, is also in the final stages of completion, with initial tenants taking occupancy and rent commencement later this month



Financial

FFO (1) with adjustments excluding the impact of the TRS for the quarter increased by $1.0 million or 1.1% as compared to Q4 2021, and for the full year increased by $9.6 million or 2.7% as compared to 2021

Payout Ratio to ACFO (1) with adjustments excluding the impact of the TRS and other for the year ended December 31, 2022 improved by 3.9 % to 92.6% as compared to 2021 and for the quarter improved by 5.7% to 94.1% as compared to Q4 2021

Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 3.1% to 88.9% as compared to 2021 and for the quarter increased by 1.6% to 61.2% as compared to Q4 2021

As a result of fair value adjustments to property valuations and condo and townhouse closings that occurred in 2021, net income and comprehensive income for the quarter decreased by $551.8 million or 84.6% as compared to Q4 2021, and for the year decreased by $351.7 million or 35.6% as compared to 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”, the “Trust” or the “REIT”) (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“Walmart is a very strong anchor tenant in good times, and an even stronger one in tough times. Hence, customer traffic to our Walmart-anchored shopping centre portfolio continues to gain momentum which, in turn, is generating steadily increasing levels of leasing activity that began earlier in 2022.” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres.

“We anticipate this trend will continue into 2023 and that it will have a positive impact on both our occupancy and earnings levels. We are pleased with the noticeable increase in leasing activity in the fourth quarter and the associated improvement in cash collections.”

“We are particularly proud of our progress on the eleven mixed-used development initiatives that are currently under construction. These projects have expected completion dates in 2023 and 2024, upon which they are expected to begin contributing FFO(1). The development initiatives span multiple asset classes, including condos, rental apartments, seniors’ apartments, townhouses, self-storage, industrial, and retirement residences. As at December 31, 2022, the total cumulative amount of capital deployed on these projects was $755.2 million ($304.1 million at the Trust’s share), with approximately $487.8 million remaining until completion ($234.9 million at the Trust’s share),” noted Mr. Goldhar.

“Among these developments are significant projects at our flagship Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. These include two 45-storey and 50-storey condominium towers at Transit City nearing completion after 36 months. These units are sold out and the final stages of construction are rapidly nearing the finish line, on time and on budget. Closings are expected to commence in March 2023. In addition, The Millway, a 458-unit, 36-storey rental apartment tower, is also proceeding on time and on budget with initial occupancy and rent commencement expected to begin later this month. The first phase of our Artwalk condominium project is also sold out and construction is expected to commence in the second half of 2023.”

“We are also pleased to note that, as promised, we published our inaugural ESG report during the fourth quarter of 2022. Our business remains strong and well-positioned for growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, with changing economic conditions, we plan on applying prudent discipline when assessing development and other initiatives. Our focus remains on the long term, including the development of mixed-use projects on our strategically located real estate, which we are confident will extract deeply embedded value for many years to come,” added Mr. Goldhar.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.



Key Business Development, Financial and Operational Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Mixed-Use Development and New Growth at SmartVMC

Park Place condo pre-development is underway on the 53.0 acre SmartVMC West lands strategically acquired in December 2021. Pre-sales for this development have commenced. The Trust’s acquisition in December 2021 of a two-thirds interest in the SmartVMC West lands more than doubled the Trust’s holdings in the 105 acre SmartVMC city centre development.



Construction nears completion on the 100% pre-sold Transit City 4 (45 storeys) and 5 (50 storeys) condo towers, representing 1,026 residential units. Concrete, formwork and building envelope have been completed for both towers, with interior finishes ongoing. First closings are expected to commence in March 2023.



Construction of the purpose-built rental project, The Millway (36 storeys), nears completion at SmartVMC. Formwork, concrete and building envelope have been completed, with interior finishes underway. Initial occupancy is expected to commence in February 2023.



ArtWalk condominium sales of 320 released units in Phase 1 are sold out with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2023.



Other Business Development

Occupancy in the completed first phase of the two-phase, purpose-built residential rental project in Laval, Quebec, ended the year with 98% of the 171 units leased. Pre-leasing has commenced on the next phase and construction continues, with a target completion date of Q2 2023.



Initial occupancy in the two purpose-built residential rental towers (238 units) in Mascouche, Quebec began in July 2022, with the final floor opened in November. More than 147 units have been leased and current lease-up activity is in line with initial expectations.



All of the five developed and operating self-storage facilities (Toronto (Leaside), Vaughan NW, Brampton, Oshawa South and Scarborough East) have been very well-received by their local communities, with current occupancy levels ahead of expectations. A sixth facility, Aurora, opened in December 2022.



Three self-storage facilities in Whitby, Markham and Brampton (Kingspoint) are currently under construction, with Brampton (Kingspoint) expected to be completed in early 2023. Additional self-storage facilities have been approved by the Board of Trustees and the Trust is in the process of obtaining municipal approvals in Stoney Creek and two locations in Toronto (Gilbert Ave. and Jane St.). In addition, the municipal approval process is underway in New Westminster and Burnaby, British Columbia.



Construction continues on a new retirement residence and a seniors’ apartment project, totalling 402 units, at the Trust's Laurentian Place in Ottawa, with completion expected in Q1 2024.



By way of a Minister’s Zoning Order, the Trust has permissions that would allow for the redevelopment of the 73-acre Cambridge retail property (which is subject to a leasehold interest with Penguin) including various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional and commercial uses providing for the creation of a vibrant urban community with the potential for over 12 million square feet of development.



The Trust, together with its partner, Penguin, has also commenced preliminary siteworks for the 215,000 square foot retail project on Laird Drive in Toronto, that is expected to feature a flagship 190,000 square foot Canadian Tire store together with 25,000 square feet of additional retail space. Canadian Tire is expected to take possession in 2024.



