Bpce: Full-year 2022 and Q4-22 results

Paris, February 9, 2023

Full-year 2022 and Q4-22 results

2022: Solid revenues and results

Revenues of €25.7bn, stable vs. 2021, driven by buoyant sales growth

Net income of €4bn, stable vs. 2021, including a doubling of provisions for future risks

Q4-22: Net banking income of €6.3bn, down 10% vs. Q4-21 in a less favorable business environment

and vs. a very high basis of comparison. Net income equal to €549 million, down 33% vs. Q4-21

Cost/income ratio1 of 66.7% in 2022 thanks to tight control of expenses, despite inflation

Retail Banking & Insurance: development of business activities in the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks in 2022; lending rates increased at a faster pace in Q4-22 reflecting the overall upward trend in interest rates, particularly for Livret A passbook savings accounts; net banking income up by 2%2 in 2022

Local & regional financing: 8% YOY growth in loan outstandings , reaching a total of €701bn

YOY growth in Insurance : net inflows of €5.1bn in life insurance in full-year 2022, 7% increase in non-life insurance premiums

: in full-year 2022, 7% increase in non-life insurance premiums Financial Solutions & Expertise : +8% 2 growth in net banking income vs. 2021 driven by financing and guarantees activities

driven by financing and guarantees activities Digital Inside: 10.4m active customers on mobile devices, +15% vs. December 2021; a weekly average of 50m visits

Global Financial Services: decline in revenues kept to 6%2 vs. 2021 thanks to the continued development of CIB franchises (net banking income: +2%2) but Asset Management faced an adverse market environment, just like the sector overall (net banking income down 14%2)

Asset & Wealth Management: €1,079bn in assets under management at end-2022 for Natixis IM; increase in the commission rate in Q4-22 to 26.6bp s ; net banking income impacted by the adverse market environment in 2022, as in the sector overall , and by a high basis of comparison in 2021

Corporate & Investment Banking: 2nd year of growth in a volatile business environment; net banking income up 2%2 in 2022 thanks to the strategy of diversification and development of the business activities. 17%2 YoY growth in Global Markets revenues in 2022; net banking income stable in Global Finance vs. 2021; the Trade Finance business performed well.

Costs kept under control: cost/income ratio stood at 66.7%1 in 2022 (excluding the SRF), costs remained stable vs. 2021, despite inflation

Pursuit of a cautious provisioning policy and cost of proven risk at a low level:

Cost of risk for the Group: €2bn in 2022, or 24bps , and €772m in Q4-22, including respectively €852m for full-year 2022 and €330m in Q4-22 of additional provisions for future risks (Stage 1/ Stage 2)

, and €772m in Q4-22, including respectively €852m for full-year 2022 and €330m in Q4-22 of additional provisions for future risks (Stage 1/ Stage 2) Group cost of proven risk (Stage 3) of €1.1bn: 14bps in 2022 vs. 18bps in 2021

Capital adequacy at a high level: CET13 ratio of 15.1% at the end of December 2022

Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE, said: “Groupe BPCE has reported very solid results. In what proved to be an adverse economic and financial environment for some of our businesses, we nevertheless continued to expand our business activities in all our customer segments while continuing to maintain prudent risk management and good control over our expenses. We are determined to further expand the major role we already play in financing the French economy. This environment, characterized by higher interest rates, is putting our retail banking activities in a transitional phase, but this context will ultimately prove to be positive for our business lines. I am confident in the ability of the Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne, of Natixis CIB, Natixis IM and all our activities to continue their growth for the greater benefit of their customers in this new environment. Our financial strength, the robustness of our business lines, and the solidity of our corporate governance system are major assets for pursuing our strategy and investing in our development. I would like to express my thanks to all the Groupe BPCE personnel both in France and abroad who, thanks to their commitment and their immense expertise, provide our customers with their support every day. They help to make our Group a central player in our economy, at the heart of the efforts to rise to the climate, digital and societal challenges facing us today.”

1 Underlying figures and excluding SRF contributions - See note on methodology 2 Underlying 3 Estimate at end-December 2022

The annual financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended December 31, 2022, approved by the Management Board at

a meeting convened on February 6, 2023, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Thierry Cahn, at a

meeting convened on February 8, 2023.

Groupe BPCE

€m Q4-22 Q4-21 % Change

vs. Q4-21 2022 2021 % Change

vs. 2021 Net banking income 6,252 6,967 (10)% 25,705 25,716 0% Operating expenses (4,608) (4,916) (6)% (18,077) (17,840) 1% o/w operating expenses excluding SRF (17,467) (17,419) 0% Gross operating income 1,644 2,051 (20)% 7,628 7,876 (3)% Cost of risk (772) (619) 25% (2,000) (1,783) 12% Income before tax 885 1,360 (35)% 5,748 6,231 (8)% Income tax (319) (489) (35)% (1,726) (1,946) (11)% Non-controlling interests (16) (52) (68)% (71) (282) (75)% Net income – Group share 549 819 (33)% 3,951 4,003 (1)% Exceptional items (51) (261) (80)% (164) (455) (64)% Underlying net income – Group share 600 1,080 (46)% 4,114 4,457 (8)% Cost to income ratio (underlying excl. SRF) 72.0% 67.6% 4.4pp 66.7% 66.1% 0.6pp

1 See note on methodology and pages 25 and 26

1. Groupe BPCE





Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the Group's reported results and the

underlying results of the business lines, i.e. restated to account for exceptional items as presented in the annexes on pages 23 to 24;

changes express differences between Q4-22 and Q4-21 and between full-year 2022 and full-year 2021.

In Q4-22, Groupe BPCE recorded a 10% decline in net banking income to 6,252 million euros owing, firstly, to the lower level of net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit (-3%) and, secondly, to the downturn in the net banking income posted by the Global Financial Services business unit (-21%).

For RB&I, the decline in net banking income resulted from the lower net banking income generated by the two retail banking networks (-2% for the Banque Populaire network and -8% for the Caisse d'Epargne network) due to the cost of funding rising more rapidly than the repricing of assets reflecting, in particular, the impact of regulated savings (the weight of regulated savings is greater in the CE network than in the BP network) but also owing to the high proportion of fixed-rate loans, and despite the robust performance of all the other business lines, reporting growth in net banking income.

For GFS, the decline in net banking income is mainly due to the significant drop in the net banking income posted by Asset & Wealth Management (-34%), which had a particularly difficult year in asset management owing to the sharp rise in interest rates and falling stock markets, which triggered a significant base effect with a high level of performance fees recorded in Q4-21, while the decline in net banking income from Corporate & Investment Banking activities was much more limited in nature (-2%).

Operating expenses for Q4-22 were down 6% at 4,608 million euros.

Owing to the negative jaws effect, the cost/income ratio (excluding exceptional items and the contribution to the SRF1) came to 72.0% in Q4-22, up 4.4pp.

Gross operating income was down -20% in Q4-22 at 1,644 million euros.

Groupe BPCE's cost of risk increased by 25% in Q4-22 to 772 million euros. The Group continues to pursue a prudent provisioning policy.

