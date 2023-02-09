Citrix Systems, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 13, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Citrix Systems, Inc. (“Citrix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CTXS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Citrix securities (NASDAQ: CTXS) between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The lawsuit claims that Citrix and its top executives misled investors by falsely stating that the move to a cloud-based product and a subscription pricing model was progressing smoothly and effectively. According to the complaint, when the difficulties Citrix was facing in transitioning to the cloud were made public through a series of announcements, the company's stock price dropped by 7.6% per share on April 29, 2021, by 13.6% per share on July 29, 2021, and by 7.2% per share after the markets closed on October 6, 2021.