Financial

Net income and comprehensive income (1) was $636.0 million in 2022 compared to $987.7 million in 2021, representing a decrease of $351.7 million. This decrease was primarily attributed to: i) $476.8 million decrease in fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties; and ii) $20.2 million decrease in net profit on condo and townhome unit closings; and was partially offset by i) $125.5 million increase in fair value adjustments on financial instruments; and ii) $20.6 million increase in net rental income and other mainly due to higher base rent in 2022.



was $636.0 million in 2022 compared to $987.7 million in 2021, representing a decrease of $351.7 million. This decrease was primarily attributed to: i) $476.8 million decrease in fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties; and ii) $20.2 million decrease in net profit on condo and townhome unit closings; and was partially offset by i) $125.5 million increase in fair value adjustments on financial instruments; and ii) $20.6 million increase in net rental income and other mainly due to higher base rent in 2022. Net income and comprehensive income per Unit (1) in 2022 decreased by $2.14 or 37.7% to $3.54 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the reasons as noted above.



in 2022 decreased by $2.14 or 37.7% to $3.54 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the reasons as noted above. As at December 31, 2022, the Trust increased its unsecured/secured debt ratio (2)(3) to 74%/26% (December 31, 2021 – 71%/29%).



to 74%/26% (December 31, 2021 – 71%/29%). The Trust continues to add to its unencumbered pool of high-quality assets. As at December 31, 2022, this unencumbered portfolio consisted of investment properties was valued at $8.4 billion (December 31, 2021 – $6.6 billion).



The Trust’s fixed rate/variable rate debt ratio (2)(3) was 82%/18% as at December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 89%/11%).



was 82%/18% as at December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 89%/11%). FFO per Unit with adjustments excluding the impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition (2) was $2.14 (year ended December 31, 2021 – $2.09).



was $2.14 (year ended December 31, 2021 – $2.09). During the quarter, 693,900 additional notional TRS Units were added at a weighted average price of $26.37 per Unit.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, there was a surplus of cash flows provided by operating activities (1) over distributions declared of $41.2 million (year ended December 31, 2021 – surplus of $52.9 million).



over distributions declared of $41.2 million (year ended December 31, 2021 – surplus of $52.9 million). The Payout Ratio relating to cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 88.9%, as compared to 85.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, there was a surplus of ACFO (2) over distributions declared of $10.5 million (year ended December 31, 2021 – surplus of $34.3 million).



over distributions declared of $10.5 million (year ended December 31, 2021 – surplus of $34.3 million). The Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 96.9%, as compared to 90.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition, the Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 92.6%, as compared to 96.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Operational

Rentals from investment properties and other (1) was $804.6 million, as compared to $780.8 million in 2021, representing an increase of $23.8 million or 3.0%, primarily due to: (i) the acquisition of an additional interest in investment properties in Q1 2022; (ii) higher rental income from Premium Outlets locations in both Toronto and Montreal; and (iii) additional self-storage facility and parking rental revenue.



was $804.6 million, as compared to $780.8 million in 2021, representing an increase of $23.8 million or 3.0%, primarily due to: (i) the acquisition of an additional interest in investment properties in Q1 2022; (ii) higher rental income from Premium Outlets locations in both Toronto and Montreal; and (iii) additional self-storage facility and parking rental revenue. Same Properties NOI inclusive of ECL (2) increased by $16.5 million or 3.3% in 2022 as compared to 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL (2) increased by $9.5 million or 1.9% in 2022 as compared to the prior year.



increased by $16.5 million or 3.3% in 2022 as compared to 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL increased by $9.5 million or 1.9% in 2022 as compared to the prior year. In-place occupancy rate and occupancy rate with committed deals were 97.6% and 98.0%, respectively, as at December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 97.4% and 97.6%, respectively).



Subsequent Event

The Trust together with an entity, PCVP, which is classified as investment in associates, entered into an agreement to dispose approximately 6.4 acres of land located in Vaughan, Ontario (VMC) to an unrelated party, which closed in February 2023, for gross proceeds of $95.6 million that was satisfied with cash. The Trust’s share of such proceeds was $58.4 million, comprised of $42.3 million relating to the Trust’s two-thirds share of the 4.3 acres of land on western part of SmartVMC which were previously consolidated in the Trust’s consolidated financial statements and presented as assets held for sale at December 31, 2022, and $16.1 million relating to the Trust’s 50% share of 2.1 acres of land on eastern part of SmartVMC which were previously recorded in equity accounted investments. Proceeds from the sale were primarily used by the Trust to reduce indebtedness.



(1) Represents a GAAP measure.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(3) Net of cash-on-hand of $33.4 million as at December 31, 2022 for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios.



Selected Consolidated Operational, Mixed-Use Development and Financial Information

Key consolidated operational, mixed-use development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Portfolio Information Number of retail properties 155 155 156 Number of office properties 4 4 4 Number of self-storage properties 6 6 4 Number of residential properties 1 1 1 Number of properties under development 19 17 14 Total number of properties with an ownership interest 185 183 179 Leasing and Operational Information(1) Gross leasable retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 34,750 34,119 34,056 Occupied retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 33,925 33,219 33,039 Vacant retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 826 900 1,017 In-place occupancy rate (%) 97.6 97.4 97.0 In-place and committed occupancy rate (%) 98.0 97.6 97.3 Average lease term to maturity (in years) 4.2 4.4 4.6 Net annualized retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.) ($) 15.53 15.44 15.37 Net annualized retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.) ($) 22.20 22.07 21.89 Mixed-Use Development Information Trust’s share of future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 41,200 40,600 32,500 Trust’s share of estimated costs of future projects currently under construction, or for which construction is expected to commence within the next five years (in millions of dollars) 10,000 9,800 7,900 Total number of residential rental projects 110 104 96 Total number of seniors’ housing projects 25 27 40 Total number of self-storage projects 33 36 50 Total number of office buildings / industrial projects 8 8 7 Total number of hotel projects 3 3 4 Total number of condominium developments 88 95 72 Total number of townhome developments 7 10 15 Total number of estimated future projects currently in development planning stage 274 283 284 Financial Information Total assets – GAAP(2) 11,702,153 11,293,248 10,724,492 Total assets – non-GAAP(3)(4) 12,083,941 11,494,377 10,874,900 Investment properties – GAAP(2) 10,250,392 9,847,078 8,850,390 Investment properties – non-GAAP(3)(4) 11,223,796 10,684,529 9,400,584 Total unencumbered assets(3) 8,415,900 6,640,600 5,835,600 Debt – GAAP(2) 4,983,265 4,854,527 5,210,123 Debt – non-GAAP(3)(4) 5,260,053 4,983,078 5,261,360 Debt to Aggregate Assets (%)(3)(4)(5) 43.6 42.9 44.6 Debt to Gross Book Value (%)(3)(4)(5) 52.0 50.8 50.1 Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(3)(4)(5) 74%/26% 71%/29% 68%/32% Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(3)(4)(5) 2.2X 1.9X 1.9X Weighted average interest rate (%)(3)(4) 3.86 3.11 3.28 Weighted average term of debt (in years) 4.0 4.8 5.0 Interest coverage ratio(3)(4)(5) 3.1X 3.4X 3.2X Equity (book value)(2) 6,163,101 5,841,315 5,166,975 Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted 179,657,455 173,748,819 172,971,603

(1) Excluding residential and self-storage area.