For Groupe BPCE as a whole, the amount of provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ came to 330 million euros in Q4-22 vs. 315 million euros in Q4-21. Provisions for loans with proven risk rated ‘Stage 3’ stood at 442 million euros in Q4-22 vs. 304 million euros in Q4-21, the increase being largely attributable to a specific item.

In Q4-22, the cost of risk was 37bps for gross customer loans for Groupe BPCE (32bps in Q4-21), including a provisioning on performing loans of 16bps in Q4-22 (16bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and a provision on loans with proven risk of 21bps in Q4-22 (16bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 3’.

The cost of risk stood at 37bps for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit in Q4-22 (34bps in Q4-21), including 14bps for the provisioning of performing loans (18bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and 23bps for the provisioning of loans with proven risk (16bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 3’.

The cost of risk stood at 33bps for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit in Q4-22 (26bps in Q4-21), including 23bps for the provisioning of performing loans (11bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and 10bps for the provisioning of loans where the risk is proven (14bps in Q4-21) rated ‘Stage 3’.

Reported net income (Group share) in Q4-22 reached 549 million euros vs. 819 million euros in Q4-21 (-33%).

Exceptional items had an impact on net income (Group share) of only -51 million euros in Q4-22, down 80% compared with Q4-21.

Underlying net income (Group share) stood at 600 million euros in Q4-22 (-46%).

1 See note on methodology

In 2022, the net banking income generated by Groupe BPCE remained stable at 25,705 million euros. For the second year running, net banking income is in line with the target fixed in the 2021-2024 strategic plan of approximately 25.5 billion euros.

The Retail Banking & Insurance business unit posted a 2% increase in revenues in 2022 to 17,938 million euros reflecting, in particular, the commercial dynamism of the two Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks – although it should be noted that the net banking income of the two networks (+4% for the Banque Populaire network and stable for the Caisse d'Epargne network) was negatively impacted by the rise in the cost of funding which outpaced the repricing of assets owing, in particular, to regulated savings (the weight of regulated savings is greater in the CE network than in the BP network) but also owing to the high proportion of fixed-rate loans – as well as reflecting the commercial buoyancy of the Financial Solutions & Expertise and Digital & Payments business units.

The Global Financial Services division recorded revenues of 7,105 million euros in 2022, down 6% as a result of a deterioration in the revenues generated by Asset & Wealth Management (-14%), which had a particularly difficult year in asset management owing to the sharp rise in interest rates and falling stock markets, and despite the good performance of Corporate & Investment Banking, whose revenues grew by 3%.

Operating expenses have been kept well under control, increasing by only 1% in 2022 to 18,077 million euros. If the contribution to the SRF is excluded (up by 45%), operating expenses remained stable in 2022 at 17,467 million euros.

With a slightly negative jaws effect, the cost/income ratio (excluding exceptional items and the contribution to the SRF1) rose slightly in 2022 to 66.7%, equal to an increase of +0.6pp.

Gross operating income declined slightly in 2022 to 7,628 million euros, or -3%.

Groupe BPCE's cost of risk rose by 12% in 2022 to 2,000 million euros. The Group continues to pursue a prudent provisioning policy with the cost of risk for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ increasing by 433 million euros, while the cost of risk for loans with proven risk, rated ‘Stage 3,’ decreased by 216 million euros.

For Groupe BPCE as a whole, the amount of provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ came to 852 million euros in 2022 vs. 419 million euros in 2021, representing a doubling of the level from one year to the next. Provisions for loans with proven risk rated ‘Stage 3’ stood at 1,148 million euros in 2022 vs. 1,364 million euros in 2021.

In 2022, the cost of risk stood at 24bps for gross customer loans for Groupe BPCE (23bps in 2021), including a provisioning on performing loans of 10bps in 2022 (5bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and a provision on loans with proven risk of 14bps in 2022 (18bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 3’.

The cost of risk stood at 26bps for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit in 2022 (24bps in 2021), including 11bps for the provisioning of performing loans (7bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and 15bps for the provisioning of loans with proven risk (18bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 3’.

The cost of risk stood at 36bps for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit in 2022 (27bps in 2021), including 15bps for the provisioning of performing loans (2bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and 21bps for the provisioning of loans where the risk is proven (24bps in 2021) rated ‘Stage 3’.

Outstanding provisions on loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’, which reflect the Group's prudent provisioning policy, increased by

0.9 billion euros from end-December 2021 to end-December 2022. Since the end of 2019, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19

pandemic, these outstanding provisions have even increased by 2.5 billion euros, forming a major buffer in the event of any future

deterioration in the asset quality.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loan outstandings came to 2.3% at December 31, 2022, down 0.1pp compared with the end of 2021.

Reported net income (Group share) in 2022 remained stable at 3,951 million euros vs. 4,003 million euros in 2021 (reflecting a marginal decrease of 1%).

Exceptional items came to only -164 million euros in terms of impact on net income (Group share) in 2022, down 64% compared with 2021.

Underlying net income (Group share) stood at 4,114 million euros in 2022 (-8%).

1 See note on methodology

2. Environmental transition: a long-term commitment





The Group has made a few steps further in its ambitions in 2022:

Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA): alignment with the framework of an international benchmark to increase the impact of our actions,

Publication of the Group’s ambitions regarding two of the most carbon intensive sectors: Power generation: carbon intensity target < 138 CO2 e/kWh by 2030, Oil & Gas (production/extraction activities): target of a 30% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030,

We became member of the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA).





The Group is managing its financing portfolios to support the energy transition:

Program to have a color rating scheme applied to our portfolios: assessment of the portfolios’ climate performance,

Alignment of our financing portfolios with a carbon neutral trajectory: identification of carbon footprint reduction targets within the framework of NZBA.

In terms of Green Evaluation Models, we have made progress towards the 2024 target of 100%:

At end-2020, ≈20% of the portfolios covered,

At end-2021, ≈40% of the portfolios covered,

At end-2022, ≈50% of the portfolios covered.





In terms of temperature of the general fund of BPCE Assurances, we have also made progress towards the targets of 2.0°C in 2024 and 1.5°C in 2030:

At end-2020, 2.7°C,

At end-2021, 2.0°C - 2.5°C,

At end-2022, 2.0°C - 2.5°C.





We are bringing innovation and are actively present in the green and social bond market:

First European issuer of sustainable agriculture bonds in January2022,

Issuance of 3 public green bonds in 2022 for an aggregate amount of €1.9bn, in line with the target of the 2021-2024 strategic plan (at least 3 green or social bond issues per year),

15.3 billion euros of outstanding green, transition and social bonds at Group level at end 2022.





A workforce of about 9,000 employees of BPCE, Natixis and subsidiaries have moved to the new BPCE Towers in Eastern Paris in 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

The Group had a global approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the construction and then operation of the BPCE Towers:

Innovations to reduce their energy impact: Carbon emissions reduced by approximately 20% versus standard construction, through the use of low carbon materials, A building designed with energy efficiency in mind: 1,500 m2 of photovoltaic panels for the local production of green energy, High thermal and acoustic performance of the “double skin” glazed facades, Energy performance recognized by the Leed Platinum, HQE Exceptional, and Effinergie+ labels.

A global and cross functional approach to CSR: Calls for tenders integrating CSR criteria, Control of energy consumption, IT equipment and furniture reused as far as possible, Infrastructure tailored to soft mobility, Zero-waste approach in our working environments.