(2) Represents a GAAP measure.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(4) Includes the Trust’s assets held for sale and the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.

(5) As at December 31, 2022, cash-on-hand of $33.4 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2021 – $80.0 million, December 31, 2020 – $754.4 million).



Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information) 2022 2021 Variance (A) (B) (A–B) Financial Information Rentals from investment properties and other(1) 804,598 780,796 23,802 Net base rent(1) 508,023 494,992 13,031 Total recoveries(1) 265,281 253,032 12,249 Miscellaneous revenue(1) 15,393 17,891 (2,498) Service and other revenues(1) 14,652 14,843 (191) Earnings from other(1) 1,249 38 1,211 Net income and comprehensive income(1) 635,965 987,676 (351,711) Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) 342,261 342,609 (348) Cash flows provided by operating activities(1) 370,762 371,624 (862) Net rental income and other(1) 502,604 485,840 16,764 NOI from condominium and townhome closings and other adjustments(2) 305 20,471 (20,166) NOI(2) 518,520 518,122 398 Change in net rental income and other(2) 3.5% 5.4% (1.9)% Change in SPNOI(2) 3.3% 3.5% (0.2)% Change in SPNOI excluding ECL(2) 1.9% (2.0)% 3.9% FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 371,572 380,070 (8,498) Other adjustments 656 3,226 (2,570) FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 372,228 383,296 (11,068) Adjusted for: ECL (3,257) 3,706 (6,963) Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 4,918 (5,642) 10,560 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (680) (18,747) 18,067 FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (984) — (984) FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 372,225 362,613 9,612 FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4) 379,890 385,219 (5,329) ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 340,075 353,055 (12,980) Other adjustments 656 3,226 (2,570) ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 340,731 356,281 (15,550) Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 4,918 (5,642) 10,560 ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (305) (20,471) 20,166 ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (984) — (984) ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 344,360 330,168 14,192 Distributions declared 329,531 318,753 10,778 Surplus of cash flows provided by operating activities over distributions declared(2) 41,231 52,871 (11,640) Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2) 10,544 34,302 (23,758) Surplus of ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition over distributions declared(2) 14,829 11,415 3,414 Units outstanding(6) 178,133,853 178,091,581 42,272 Weighted average – basic 178,121,149 172,447,334 5,673,815 Weighted average – diluted(7) 179,657,455 173,748,819 5,908,636 Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted) Net income and comprehensive income(1) $3.57/$3.54 $5.73/$5.68 $-2.16/$-2.14 Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) $1.92/$1.91 $1.99/$1.97 $-0.07/$-0.06 FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) $2.09/$2.07 $2.20/$2.19 $-0.11/$-0.12 Other non-recurring adjustments $0.00/$0.00 $0.02/$0.02 $-0.02/$-0.02 FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) $2.09/$2.07 $2.22/$2.21 $-0.13/$-0.14 FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) $2.16/$2.14 $2.10/$2.09 $0.06/$0.05 FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4) $2.13/$2.11 $2.23/$2.22 $-0.10/$-0.11 Distributions declared $1.850 $1.850 $— Payout Ratio Information Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities 88.9% 85.8% 3.1% Payout Ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 96.9% 90.3% 6.6% Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 96.7% 89.5% 7.2% Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome sales, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 92.6% 96.5% (3.9)%

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.

(4) See “Other Measures of Performance” for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.

(5) The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the REALpac White Paper on FFO issued in January 2022 and REALpac White Paper on ACFO issued in February 2019, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively

(6) Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.

(7) The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.



Operational Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income and comprehensive income (as noted in the table above) decreased by $551.8 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:

$568.7 million decrease in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties, including adjustments relating to assets held for sale, primarily due to increase in fair value of certain properties under development in Q4 2021 as a result of changes in the market and the progress made on planning entitlements (see details in the “Investment Property” section in the Trust’s MD&A); and

$7.2 million increase in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

Partially offset by the following:

$10.9 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to fluctuations in the Trust’s Unit price;

$4.1 million increase in interest income mainly due to higher interest rates;

$3.9 million increase in NOI (see further details in the “Net Operating Income” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

$2.8 million decrease in acquisition-related costs related to the SmartVMC West acquisition in 2021; and

$1.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A).



For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income and comprehensive income (as noted in the table above) decreased by $351.7 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:

$476.8 million decrease in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties primarily due to increase in fair value of certain properties under development in Q4 2021 as a result of changes in the market and the progress made on planning entitlements (see details in the “Investment Property” section in the Trust’s MD&A);

$6.5 million increase in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A); and

$2.8 million increase in supplemental costs and in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A);



Partially offset by the following:

$125.5 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to fluctuations in the Trust’s Unit price and increase in fair value adjustments pertaining to interest rate swap agreements due to fluctuation in the interest rate (see further details in the “Debt” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

$6.1 million increase in interest income mainly due to higher interest rates; and

$2.5 million decrease in acquisition-related costs related to the SmartVMC West acquisition in 2021.



Development and Intensification Summary

The following table summarizes the 274 identified mixed-use, recurring rental income and development income initiatives, which are included in the Trust’s large development pipeline:

Description Under Construction Construction

expected to

commence within

next 2 years Active

(Construction

expected to

commence within

next 3–5 years) Future

(Construction

expected to

commence

after 5 years) Total Number of projects in which the Trust has an ownership interest Residential Rental 3 22 24 61 110 Seniors’ Housing 1 3 7 14 25 Self-storage 3 7 8 15 33 Office Buildings / Industrial 1 — 1 6 8 Hotels — — — 3 3 Subtotal – Recurring rental income initiatives 8 32 40 99 179 Condominium developments 2 15 25 46 88 Townhome developments 1 1 2 3 7 Subtotal – Development income initiatives 3 16 27 49 95 Total 11 48 67 148 274 Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.) Recurring rental income initiatives 1,000 4,450 4,300 12,500 22,250 Development income initiatives 400 3,650 4,700 10,200 18,950 Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 1,400 8,100 9,000 22,700 41,200 Trust’s share of such estimated costs (in millions of dollars) 550 4,450 5,000 – (1) 10,000

(1) The Trust has not fully determined the costs attributable to future projects expected to commence after five years and as such they are not included in this table.