With the introduction of hybrid working methods, the Group managed to reduce 40% of its office space footprint for the activities and companies concerned.

3. Capital, loss-absorbing capacity, liquidity and funding

3.1 CET1 ratio1

Groupe BPCE's CET11 ratio at end-December 2022 remains at an estimated level of 15.1%, stable compared to end-September 2022. The quarterly change is explained by the following impacts:

Q4 2022 results: +12bps,

Growth in risk-weighted assets: -1bps, resulting in organic capital creation of 11bps during the quarter if these 2 items are combined,

Net inflow from cooperative shares: +2bps,

Change in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI): -10bps,

and other changes: +1bps.





At the end of December 2022, Groupe BPCE held a buffer of 408bps above the threshold for triggering the maximum distributable amount (MDA) for equity capital, while taking account of the prudential requirements laid down by the ECB that became applicable as of January 1, 2023.

TLAC ratio2





Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) estimated at the end of December 2022 stands at 109.4 billion euros. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, stood at an estimated 23.7% at the end of December 2022 (without taking account of preferred senior debt for the calculation of this ratio), well above the current Financial Stability Board requirements of 21.54% and in line with the target of the 2021-2024 strategic plan (> 23.5%).

MREL ratio2





Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2022, Groupe BPCE's subordinated MREL ratio and total MREL ratio were 23.7% (in line with the target of the 2021-2024 strategic plan (> 23.5%)) and 30.4% respectively, well above the minimum requirements laid down by the SRB in 2022 of 21.54% and 25.05% respectively.

Leverage ratio





At December 31, 2022, the estimated leverage ratio1 stood at 5.0%, up from 4.9% at end-September 2022. The leverage ratio requirement was set at 3.0% until December 31, 2022.

Liquidity reserves at a high level





The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE is well above the regulatory requirements of 100%, standing at 139%

based on the average of end-of-month LCRs in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The volume of liquidity reserves reached 322 billion euros at the end of December 2022, representing an extremely high coverage ratio of 150% of short-term financial debts (including short-term maturities of medium-/long-term financial debt).

MLT funding plan: 36% of the 2023 plan already raised as at January 1, 2023





In 2022, Groupe BPCE raised a total of 27.3 billion euros, excluding structured private placements and ABS (114% of the 24bn-euro plan):

6.6 billion euros in TLAC funding, i.e. 105% of requirements: 2.5 billion euros in Tier 2 (98% of requirements) and

4.2 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt (110% of requirements),

4.2 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt (110% of requirements), 7.6 billion euros in senior preferred debt (122% of requirements),

13.1 billion euros in covered bonds (114% of requirements).





A total of 1.4 billion euros in ABS was raised (82% of the target).

The size of the MLT funding plan for 2023 has been set at 29 billion euros and the breakdown by type of debt is as follows:

10 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2 billion euros in Tier 2 and 8 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt,

7 billion euros in senior preferred debt,

12 billion euros in covered bonds.





The target for ABS is 1.7 billion euros.

In January 2023, Groupe BPCE raised 10.5 billion euros, excluding structured private placements and ABS (36% of the 29 billion euro plan):

5.1 billion euros in TLAC funding, i.e. 51% of requirements: 1.5 billion euros in Tier 2 (75% of requirements) and

3.6 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt (46% of requirements),

3.6 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt (46% of requirements), 2.4 billion euros in senior preferred debt (34% of requirements),

3.0 billion euros in covered bonds (25% of requirements).





No amounts in ABS were raised in January 2023.

The outstanding amount of TLTRO III was 83.2 billion euros as of December 31, 2022.

1 See note on methodology 2 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the possibility offered by Article 72b (3) of the Capital Requirements Regulation to use senior preferred debt for compliance with its TLAC/subordinated MREL requirements

Results of the business lines

Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the underlying results, i.e. results restated to

exclude exceptional items, as presented in the annexes on pages 23 to 24. Changes express differences between Q4-22 and Q4-21, and

between full-year 2022 and full-year 2021.

4.1 Retail Banking & Insurance





Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % Change 2022 % Change Net banking income 4,244 (3)% 17,938 2% Operating expenses (2,936) 4% (11,274) 4% Gross operating income 1,308 (16)% 6,665 0% Cost of risk (652) 18% (1,753) 12% Income before tax 673 (33)% 4,972 (3)% Cost/income ratio 69.2% 4.8pp 62.8% 0.8pp

Loan outstandings enjoyed 8% year-on-year growth, rising to 701 billion euros at the end of December 2022, including an 8% increase in residential mortgages to 391 billion euros, an 8% increase in equipment loans that rose to 186 billion euros, and a 7% increase in consumer loans to 39 billion euros.

At end-December 2022, customer deposits & savings (excluding regulated savings centralized with the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations) amounted to 572 billion euros (+3% year-on-year), with sight deposits remaining stable.

In Q4-22, the net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit declined by 3% to 4,244 million euros.

Operating expenses came to 2,936 million euros in Q4-22 (+4%) against a backdrop of high inflation.

The cost/income ratio rose in Q4-22 to 69.2% (+4.8pp).

Owing to a negative jaws effect, the business unit’s gross operating income fell by 16% in Q4-22 to stand at 1,308 million euros.

The cost of risk came to 652 million euros in Q4-22, up 18%.

For the business unit as a whole, income before tax amounted to 673 million euros in Q4-22, down 33%.

In 2022, the net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit rose by 2% to 17,938 million euros, including 4% growth for the Banque Populaire network and overall stability for the Caisse d'Épargne network. The Financial Solutions & Expertise and Digital & Payments business lines also continued to enjoy extremely positive commercial momentum: revenues rose by 8% and 7% respectively in 2022. In the Insurance business, revenues remained stable after taking into consideration the claims experience related to the particularly severe weather events in Q2-22 and Q3-22.

Operating expenses grew by 4% in 2022, rising to 11,274 million euros in a context of high inflation.

The cost/income ratio deteriorated marginally in 2022 to 62.8% (+0.8pp).

Despite the negative jaws effect, the gross operating income posted by the business unit remained stable in 2022 at 6,665 million euros, reflecting the fine performance of the business lines and good cost control despite the high inflation environment.

The cost of risk stood at 1,753 million euros in 2022, up 12%.

For the business unit as a whole, income before tax came to 4,972 million euros in 2022, reflecting a limited decline of 3%.

Banque Populaire network





The Banque Populaire network is comprised of 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along with CASDEN Banque

Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual Guarantee Companies.

Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % change 2022 % change Net banking income 1,683 (2)% 7,110 4% Operating expenses (1,145) 4% (4,448) 4% Gross operating income 538 (14)% 2,663 3% Cost of risk (279) (1) % (798) 9% Income before tax 268 (20)% 1,916 2% Cost/income ratio 68.1% 4.4pp 62.6% 0.1pp

Loan outstandings increased by 8% year-on-year to 298 billion euros at the end of December 2022 while customer deposits & savings rose by 6% during the year to reach 368 billion euros at end-December 2022 (+7% for on-balance sheet savings & deposits, excluding regulated savings centralized with the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations).

In Q4-22, net banking income declined 2% to 1,683 million euros.

Operating expenses increased by 4% in Q4-22, rising to 1,145 million euros.

This led to a 4.4pp deterioration in the cost/income ratio, which stood at 68.1% in Q4-22.

Gross operating income decreased by 14% to 538 million euros in Q4-22.

The cost of risk stood at 279 million euros in Q4-22 (-1%).

Income before tax was down 20% to 268 million euros in Q4-22.

In 2022, net banking income came to an aggregate 7,110 million euros, up 4%. This includes:

Net interest margin (excluding provisions for home-purchase saving schemes): a 3% decline to 3,965 million euros, despite increased volumes and as a result of the cost of funding outpacing the repricing of assets owing, in particular, to the weight of regulated savings and the high proportion of fixed-rate loans, and

Commissions: 10% increase to 3,107 million euros.

Operating expenses rose 4% in 2022 to 4,448 million euros, in line with revenue growth.

This led to a very marginal 0.1pp deterioration in the cost/income ratio, which stood at 62.6% in 2022.

Gross operating income increased by 3% to 2,663 million euros in 2022.

The cost of risk came to 798 million euros in 2022 (+9%).

Income before tax increased to 1,916 million euros in 2022 (+2%).

Caisse d’Epargne network





The Caisse d’Epargne network comprises 15 cooperative Caisses d’Epargne along with their subsidiaries.

Underlying figures

€m Q3-22 % change 9M-22 % change Net banking income 1,654 (8)% 7,232 0% Operating expenses (1,228) 1% (4,682) 3% Gross operating income 426 (28)% 2,551 (5)% Cost of risk (248) 15% (646) 12% Income before tax 183 (51)% 1,910 (9)% Cost/income ratio 74.2% 7.0pp 64.7% 1.7pp

Loan outstandings saw 7% year-on-year growth to 360 billion euros at end-December 2022, and customer deposits & savings were up 1% year-on-year to 502 billion euros (+1% for on-balance sheet savings & deposits, excluding regulated savings centralized with the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations).

In Q4-22, net banking income declined by 8% to 1,654 million euros.

Operating expenses increased by 1% in Q4-22 to 1,228 million euros.

As a result, the cost/income ratio suffered a 7.0pp deterioration to 74.2% in Q4-22.

Due to the negative jaws effect, gross operating income fell by 28% to 426 million euros in Q4-22.

The cost of risk stood at 248 million euros in Q4-22 (+15%).

Income before tax fell to 183 million euros in Q4-22 (-51%).

In 2022, net banking income remained stable at 7,232 million euros, including:

Net interest margin (excluding provisions for home-purchase saving schemes): a 4% decline to 3,947 million euros, despite increased volumes and as a result of the cost of funding outpacing the repricing of assets owing, in particular, to the weight of regulated savings (bearing in mind the Caisses d'Epargne's significant share of the regulated savings market as a historical distributor of Livret A passbook savings accounts) and the high proportion of fixed-rate loans,

Commissions: a 6% increase to 3,493 million euros.

Operating expenses increased by 3% in 2022 to 4,682 million euros.

This resulted in a 1.7pp deterioration of the cost/income ratio to 64.7% in 2022.

Gross operating income declined by 5% to 2,551 million euros in 2022.

The cost of risk stood at 646 million euros in 2022 (+12%).

Income before tax was down to 1,910 million euros in 2022 (-9%).

Financial Solutions & Expertise





Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % change 2022 % change Net banking income 328 7% 1,317 8% Operating expenses (178) 7% (665) 5% Gross operating income 150 8% 652 11% Cost of risk (45) 61% (122) 8% Income before tax 104 (6)% 530 12% Cost/income ratio 54.4% (0.2)pp 50.5% (1,4)pp

In the Consumer Credit segment, loan outstandings (personal loans and revolving credit) had increased by 8% at end-December 2022 vs. end-December 2021.

In Factoring, business activities remained buoyant in all market segments with factored sales up 22% in 2022.

Leasing continued to enjoy sustained levels of activity with an 11% increase in new business in 2022, driven by 16% growth in business with our two retail banking networks.

In the Sureties & Financial Guarantees business, gross premiums written rose by 3% in 2022, despite a marked slowdown in the production of residential mortgages in Q4.

The Retail Securities Services business suffered a decline in its activities in 2022 after an exceptional year in 2021 but the level remains higher than that achieved in 2019.

In Q4-22, net banking income generated by the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit was up 7% to 328 million euros, buoyed up by the good performance of the business lines.

Operating expenses increased by 7.0% in Q4-22 to 178 million euros.

This led to a marginal 0.2pp improvement in the cost/income ratio in Q4-22 to 54.4%.

Gross operating income rose by 8% in Q4-22 to 150 million euros.

The cost of risk increased by 61% in Q4-22 to 45 million euros.

Income before tax stood at 104 million euros in Q4-22, down 6%.

In 2022, net banking income generated by the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit rose by 8% to 1,317 million euros, buoyed up by the good performance of its different business lines.

Operating expenses were kept under tight control, rising by 5% in 2022 to 665 million euros, which resulted in a very positive jaws effect.

As a result of this, the cost/income ratio improved by 1.4pp in 2022 to 50.5%.

Gross operating income increased by 11% in 2022 to stand at 652 million euros.

The cost of risk rose by 8% in 2022 to 122 million euros.

Income before tax amounted to 530 million euros in 2022, up by 12%.

Insurance





The results presented below concern the Insurance business unit held directly by BPCE since March 1, 2022.

Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % change 2022 % change Net banking income 251 2% 974 0% Operating expenses (134) 6% (526) 6% Gross operating income 117 (2)% 448 (5)% Income before tax 118 (2)% 447 (7)% Cost/income ratio 53.3% 2.0pp 54.0% 2.7pp

In Q4-22, premiums1 rose 6% to 3.8 billion euros, with a 6% increase in Life Insurance and Personal Protection insurance and 7% growth in Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance.

In 2022, premiums1 declined marginally to 14.2 billion euros (-1%), with a 2% decrease in Life Insurance and Personal Protection Insurance and 7% growth for P&C insurance.

Life Insurance assets under management1 reached 83.7 billion euros at end-December 2022. Since the end of 2021, they have increased by 3%, with total net inflows of 5.1 billion euros.

Unit-linked funds accounted for 29% of assets under management at end-December 2022 (-1pp vs. end-December 2021) and 41% of gross inflows (this figure being in line with the target of the 2021-2024 strategic plan (40%)) in 2022 (+2pp).

In P&C insurance and Personal Protection Insurance, the customer equipment rate of the Banque Populaire network reached 32.2% at end-December 2022 (+1.0pp vs. end-December 2021) while that of the Caisse d'Epargne network stood at 33.6% at end-December 2022 (+0.9pp vs. end-December 2021), in line with the target of 35% in 2024 for individual customers of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks.

The P&C combined ratio stood at 100.3% in Q4-22 (+2pp) and at 99.1% in 2022 (+4pp) owing to the claims experience related to the particularly severe weather events in Q2-22 and Q3-22.

In Q4-22, net banking income rose by 2% to 251 million euros.

Operating expenses increased by 6% in Q4-22 to 134 million euros, with a negative jaws effect.