The following table provides additional details on the Trust’s 11 development initiatives that are currently under construction (in order of estimated initial occupancy/closing date):

Projects under construction

(Location/Project Name) Type Trust’s

Share (%) Estimated

initial

occupancy /

closing date % of

completion GFA(2)

(sq. ft.) No.

of units Vaughan / Transit City 4 Condo



25



Q1 2023



87%

—



1,026



Vaughan / Transit City 5 Vaughan / The Millway Apartment 50 Q1 2023 73% — 458 Brampton / Kingspoint Plaza Self Storage 50 Q1 2023 91% 133,000 969 Pickering (Seaton Lands) Industrial 100 Q1 2023 79% 241,000 — Laval Centre Apartment 50 Q2 2023 58% — 211 Markham East / Boxgrove Self Storage 50 Q1 2024 38% 133,332 910 Whitby Self Storage 50 Q1 2024 16% 126,135 811 Ottawa SW (1) Retirement Residence 50



Q1 2024



26%

—



402



Ottawa SW (1) Senior Apartments Vaughan NW Townhouse 50 Q3 2024 14% — 174 In millions of dollars Total Capital Spend To Date at 100% (3) 755.2 Estimated Cost to Complete at 100% 487.8 Total Expected Capital Spend by Completion at 100% (3) 1,243.0 Total Capital Spend To Date at Trust’s share (3) 304.1 Estimated Cost to Complete at Trust’s share 234.9 Total Expected Capital Spend by Completion at Trust’s share (3) 539.0

(1) Figure represents capital spend of both retirement residence and senior apartments projects.

(2) GFA represents Gross Floor Area.

(3) Total capital spent to date and total expected capital spend by completion include land value.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and the comparable periods in 2021. Such measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers.

Proportionately Consolidated Balance Sheets (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)

The following table presents the proportionately consolidated balance sheets, which includes a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP

Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation

(1) Total

Proportionate

Share(2) GAAP

Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation

(1) Total

Proportionate

Share(2) Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 10,208,071 957,354 11,165,425 9,847,078 837,451 10,684,529 Equity accounted investments 680,999 (680,999 ) — 654,442 (654,442 ) — Mortgages, loans and notes receivable 238,099 (76,994 ) 161,105 345,089 (69,576 ) 275,513 Other financial assets 171,807 — 171,807 97,148 — 97,148 Other assets 83,230 8,977 92,207 80,940 7,465 88,405 Intangible assets 43,807 — 43,807 45,139 — 45,139 11,426,013 208,338 11,634,351 11,069,836 120,898 11,190,734 Current assets Assets held for sale 42,321 16,050 58,371 — — — Residential development inventory 40,373 113,207 153,580 27,399 67,828 95,227 Current portion of mortgages, loans and notes receivable 86,593 — 86,593 71,947 — 71,947 Amounts receivable and other 57,124 (7,033 ) 50,091 49,542 (8,637 ) 40,905 Prepaid expenses, deposits and deferred financing costs 14,474 15,807 30,281 12,289 13,118 25,407 Cash and cash equivalents 35,255 35,419 70,674 62,235 7,922 70,157 276,140 173,450 449,590 223,412 80,231 303,643 Total assets 11,702,153 381,788 12,083,941 11,293,248 201,129 11,494,377 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 4,523,987 212,928 4,736,915 4,176,121 93,465 4,269,586 Other financial liabilities 277,400 — 277,400 326,085 — 326,085 Other payables 17,265 — 17,265 18,243 — 18,243 4,818,652 212,928 5,031,580 4,520,449 93,465 4,613,914 Current liabilities Current portion of debt 459,278 63,860 523,138 678,406 35,086 713,492 Accounts payable and current portion of other payables 261,122 105,000 366,122 253,078 72,578 325,656 720,400 168,860 889,260 931,484 107,664 1,039,148 Total liabilities 5,539,052 381,788 5,920,840 5,451,933 201,129 5,653,062 Equity Trust Unit equity 5,126,197 — 5,126,197 4,877,961 — 4,877,961 Non-controlling interests 1,036,904 — 1,036,904 963,354 — 963,354 6,163,101 — 6,163,101 5,841,315 — 5,841,315 Total liabilities and equity 11,702,153 381,788 12,083,941 11,293,248 201,129 11,494,377

(1) Represents the Trust’s proportionate share of assets and liabilities in equity accounted investments.

(2) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

Proportionately Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (including the Trust’s Interests in Equity Accounted Investments)

The following tables present the proportionately consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, which include a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation Total

Proportionate

Share(1) GAAP Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Variance of

Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Net rental income and other Rentals from investment properties and other 206,223 8,441 214,664 192,850 5,974 198,824 15,840 Property operating costs and other (77,062) (3,779) (80,841) (65,896) (3,144) (69,040) (11,801) 129,161 4,662 133,823 126,954 2,830 129,784 4,039 Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2) — — — — — — — Condo and townhome cost of sales and other (10) (181) (191) — (67) (67) (124) (10) (181) (191) — (67) (67) (124) NOI 129,151 4,481 133,632 126,954 2,763 129,717 3,915 Other income and expenses General and administrative expense, net (7,790) — (7,790) (8,703) (534) (9,237) 1,447 Earnings from equity accounted investments (113) 113 — 160,049 (160,049) — — Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties 13,377 (1,418) 11,959 420,418 160,289 580,707 (568,748) Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties 531 — 531 (64) — (64) 595 Interest expense (40,342) (3,846) (44,188) (35,654) (1,355) (37,009) (7,179) Interest income 5,496 1,408 6,904 2,745 11 2,756 4,148 Supplemental costs — (738) (738) — (1,125) (1,125) 387 Fair value adjustment on financial instruments — — — (10,873) — (10,873) 10,873 Acquisition-related costs — — — (2,791) — (2,791) 2,791 Net income and comprehensive income 100,310 — 100,310 652,081 — 652,081 (551,771)

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.

Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation Total

Proportionate

Share(1) GAAP Basis Proportionate

Share

Reconciliation Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Variance of

Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Net rental income and other Rentals from investment properties and other 804,598 28,643 833,241 780,796 21,530 802,326 30,915 Property operating costs and other (301,559) (13,467) (315,026) (294,956) (9,719) (304,675) (10,351) 503,039 15,176 518,215 485,840 11,811 497,651 20,564 Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2) — 4,524 4,524 — 76,837 76,837 (72,313) Condo and townhome cost of sales and other (435) (3,784) (4,219) — (56,366) (56,366) 52,147 (435) 740 305 — 20,471 20,471 (20,166) NOI 502,604 15,916 518,520 485,840 32,282 518,122 398 Other income and expenses General and administrative expense, net (33,269) (107) (33,376) (31,922) (610) (32,532) (844) Earnings from equity accounted investments 4,199 (4,199) — 211,420 (211,420) — — Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties 201,834 624 202,458 491,528 187,728 679,256 (476,798) Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties 315 (241) 74 27 — 27 47 Interest expense (148,702) (7,798) (156,500) (144,540) (5,437) (149,977) (6,523) Interest income 18,036 453 18,489 12,341 75 12,416 6,073 Supplemental costs — (4,648) (4,648) — (2,618) (2,618) (2,030) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments 91,246 — 91,246 (34,227) — (34,227) 125,473 Acquisition-related costs (298) — (298) (2,791) — (2,791) 2,493 Net income and comprehensive income 635,965 — 635,965 987,676 — 987,676 (351,711)

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.

FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO

The following tables reconciles net income and comprehensive income to FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net income and comprehensive income 100,310 652,081 (551,771 ) (84.6 ) Add (deduct): Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties(1) (13,377 ) (420,418 ) 407,041 (96.8 ) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments(2) — 10,873 (10,873 ) N/R(7) (Loss) gain on derivative – TRS 6,221 4,180 2,041 48.8 Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties (531 ) 64 (595 ) N/R(7) Amortization of intangible assets 333 333 — — Amortization of tenant improvement allowance and other 2,005 1,608 397 24.7 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 1,083 1,008 75 7.4 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 724 1,045 (321 ) (30.7 ) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities(3) 1,514 1,063 451 42.4 Acquisition-related costs — 2,791 (2,791 ) N/R(7) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Rental revenue adjustment – tenant improvement amortization 98 62 36 58.1 Indirect interest with respect to the development portion(4) 1,935 1,926 9 0.5 Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties 1,418 (160,289 ) 161,707 N/R(7) Adjustment for supplemental costs 738 1,125 (387 ) (34.4 ) FFO(5) 102,471 97,452 5,019 5.2 Other non-recurring adjustments(6) (1,910 ) 660 (2,570 ) N/R(7) FFO with adjustments(5) 100,561 98,112 2,449 2.5 Transactional FFO – gain on sale of land to co-owners 7,662 336 7,326 N/R(7) FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(5) 108,223 98,448 9,775 9.9

(1) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties is described in “Investment Properties” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(2) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments comprises the following financial instruments: units classified as liabilities, Earnout options, deferred unit plan (“DUP”), equity incentive plan (“EIP”), long term incentive plan (“LTIP”), TRS, interest rate swap agreement(s), and loans receivable and Earnout options recorded in the same period in 2021. The significant assumptions made in determining the fair value and fair value adjustments for these financial instruments are more thoroughly described in the Trust’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. For details, please see discussion in “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities of $1.5 million were incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2022 (three months ended December 31, 2021 – $1.1 million) and were eligible to be added back to FFO based on the definition of FFO, in the REALpac White Paper published in January 2022, which provided for an adjustment to incremental leasing expenses for the cost of salaried staff. This adjustment to FFO results in more comparability between Canadian publicly traded real estate entities that expensed their internal leasing departments and those that capitalized external leasing expenses.

(4) Indirect interest is not capitalized to properties under development and residential development inventory of equity accounted investments under IFRS but is a permitted adjustment under REALpac’s definition of FFO. The amount is based on the total cost incurred with respect to the development portion of equity accounted investments multiplied by the Trust’s weighted average cost of debt.

(5) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(6) Represents adjustments relating to $1.9 million of reversal of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (three months ended December 31, 2021 – $0.7 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres).

(7) N/R – Not representative.



Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net income and comprehensive income 635,965 987,676 (351,711 ) (35.6 ) Add (deduct): Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties(1) (201,834 ) (491,528 ) 289,694 (58.9 ) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments(2) (91,246 ) 34,227 (125,473 ) N/R(7) (Loss) gain on derivative – TRS (4,918 ) 5,642 (10,560 ) N/R(7) Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties (315 ) (271 ) (44 ) 16.2 Amortization of intangible assets 1,332 1,331 1 0.1 Amortization of tenant improvement allowance and other 7,203 7,038 165 2.3 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 4,293 3,919 374 9.5 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 2,847 2,424 423 17.5 Adjustment on debt modification (1,960 ) — (1,960 ) N/R(7) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities(3) 7,508 5,196 2,312 44.5 Acquisition-related costs 298 2,791 (2,493 ) (89.3 ) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Rental revenue adjustment – tenant improvement amortization 387 360 27 7.5 Indirect interest with respect to the development portion(4) 7,747 7,050 697 9.9 Adjustment to capitalized interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(4) — (675 ) 675 N/R(7) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties (624 ) (187,728 ) 187,104 (99.7 ) Loss on sale of investment properties 241 — 241 N/R(7) Adjustment for supplemental costs 4,648 2,618 2,030 77.5 FFO(5) 371,572 380,070 (8,498 ) (2.2 ) Other non-recurring adjustments(6) 656 3,226 (2,570 ) (79.7 ) FFO with adjustments(5) 372,228 383,296 (11,068 ) (2.9 ) Transactional FFO – gain on sale of land to co-owners 7,662 1,923 5,739 N/R(7) FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(5) 379,890 385,219 (5,329 ) (1.4 )

(1) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties is described in “Investment Properties” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(2) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments comprises the following financial instruments: units classified as liabilities, Earnout options, DUP, EIP, LTIP, TRS, interest rate swap agreement(s), and loans receivable and Earnout options recorded in the same period in 2021. The significant assumptions made in determining the fair value and fair value adjustments for these financial instruments are more thoroughly described in the Trust’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. For details, please see discussion in “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities of $7.5 million were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2022 (year ended December 31, 2021 – $5.2 million) and were eligible to be added back to FFO based on the definition of FFO, in the REALpac White Paper published in January 2022, which provided for an adjustment to incremental leasing expenses for the cost of salaried staff. This adjustment to FFO results in more comparability between Canadian publicly traded real estate entities that expensed their internal leasing departments and those that capitalized external leasing expenses.