The cost/income ratio experienced a 2.0pp deterioration in Q4-22 to 53.3%.

Gross operating income declined by 2% in Q4-22 to 117 million euros.

Income before tax stood at 118 million euros in Q4-22 (-2%).

In 2022, net banking income remained stable at 974 million euros.

Operating expenses rose by 6% in 2022 to 526 million euros.

The cost/income ratio deteriorated by 2.7pp in 2022 to 54%.

Owing to the negative jaws effect, gross operating income declined by 5% in 2022 to 448 million euros.

Income before tax stood at 447 million euros in 2022 (-7%).

1 Excluding the reinsurance agreement with CNP Assurances

Digital & Payments





The results presented below concern the Payments activity held directly by BPCE since March 1, 2022 and those of Oney Bank.

Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % Change 2022 % Change Net banking income 240 3% 958 7% o/w Payments 130 2% 526 9% o/w Oney Bank 110 4% 432 4% Operating expenses (192) 8% (745) 8% Gross operating income 48 (13)% 214 1% Cost of risk (48) 47% (131) 28% Income before tax (1) ns 83 (24)% Cost/income ratio 80.1% 3.7pp 77.7% 1.2pp

The Group's customers and customer advisers are continuing to make ever-greater use of the digital and data solutions available

to them. As of December 31, 2022, 12.7 million customers had used the Group's websites and mobile applications over the previous 12-month periods, including 10.4 million for mobile applications alone (+15% year-on-year). The Group's mobile applications and websites received an average of 50 million visits per week in 2022 (+20% vs. 2021). The digital NPS (Net Promoter Score), a metric designed to reflect customer satisfaction, reached the high level of +48 in Q4-22. The scores obtained by the Group's mobile applications are also high: 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.6 out of 5 on Google Play at the end of December 2022.

Following their alliance, Swile and Groupe BPCE have created a new leader in employee benefits and worktech. Overall, the new entity has nearly 5 million employees making use of its services in 75,000 client companies.

Payments

In the Payment Processing & Solutions business, the number of payment transactions on mobile devices continued to grow at a faster rate (multiplied by a factor of 2.3 in 2022); the number of card transactions grew by 7% in 2022.

In the Digital segment, volumes continued to enjoy strong growth in 2022, driven by Group synergies, the multi-channel offering and business development: intermediate-sized companies and large corporations +21% and SMEs +28%, operating under the single brand PayPlug.

Oney Bank

In 2022, Oney Bank records an increase in its level of loan production of 15% in BtoC, 16% in BtoBtoC and 14% (mainly driven by France) in BNPL (“Buy Now Pay Later”).

The revenues Increased by 4% in 2022, impacted by higher financing costs.

However, the year 2022 was marked by a significant deterioration in the cost of risk (+ 41%), in connection with the increase in production and the deterioration of the risk rate.

In Q4-22, net banking income increased by 3% to reach a total of 240 million euros (+2% for Payments and +4% for Oney Bank).

Operating expenses increased by 8% to 192 million euros in Q4-22.

As a result, the cost/income ratio deteriorated by 3.7pp to 80.1% in Q4-22.

Gross operating income decreased by 13% in Q4-22 to 48 million euros.

The cost of risk increased by 47% to stand at 48 million euros.

Income before tax was marginally negative in Q4-22: -1 million euros.

In 2022 as a whole, net banking income was up by 7% to 958 million euros (+9% for Payments and +4% for Oney Bank).

Operating expenses rose by 8% to 745 million euros in 2022.

As a result, the cost/income ratio saw a deterioration of 1.2pp to 77.7% in 2022.

Gross operating income rose by 1% in 2022 to 214 million euros.

The cost of risk increased by 28% in 2022 to 131 million euros.

This deterioration in the cost of risk led to a 24% decrease in 2022 income before tax to 83 million euros.

Global Financial Services





The GFS business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management activities and the Corporate & Investment Banking activities of Natixis.

Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 % Change Constant Fx % change 2022 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 1,863 (21)% (24)% 7,105 (6)% (11)% o/w AWM 928 (34)% (36)% 3,349 (14)% (19)% o/w CIB 935 (2)% (5)% 3,756 2% (1)% Operating expenses (1,361) (18)% (21)% (5,135) (2)% (7)% o/w AWM (690) (26)% (30)% (2,605) (6)% (11)% o/w CIB (671) (6)% (9)% (2,530) 2% (2)% Gross operating income 502 (28)% (31)% 1,970 (15)% (20)% Cost of risk (60) 35% (247) 45% Income before tax 446 (32)% 1,734 (19)% Cost/income ratio 73.1% 2.8pp 72.3% 2.9pp

In Q4-22, revenues declined by 21% to 1,863 million euros (-24% at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses fell by 18% in Q4-22 to 1,361 million euros (-21% at constant exchange rates).

Owing to the negative jaws effect in Q4-22, the cost/income ratio deteriorated by 2.8pp to 73.1%.

Gross operating income fell by 28% in Q4-22 to 502 million euros (-31% at constant exchange rates).

The cost of risk rose by 15 million euros (+35%) in Q4-22 to 60 million euros.

Income before tax, impacted by the extremely unfavorable environment for the Asset & Wealth Management business, was down 32% to 446 million euros in Q4-22.

In full-year 2022, revenues declined by 6% to 7,105 million euros (-11% at constant exchange rates), owing to the particularly adverse market context for the asset management business the whole sector faced in 2022.

Operating expenses declined by 2% in 2022 to 5,135 million euros (-7% at constant exchange rates).

Owing to the negative jaws effect in 2022, the cost/income ratio deteriorated by 2.9pp to 72.3%.

Gross operating income fell by 15% in 2022 to 1,970 million euros (-20% at constant exchange rates).

The cost of risk rose by 77 million euros (+45%) in 2022 to 247 million euros, including 85 million euros of provisions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Income before tax, impacted by the highly unfavorable context for the Asset & Wealth Management business, fell by 19% to 1,734 million euros in 2022.

Asset & Wealth Management





The Asset & Wealth Management business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management activities of Natixis

Underlying figures

€m Q4-22 %

change 2022 %

change Net banking income 928 (34)% 3,349 (14)% Operating expenses (690) (26)% (2,605) (6)% Gross operating income 239 (48)% 744 (35)% Income before tax 240 (48)% 748 (33)% Cost/income ratio 74.3% 7.3pp 77.8% 6.9pp

In Asset Management1, assets under management1 stood at 1,079 billion euros at December 31, 2022, equal to a 2% decline in Q4-22, chiefly due to a significant negative foreign currency exchange effect (depreciation of the USD vs. the EUR) partially offset by a positive market effect.

Net outflows in Asset Management1 reached 4 billion euros in Q4-22 as a result of outflows from mutual funds in the United States and despite positive net inflows to products under ESG management, Solution products in the United States, and Private Assets (mainly Infrastructure).

In Asset Management1, the fee rate (excluding performance fees) in Q4-22 stood at 26.6bps, (+0.4pp vs. Q4-21), of which 39.8bps if insurance-related asset management is excluded (+0.5pp vs. Q4-22).

In Q4-22, net banking income generated by the Asset & Wealth Management business unit came to a total of 928 million euros, down 34% (-36% at constant exchange rates), given a very high level of performance fees in Q4-21.

Operating expenses for the business unit fell by 26% in Q4-22 (-30% at constant exchange rates) to 690 million euros, in relation to the evolution of revenues.

Owing to a negative jaws effect, the cost/income ratio deteriorated by 7.3pp to 74.3% in Q4-22.

Gross operating income was down 48% to 239 million euros in Q4-22.

Income before tax came to 240 million euros in Q4-22, down 48%.

In 2022, the business unit’s net banking income was down 14% to 3,349 million euros (-19% at constant exchange rates) with a significant base effect on performance fees, which fell by 62%. Besides this effect, the decrease in the revenues is due, in particular, to the decline in average assets under management in 2022 (-7% at constant exchange rates and excluding H2O AM) and to the marginal increase in the average fee rate, in a particularly adverse market context for the asset management business the whole sector faced in 2022.

The business unit’s operating expenses fell by 6% in 2022 (-11% at constant exchange rates) to 2,605 million euros, in line with the decline in revenues.

With this negative jaws effect, the cost/income ratio deteriorated by 6.9pp to stand at 77.8% in 2022.

Gross operating income fell by 35% to 744 million euros in 2022.

Income before tax amounted to 748 million euros in 2022, down 33%.

1 Asset Management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM; North America includes WCM IM

Corporate & Investment Banking





The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) business unit includes the Global markets, Global finance, Investment banking and M&A activities of Natixis.

Underlying figures(2)

€m Q4-22 %

change 2022 %

change Net banking income 935 (2)% 3,756 2% Operating expenses (671) (6)% (2,530) 2% Gross operating income 263 11% 1,226 4% Cost of risk (61) 48% (252) 51% Income before tax 206 4% 986 (4)% Cost/income ratio 71.8% (3.3)pp 67.4% (0.3)pp

Global markets revenues increased thanks to continued diversification and good risk management.

FICT revenues reached 304 million euros in Q4-22 and 1,310 million euros in full-year 2022, up 13%. This robust performance is related to the dynamic Forex activity benefiting from very strong client demand owing to high volatility and the strong commercial activity of the Commodities business that offset the weaker revenues from the Credit business.

For the Equity business line, revenues came to 113 million euros in Q4-22 and to 534 million euros in 2022, up by 27% thanks to a good commercial momentum, they thus exceeded the annual run rate of 300 million euros updated during the strategic review conducted in Q3-20.

In Global finance, 2022 revenues declined slightly (-1%) to 1,463 million euros. The good performance of Trade finance offset lower revenues generated by Corporate and Real assets finance.

In Investment banking, revenues stood up well but ended up in decline, penalized by a smaller contribution from Acquisition & Strategic finance.

As far as M&A activities are concerned, revenues declined in 2022, depressed by the lower level of business activities than in 2021.

In Q4-22, net banking income generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit is down 2% to 935 million euros (-5% at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses fell by 6% in Q4-22 to 671 million euros (-9% at constant exchange rates).

Thanks to this positive jaws effect, the cost/income ratio improved by 3.3pp to 71.8% in Q4-22.

Gross operating income rose by 11% in Q4-22 to 263million euros.

The cost of risk rose by 20 million euros (+48%) in Q4-22 to 61 million euros.

This led to a 4% increase in income before tax to 206 million euros in Q4-22.

In full-year 2022, net banking income generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit was up 2% to

3,756 million euros (-1% at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses increased by 2% in 2022 to 2,530 million euros (-2% at constant exchange rates), reflecting changes in revenues and as a result of continued investment in strengthening processes and systems.

The cost/income ratio improved by a very marginal 0.3pp to 67.4% in 2022.

Gross operating income rose by 4% in 2022 to 1,226 million euros.

The cost of risk increased by 86 million euros in 2022 (+51%) to 252 million euros, including 85 million euros in provisions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

As a result, income before tax was subject to a limited 4% decline to 986 million euros in 2022.

ANNEXES

Notes on methodology

Presentation of the pro-forma quarterly results

Simplification of the Group's organizational structure

Plans to simplify the Group's organizational structure were implemented operationally in Q1-2022. These measures include:

The decision whereby the Insurance and Payments business lines report directly to BPCE SA; from a segment reporting perspective, these business lines already reported to the Retail Banking & Insurance (RB&I) business unit that is now responsible for all the business lines serving the retail banking networks,

The bringing together of the Asset Management and Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking business lines within a new business unit: Global Financial Services (GFS),

The simplification of functional interactions between BPCE and the business activities of GFS, Insurance, and Payments.





As a result of this reorganization, the reallocation of structural expenses and re-invoicing procedures, as well as the analytical remuneration of equity capital, have been revised.

As a result, and for comparison purposes, the 2021 quarterly income statements of the RB&I, GFS and Corporate center segments have beeń restated.

As these are internal transactions within Groupe BPCE, they have no impact on the Group's financial statements.

Creation of the Digital & Payments sub-segment

The Payments and Oney business lines have been brought together within a single Digital & Payments sub-segment.

Segment information for previous quarters has been restated accordingly. These internal transactions have no impact on the Group's financial statements.

Internal transfer

Crédit Foncier's subsidiary, Banco Primus (Corporate center) was transferred to BPCE Financement (Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit within RB&I).

Segment information for previous quarters has been restated accordingly. These internal transactions have no impact on the Group's financial statements.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.

Net banking income

Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the “Operating Expenses” (as presented in the Group’s registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and “Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.”

Cost/income ratio

Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items, the latter being restated to account for the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) booked in the Corporate center division. The calculations are detailed in the annexes.

Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.

Loan outstandings and deposits & savings

Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings

to outstandings under management are as follows:

Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations,

Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds).

Capital adequacy

Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD V rules, after deductions.

Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.

The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD V rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).

Total loss-absorbing capacity

The amount of liabilities eligible for inclusion in the numerator used to calculate the Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) ratio is determined by article 92a of CRR. Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.

This amount is consequently comprised of the 4 following items:

Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable

CRR II/CRD IV rules,

CRR II/CRD IV rules, Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable

CRR II/CRD IV rules,

CRR II/CRD IV rules, Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD IV rules,

Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely: The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out), The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.







Liquidity

Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:

Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding,

LCR eligible assets comprising the Group’s LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation,

Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.





Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.

Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:

Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits

Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.

Digital indicators

The number of active customers using mobile apps or websites corresponds to the number of customers who have made at least one visit via one of the digital channels (mobile apps or website) over the last 12 months.

The number of visits corresponds to the average number of visits (all markets combined) via mobile apps and websites for the BP and CE over a 7-day period since the beginning of the year.

The Digital NPS is the recommendation score awarded by customers on the digital customer spaces weighted according to the weight of the spaces (web/mobile). It corresponds to the customer's net promoter score ranging between -100 and +100. The NPS is calculated over a sliding 3-month period.

The scores on the App Store or Google Play online stores correspond to the average of the scores awarded by users at the end of the period in question.

The number of Secur'Pass customers corresponds to the number of customers in the private, professional and corporate customer markets who have adopted the Secur'Pass solution.

The number of Android Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminals represents the total number of POS terminals in the new Android range offering new functionalities other than payment: monitoring of transaction logs and sales turnover, creation of a product catalog, etc.