(4) Indirect interest is not capitalized to properties under development and residential development inventory of equity accounted investments under IFRS but is a permitted adjustment under REALpac’s definition of FFO. The amount is based on the total cost incurred with respect to the development portion of equity accounted investments multiplied by the Trust’s weighted average cost of debt.

(5) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(6) Represents adjustments relating to $0.7 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (year ended December 31, 2021 – $0.9 million of compensation costs relating to previous CEO and $2.3 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres).

(7) N/R – Not representative.



The following table presents FFO excluding anomalous transactions for the years ended December 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Variance ($) 2022 2021 Variance ($) FFO with adjustments(1) 100,561 98,112 2,449 372,228 383,296 (11,068 ) Adjusted for: ECL (710 ) (1,545 ) 835 (3,257 ) 3,706 (6,963 ) Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS (6,221 ) (4,180 ) (2,041 ) 4,918 (5,642 ) 10,560 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings 180 66 114 (680 ) (18,747 ) 18,067 FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (371 ) — (371 ) (984 ) — (984 ) FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition (“FFO with adjustments excluding the impact of the TRS and other”)(1) 93,439 92,453 986 372,225 362,613 9,612

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





ACFO and ACFO with adjustments

The following table reconciles cash flows provided by operating activities to ACFO and ACFO with adjustments:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance

($)/(%) Cash flows provided by operating activities 134,668 133,674 994 Adjustments to working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution(1) (35,451 ) (48,678 ) 13,227 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 1,083 1,008 75 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 724 1,045 (321 ) Expenditures on direct leasing costs and tenant incentives 3,108 2,050 1,058 Expenditures on tenant incentives for properties under development (646 ) — (646 ) Actual sustaining capital expenditures (11,434 ) (10,323 ) (1,111 ) Actual sustaining leasing commissions (800 ) (742 ) (58 ) Actual sustaining tenant improvements (2,587 ) (1,217 ) (1,370 ) Non-cash interest expense, net of other financing costs 10,238 9,594 644 Non-cash interest income (29,571 ) (7,110 ) (22,461 ) Acquisition-related costs, net — 2,791 (2,791 ) Gain on sale of land to co-owners 7,662 336 7,326 Distributions from equity accounted investments 12,406 (732 ) 13,138 Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Cash flows from operating activities including working capital adjustments 1,658 (236 ) 1,894 Notional interest capitalization(2) 1,935 1,926 9 Actual sustaining capital and leasing expenditures 1 (103 ) 104 Non-cash interest expense (3 ) 30 (33 ) ACFO(3) 92,991 83,313 9,678 Other non-recurring adjustments(4) (1,910 ) 660 (2,570 ) ACFO with adjustments(3) 91,081 83,973 7,108 ACFO(3) 92,991 83,313 9,678 Distributions declared 82,386 79,725 2,661 Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared 10,605 3,588 7,017 Payout Ratio Information: Payout Ratio to ACFO(3) 88.6 % 95.7 % (7.1)% Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(3) 90.5 % 94.9 % (4.4)% Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition (Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding the impact of the TRS and other)(3)(5) 94.1 % 99.8 % (5.7)%

(1) Adjustments to working capital items include, but are not limited to, changes in prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts receivables, accounts payables and other working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution.

(2) See the “Indirect interest with respect to the development portion” as presented in the “Funds From Operations” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(4) Represents adjustments relating to $1.9 million of reversal of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (three months ended December 31, 2021 – $0.7 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres).

(5) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, excludes $2.7 million of distributions declared in connection with SmartVMC West LP Class D Units (three months ended December 31, 2021 – $0.04 million).



Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance

($)/(%) Cash flows provided by operating activities 370,762 371,624 (862 ) Adjustments to working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution(1) (2,293 ) (40,796 ) 38,503 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 4,293 3,919 374 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 2,847 2,424 423 Expenditures on direct leasing costs and tenant incentives 9,860 5,927 3,933 Expenditures on tenant incentives for properties under development 1,897 730 1,167 Actual sustaining capital expenditures (19,111 ) (17,331 ) (1,780 ) Actual sustaining leasing commissions (2,389 ) (3,071 ) 682 Actual sustaining tenant improvements (7,796 ) (2,903 ) (4,893 ) Non-cash interest expense, net of other financing costs (9,156 ) 7,160 (16,316 ) Non-cash interest income (26,083 ) (5,307 ) (20,776 ) Acquisition-related costs, net 298 2,791 (2,493 ) Gain on sale of land to co-owners 7,662 1,923 5,739 Distributions from equity accounted investments (4,784 ) (4,072 ) (712 ) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Cash flows from operating activities including working capital adjustments 6,662 23,819 (17,157 ) Notional interest capitalization(2) 7,747 7,050 697 Adjustment to capitalized interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(2) — (675 ) 675 Actual sustaining capital and leasing expenditures (329 ) (207 ) (122 ) Non-cash interest expense (12 ) 50 (62 ) ACFO(3) 340,075 353,055 (12,980 ) Other non-recurring adjustments(4) 656 3,226 (2,570 ) ACFO with adjustments(3) 340,731 356,281 (15,550 ) ACFO(3) 340,075 353,055 (12,980 ) Distributions declared 329,531 318,753 10,778 Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared 10,544 34,302 (23,758 ) Payout Ratio Information: Payout Ratio to ACFO(3) 96.9 % 90.3 % 6.6 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(3) 96.7 % 89.5 % 7.2 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(3)(5) 92.6 % 96.5 % (3.9)%

(1) Adjustments to working capital items include, but are not limited to, changes in prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts receivables, accounts payables and other working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution.