Consumer loans initiated via digital pathways correspond to loans for which the holder or co-holder (natural person or individual entrepreneur) has visited the consumer credit simulator in the 30 days preceding the loan release date. The percentage of consumer loans initiated via digital pathways corresponds to the number of contracts initiated via digital pathways related to the total number of all loan contracts.

The number of documents checked via data corresponds to the number of documents transmitted by customers via their digital spaces (web and mobile) or in branches and checked automatically, as well as the number of Popular Savings Passbook Accounts (LEP) verified automatically via the French Public Finances Department application (API DGFIP).

The number of external transfers made via Instant Payment corresponds to the number of instant fund transfers carried out during the quarter from one account to another IBAN-numbered account held by a beneficiary located in the SEPA zone.

The percentage of local payment transactions made using contactless technology is calculated using the number of local payments and ATM operations to the exclusion of e-commerce transactions.

Business line indicators – Oney Bank

BtoC: financing solutions distributed directly to customers. This line includes personal loans and revolving credit.

BtoBtoC: payment and financing solutions distributed to customers through partners and retail chains. This line includes split payment, ‘Buy Now Pay Later’, and assigned credit solutions.

Reconciliation of reported data to restated data: 2021

GROUPE

BPCE €m 2021

Reported Coface 2021

Restated Net banking income 25,716 25,716 Operating expenses (17,840) (17,840) Gross operating income 7,876 7,876 Cost of risk (1,783) (1,783) Share in net income of associates 220 (7) 212 Gains or losses on other assets (82) (82) Income before tax 6,231 (7) 6,224 Income tax (1,946) (1,946) Non-controlling interests (282) 2 (280) Net income – excl. Coface net contribution (5) 3,998 Coface – Net contribution 5 Net income – Group share 4,003 4,003

Reconciliation of restated data to pro forma data: 2022

Retail banking and Insurance Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 In millions of euros Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Reported figures 4,298 (2,760) 1,167 796 4,420 (2,687) 1,466 1,043 4,393 (2,666) 1,398 996 4,391 (2,921) 902 609 4,627 (2,856) 1,444 1,076 Reorganization 5 6 3 5 5 3 1 5 6 4 1 5 6 4 Banco Primus 5 (2) 2 1 5 (2) 4 2 5 (2) 3 2 5 (3) 2 3 Pro forma figures 4,304 (2,757) 1,176 800 4,425 (2,684) 1,475 1,048 4,399 (2,664) 1,407 1,003 4,397 (2,920) 910 616 4,627 (2,856) 1,444 1,076





Global financial services Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 In millions of euros Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Reported figures 1,698 (1,184) 428 215 1,766 (1,208) 534 300 1,758 (1,226) 505 346 2,348 (1,658) 600 389 1,782 (1,275) 441 313 Reorganization (9) (4) (13) (7) (9) (9) (18) (12) (9) 1 (8) (6) (9) (15) (24) (18) Guarantees reallocation 4 4 2 1 1 2 8 8 6 9 9 7 (2) (2) (1) Pro forma figures 1,693 (1,188) 419 211 1,759 (1,218) 516 290 1,758 (1,225) 505 346 2,348 (1,673) 585 377 1,781 (1,275) 439 312





Corporate center Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 In millions of euros Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Net income Restated figures 121 (711) (555) (468) 151 (255) (75) (35) 144 (227) (4) (15) 227 (337) (142) (178) 166 (830) (640) (604) Reorganization 8 (2) 7 4 9 5 13 9 8 (6) 2 2 8 10 18 14 Banco Primus (5) 2 (2) (1) (5) 2 (4) (2) (5) 2 (3) (2) (5) 3 (2) (3) Guarantees reallocation (4) (4) (2) (1) (1) (2) (8) (8) (6) (9) (9) (7) 2 2 1 Pro forma figures – excl. Coface net contribution 120 (710) (554) (468) 153 (249) (67) (31) 138 (230) (14) (21) 221 (323) (135) (174) 168 (830) (639) (603)

Q4-22 & Q4-21 results: reconciliation of reported or restated data to alternative performance measures

€m Net

banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains

or losses

on other

assets Change

in value of goodwill Income

before tax Net income

- Group share

Excl. Coface Reported Q4-22 results 6,252 (4,608) (772) 275 (241) 885 549 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/

Corporate center 6 (91) (4) (18) (107) (73) Disposals Corporate center (5) 281 277 263 Impairment of goodwill Business lines (241) (241) (241) Q4-22 results excluding exceptional items 6,246 (4,512) (768) 11 0 956 600





€m Net

banking income Operating expenses Share in net income of associates Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share

Excl. Coface Restated Q4-21 results 6,967 (4,916) (7) (64) 1,360 819 Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated in foreign currencies Corporate center (1) (1) (1) Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/

Corporate center 6 (207) (56) (256) (204) Disposals (14) (14) (56) Q4-21 results excluding exceptional items 6,962 (4,709) 7 (8) 1,632 1,080

2022 & 2021 results: reconciliation of reported or restated data to alternative performance measures

€m Net

banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains or

losses on

other assets Change in

value of

goodwill Income

before tax Net income

- Group share

Excl. Coface Reported 2022 results 25,705 (18,077) (2,000) 336 (241) 5,748 3,951 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/

Corporate center 16 (311) (4) 18 (281) (196) Disposals Corporate center (9) 295 286 273 Impairment of goodwill Business lines (241) (241) (241) 2022 results excluding exceptional items 25,688 (17,757) (1,996) 24 0 5,983 4,114





€m Net

banking income Operating expenses Share in net income of associates Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share

Excl. Coface Restated 2021 results 25,716 (17,840) 212 (82) 6,224 3,998 Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated in foreign currencies Corporate center (6) (6) (10) Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/

Corporate center 20 (423) (71) (474) (385) Legal provision (19) (19) (10) Disposals (14) (14) (56) 2021 results excluding exceptional items 25,720 (17,417) 227 (11) 6,736 4,457

Impact of exceptional items per business line: Q4-22 and Q4-21

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE

CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax 209 (91) (14) (76) (266) (105) (71) (272)





BANQUE

POPULAIRE

NETWORK CAISSE

D'EPARGNE

NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

& EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER

NETWORK RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE €m Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax (20) (43) (17) (29) (2) (4) (4) (4) 252 (7) 0 (5) 209 (91)





ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Q4-22 Q4-21 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax (14) (75) 0 (1) (14) (76)

Impact of exceptional items per business line: 2022 and 2021

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE

CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax 116 (153) (16) (126) (336) (232) (236) (512)





BANQUE

POPULAIRE

NETWORK CAISSE

D'EPARGNE

NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

& EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER

NETWORK RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE €m 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax (59) (65) (50) (49) (7) (9) (10) (5) 243 (9) 0 (16) 116 (153)





ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Impact of exceptional items on Income before tax (15) (99) 0 (28) (16) (126)

Groupe BPCE: underlying cost to income ratio Q4-22 and Q4-21

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost income ratio Q4-22 reported figures 6,252 (4,608) Impact of exceptional items 6 (96) SRF (14) Q4-22 underlying figures excluding SRF 6,246 (4,498) 72.0%