(2) See the “Indirect interest with respect to the development portion” as presented in the “Funds From Operations” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(4) Represents adjustments relating to $0.7 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (year ended December 31, 2021 – $0.9 million of compensation costs relating to previous CEO, and $2.3 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres).

(5) For the year ended December 31, 2022, excludes $10.7 million of distributions declared in connection with SmartVMC West LP Class D Units (year ended December 31, 2021 – $0.04 million).





The following table presents ACFO excluding anomalous transactions for the years ended December 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Variance ($) 2022 2021 Variance ($) ACFO with adjustments(1) 91,081 83,973 7,108 340,731 356,281 (15,550 ) Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS (6,221 ) (4,180 ) (2,041 ) 4,918 (5,642 ) 10,560 ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings 191 67 124 (305 ) (20,471 ) 20,166 ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (371 ) — (371 ) (984 ) — (984 ) ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(1) 84,680 79,860 4,820 344,360 330,168 14,192

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





Net Operating Income

The following tables summarize NOI, related ratios and recovery ratios, provide additional information, and reflect the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments, the sum of which represent a non-GAAP measure:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Trust portion

excluding EAI Equity

Accounted

Investments Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Trust portion

excluding EAI Equity

Accounted

Investments Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Variance of

Total

Proportionate

Share(1) (A) (B) (A–B) Net base rent 127,941 5,260 133,201 125,037 3,534 128,571 4,630 Property tax and insurance recoveries 42,833 807 43,640 35,020 507 35,527 8,113 Property operating cost recoveries 25,552 1,574 27,126 21,670 960 22,630 4,496 Miscellaneous revenue 4,979 1,171 6,150 7,479 973 8,452 (2,302) Rentals from investment properties 201,305 8,812 210,117 189,206 5,974 195,180 14,937 Service and other revenues 4,547 — 4,547 3,606 — 3,606 941 Earnings from other 371 (371) — 38 — 38 (38) Rentals from investment properties and other(2) 206,223 8,441 214,664 192,850 5,974 198,824 15,840 Recoverable tax and insurance costs (43,818) (755) (44,573) (36,015) (547) (36,562) (8,011) Recoverable CAM costs (28,662) (1,311) (29,973) (25,165) (1,051) (26,216) (3,757) Property management fees and costs (1,090) (314) (1,404) (586) (215) (801) (603) Non-recoverable operating costs 266 (1,317) (1,051) (2,094) (1,273) (3,367) 2,316 ECL 792 (82) 710 1,603 (58) 1,545 (835) Property operating costs (72,512) (3,779) (76,291) (62,257) (3,144) (65,401) (10,890) Other expenses (4,550) — (4,550) (3,639) — (3,639) (911) Property operating costs and other(2) (77,062) (3,779) (80,841) (65,896) (3,144) (69,040) (11,801) Net rental income and other 129,161 4,662 133,823 126,954 2,830 129,784 4,039 Condo and townhome closings revenue — — — — — — — Condo and townhome cost of sales — (181) (181) — — — (181) Marketing and selling costs (10) — (10) — (67) (67) 57 Net profit on condo and townhome closings (10) (181) (191) — (67) (67) (124) NOI(3) 129,151 4,481 133,632 126,954 2,763 129,717 3,915 Net rental income and other as a percentage of net base rent (%) 101.0 88.6 100.5 101.5 80.1 100.9 (0.4) Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties (%) 64.2 52.9 63.7 67.1 47.4 66.5 (2.8) Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties and other (%) 62.6 55.2 62.3 65.8 47.4 65.3 (3.0) Recovery Ratio (including prior year adjustments) (%) 94.4 115.2 94.9 92.7 91.8 92.6 2.3 Recovery Ratio (excluding prior year adjustments) (%) 91.5 132.8 92.7 92.6 114.9 93.0 (0.3)

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments – that are not explicitly disclosed and/or presented in the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) As reflected under the column “Trust portion excluding EAI” in the table above, this amount represents a GAAP measure.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.



Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Trust portion

excluding EAI Equity

Accounted

Investments Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Trust portion

excluding EAI Equity

Accounted

Investments Total

Proportionate

Share(1) Variance of

Total

Proportionate

Share(1) (A) (B) (A–B) Net base rent 508,023 18,378 526,401 494,992 13,098 508,090 18,311 Property tax and insurance recoveries 171,874 3,029 174,903 169,180 2,354 171,534 3,369 Property operating cost recoveries 93,407 4,681 98,088 83,852 3,389 87,241 10,847 Miscellaneous revenue 15,393 3,804 19,197 17,891 2,689 20,580 (1,383) Rentals from investment properties 788,697 29,892 818,589 765,915 21,530 787,445 31,144 Service and other revenues 14,652 — 14,652 14,843 — 14,843 (191) Earnings from other 1,249 (1,249) — 38 — 38 (38) Rentals from investment properties and other(2) 804,598 28,643 833,241 780,796 21,530 802,326 30,915 Recoverable tax and insurance costs (176,876) (3,042) (179,918) (176,239) (2,360) (178,599) (1,319) Recoverable CAM costs (102,721) (4,535) (107,256) (91,468) (3,364) (94,832) (12,424) Property management fees and costs (4,288) (1,004) (5,292) (1,469) (688) (2,157) (3,135) Non-recoverable operating costs (6,465) (4,695) (11,160) (7,246) (3,253) (10,499) (661) ECL 3,448 (191) 3,257 (3,652) (54) (3,706) 6,963 Property operating costs (286,902) (13,467) (300,369) (280,074) (9,719) (289,793) (10,576) Other expenses (14,657) — (14,657) (14,882) — (14,882) 225 Property operating costs and other(2) (301,559) (13,467) (315,026) (294,956) (9,719) (304,675) (10,351) Net rental income and other 503,039 15,176 518,215 485,840 11,811 497,651 20,564 Condo and townhome closings revenue — 4,524 4,524 — 76,837 76,837 (72,313) Condo and townhome cost of sales — (3,295) (3,295) — (56,102) (56,102) 52,807 Marketing and selling costs (435) (489) (924) — (264) (264) (660) Net profit on condo and townhome closings (435) 740 305 — 20,471 20,471 (20,166) NOI(3) 502,604 15,916 518,520 485,840 32,282 518,122 398 Net rental income and other as a percentage of net base rent (%) 99.0 82.6 98.4 98.1 90.2 97.9 0.5 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties (%) 63.8 50.8 63.3 63.4 54.9 63.2 0.1 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties and other (%) 62.5 53.0 62.2 62.2 54.9 62.0 0.2 Recovery Ratio (including prior year adjustments) (%) 94.9 101.8 95.1 94.5 100.3 94.6 0.5 Recovery Ratio (excluding prior year adjustments) (%) 94.2 100.9 94.4 94.6 103.3 94.8 (0.4)

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments – that are not explicitly disclosed and/or presented in the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) As reflected under the column “Trust portion excluding EAI” in the table above, this amount represents a GAAP measure.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.



Same Properties NOI

NOI (a non-GAAP financial measure) from continuing operations represents: i) rentals from investment properties and other revenues less property operating costs and other expenses, and ii) net profit from condominium sales. Disclosing the NOI contribution from each of same properties, acquisitions, dispositions, Earnouts and Development activities highlights the impact each component has on aggregate NOI. Straight-line rent, lease terminations and other adjustments, and amortization of tenant incentives have been excluded from Same Properties NOI, as have NOI from acquisitions, dispositions, Earnouts and Development activities, and ECL. This has been done in order to more directly highlight the impact of changes in occupancy, rent uplift and productivity.

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net rental income 129,154 126,987 2,167 1.7 Service and other revenues 4,547 3,606 941 26.1 Other expenses (4,550 ) (3,639 ) (911 ) 25.0 NOI(1) 129,151 126,954 2,197 1.7 NOI from equity accounted investments(1) 4,481 2,763 1,718 62.2 Total portfolio NOI before adjustments(1) 133,632 129,717 3,915 3.0 Adjustments: Royalties 299 285 14 4.9 Straight-line rent (34 ) (154 ) 120 (77.9 ) Lease termination and other adjustments (82 ) (3,476 ) 3,394 N/R(2) Net profit on condo and townhome closings(3) 190 108 82 75.9 Amortization of tenant incentives 2,026 1,725 301 17.4 Total portfolio NOI after adjustments(1) 136,031 128,205 7,826 6.1 NOI sourced from: Acquisitions (2,161 ) 451 (2,612 ) N/R(2) Dispositions 3 (280 ) 283 (101.1 ) Earnouts and Developments (384 ) — (384 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI(1) 133,489 128,376 5,113 4.0 Add back: ECL (710 ) (1,545 ) 835 (54.0 ) Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(1) 132,779 126,831 5,948 4.7

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) N/R – Not representative.

(3) Includes marketing costs.



Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

Year Ended Year Ended (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net rental income 502,609 485,879 16,730 3.4 Service and other revenues 14,652 14,843 (191 ) (1.3 ) Other expenses (14,657 ) (14,882 ) 225 1.5 NOI(1) 502,604 485,840 16,764 3.5 NOI from equity accounted investments(1) 15,916 32,282 (16,366 ) (50.7 ) Total portfolio NOI before adjustments(1) 518,520 518,122 398 0.1 Adjustments: Royalties 1,115 960 155 16.1 Straight-line rent (437 ) (883 ) 446 (50.5 ) Lease termination and other adjustments (214 ) (5,240 ) 5,026 (95.9 ) Net profit on condo and townhome closings(3) (242 ) (20,425 ) 20,183 (98.8 ) Amortization of tenant incentives 7,646 7,614 32 0.4 Total portfolio NOI after adjustments(1) 526,388 500,148 26,240 5.2 Less NOI sourced from: Acquisitions (7,835 ) 524 (8,359 ) N/R(2) Dispositions (9 ) (1,744 ) 1,735 (99.5 ) Earnouts and Developments (4,300 ) (1,142 ) (3,158 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI(1) 514,244 497,786 16,458 3.3 Add back: ECL (3,257 ) 3,706 (6,963 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(1) 510,987 501,492 9,495 1.9

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) N/R – Not representative.

(3) Includes marketing costs.



Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA:

12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variance ($) Net income and comprehensive income 635,965 987,676 (351,711 ) Add (deduct) the following items: Interest expense 156,500 149,977 6,523 Interest income (18,036 ) (12,341 ) (5,695 ) Amortization of equipment and intangible assets 3,604 3,778 (174 ) Amortization of tenant improvements 7,474 7,872 (398 ) Fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties (202,458 ) (679,256 ) 476,798 Fair value adjustments on revaluation of financial instruments (91,246 ) 34,227 (125,473 ) Fair value adjustment on TRS (4,918 ) 5,642 (10,560 ) Adjustment for supplemental costs 4,648 2,618 2,030 Gain on sale of investment properties (74 ) (27 ) (47 ) Gain on sale of land to co-owners (Transactional FFO) — 1,923 (1,923 ) Acquisition-related costs 298 2,791 (2,493 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 491,757 504,880 (13,123 ) Less: Condo and townhome closings (305 ) (20,471 ) 20,166 Add: ECL (3,257 ) 3,706 (6,963 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding condo and townhome closings and ECL(1) 488,195 488,115 80

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.



Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited to, FFO per Unit, Unencumbered Assets, NOI, Debt to Aggregate Assets, Interest Coverage Ratio, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Unsecured/Secured Debt Ratio, FFO, FFO with adjustments, FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition, FFO per Unit with adjustments, Fixed Rate to Variable Rate Debt Ratio, Transactional FFO, ACFO, ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition, Payout Ratio to ACFO, Same Properties NOI, Total assets – non-GAAP, Investment properties – non-GAAP, Debt – non-GAAP, Debt to Gross Book Value, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt, Weighted Average Interest Rate, and Total Proportionate Share, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is available in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2022, dated February 8, 2023 (the “MD&A), and is incorporated by reference. The information is found in the “Presentation of Certain Terms Including Non-GAAP Measures” and “Non-GAAP Measures” sections of the MD&A, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are found in the following sections of this Press Release: “Proportionately Consolidated Balance Sheets (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)”, “Proportionately Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)”, “FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO”, “ACFO and ACFO with adjustments”, “Net Operating Income”, “Same Properties NOI”, and “Adjusted EBITDA”.

Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2022 are outlined in the consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