€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost income ratio Q4-21 reported figures 6,967 (4,916) Impact of exceptional items 5 (207) Q4-21 underlying figures 6,962 (4,709) 67.6%

Groupe BPCE: underlying cost to income ratio excluding SRF 2022 and 2021

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost income ratio 2022 reported figures 25,705 (18,077) Impact of exceptional items 16 (320) SRF (610) 2022 underlying figures excluding SRF 25,688 (17,147) 66.7%





€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost income ratio 2021 reported figures 25,716 (17,840) Impact of exceptional items (4) (423) SRF (421) 2021 underlying figures excluding SRF 25,720 (16,995) 66.1%

Groupe BPCE: restated quarterly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE

CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m Q4-22 Q4-21pf Q4-22 Q4-21pf Q4-22 Q4-21pf Q4-22 Q4-21 % Net banking income 4,244 4,397 1,863 2,348 146 221 6,252 6,967 (10)% Operating expenses (3,008) (2,920) (1,376) (1,673) (224) (323) (4,608) (4,916) (6)% Gross operating income 1,236 1,478 487 675 (79) (102) 1,644 2,051 (20)% Cost of risk (652) (552) (60) (44) (60) (23) (772) (619) 25% Income before tax 881 910 432 585 (429) (135) 885 1,360 (35)% Income tax (208) (289) (113) (161) 2 (39) (319) (489) (35)% Non-controlling interests 7 (5) (23) (46) 0 0 (16) (52) (68)% Net income – Group share 680 616 296 377 (427) (174) 549 819 (33)%

Groupe BPCE: restated yearly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE

CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m 2022 2021pf 2022 2021pf 2022 2021pf 2022 2021 % Net banking income 17,938 17,526 7,105 7,558 662 632 25,705 25,716 0% Operating expenses (11,439) (11,024) (5,168) (5,304) (1,470) (1,512) (18,077) (17,840) 1% Gross operating income 6,499 6,502 1,936 2,254 (808) (880) 7,628 7,876 (3)% Cost of risk (1,753) (1,566) (247) (170) 0 (47) (2,000) (1,783) 12% Income before tax 5,088 4,967 1,718 2,026 (1,058) (769) 5,748 6,224 (8)% Income tax (1,268) (1,424) (445) (536) (13) 13 (1,726) (1,946) (11)% Non-controlling interests (13) (76) (58) (267) 0 63 (71) (280) (75)% Net income – excl. Coface 3,807 3,467 1,215 1,224 (1,071) (693) 3,951 3,998 (1)% Coface – Net contribution 5 5 Net income – Group share 3,807 3,467 1,215 1,224 (1,071) (688) 3,951 4,003 (1)%

Groupe BPCE: quarterly series

GROUPE BPCE €m Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 6,117 6,337 6,295 6,967 6,575 6,569 6,309 6,252 Operating expenses (4,655) (4,151) (4,119) (4,916) (4,961) (4,250) (4,258) (4,608) Gross operating income 1,462 2,187 2,176 2,051 1,614 2,319 2,051 1,644 Cost of risk (490) (332) (342) (619) (424) (457) (347) (772) Income before tax 1,041 1,924 1,898 1,360 1,244 1,886 1,732 885 Net income – excl. Coface 543 1,308 1,327 819 785 1,329 1,288 549 Coface – Net contribution 5 Net income – Group share 548 1,308 1,327 819 785 1,329 1,288 549





ASSETS

€m Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Cash and amounts due from central banks 171,318 186,317 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 192,751 198,919 Hedging derivatives 12,700 7,163 Financial assets at fair value through shareholders' equity 44,284 48,598 Financial assets at amortized cost 27,650 24,986 Loans and receivables due from credit institutions

and similar at amortized cost 97,694 94,140 Loans and receivables due from customers at amortized cost 826,953 781,097 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios (6,845) 5,394 Insurance activity investments 125,783 135,228 Current tax assets 706 465 Deferred tax assets 4,951 3,524 Accrued income and other assets 14,423 13,830 Non-current assets held for sale 219 2,241 Deferred profit sharing 4,752 - Investments in associates 1,674 1,525 Investment property 750 758 Property, plant and equipment 6,077 6,396 Intangible assets 1,087 997 Goodwill 4,207 4,443 TOTAL ASSETS 1,531,134 1,516,021





LIABILITIES

€m Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Amounts due to central banks 9 6 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 184,747 191,768 Hedging derivatives 16,286 12,521 Debt securities 243,373 237,419 Amounts due to credit institutions 139,117 155,391 Amounts due to customers 693,970 665,317 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios 389 184 Current tax liabilities 1,806 1,313 Deferred tax liabilities 1,966 1,049 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,087 20,114 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 162 1,946 Insurance-related liabilities 122,831 125,081 Provisions 4,901 5,330 Subordinated debt 18,932 18,990 Shareholders' equity 82,558 79,592 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 82,079 78,884 Non-controlling interests 479 707 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,531,134 1,516,021



Goodwill

€m 12/31/2021 Acquisitions Disposals Impairment Conversion Other changes 12/31/2022 Retail Banking & Insurance entities 1,045 15 (66) (241) 754 Asset & Wealth Management entities 3,255 27 91 (66) 3,307 Corporate & Investment Banking entities 143 3 147 Total 4,443 42 (66) (241) 95 (66) 4,207

Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER NETWORK RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q4-22 Q4-21 % Q4-22 Q4-21 % Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Net banking income 1,683 1,725 (2)% 1,654 1,804 (8)% 328 306 7% 251 245 2% 240 233 3% 88 84 4% 4,244 4,397 (4)% Operating expenses (1,165) (1,141) 2% (1,245) (1,242) 0% (180) (172) 5% (138) (129) 7% (222) (184) 20% (58) (51) 13% (3,008) (2,920) 3% Gross operating income 518 584 (11)% 409 561 (27)% 148 135 10% 113 116 (2)% 18 48 (62)% 30 33 (11)% 1,236 1,478 (16)% Cost of risk (279) (282) (1)% (248) (216) 15% (45) (28) 61% (48) (32) 47% (32) 7 ns (652) (552) 18% Income before tax 248 291 (15)% 166 344 (52)% 103 106 (3)% 114 116 (2)% 251 16 ns 0 36 ns 881 910 (3)% Income tax (69) (99) (30)% (69) (115) (40)% (28) (30) (8)% (34) (32) 5% (8) (2) ns 0 (10) ns (208) (289) (28)% Non-controlling interests (2) (1) 64% (1) (2) (33)% 10 (2) ns 7 (5) ns Net income - Group share 177 191 (7)% 95 227 (58)% 75 76 (1)% 80 84 (5)% 253 11 ns 0 26 ns 680 616 10%

Retail Banking & Insurance: yearly income statement

BANQUE

POPULAIRE

NETWORK CAISSE

D'EPARGNE

NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

& EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER

NETWORK RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE €m 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % 2022 2021pf % 2022 2021pf % 2022 2021pf % 2022 2021pf % 2022 2021pf % Net banking income 7,110 6,867 4% 7,232 7,240 0% 1,317 1,222 8% 974 972 0% 958 899 7% 347 327 6% 17,938 17,526 2% Operating expenses (4,507) (4,354) 4% (4,732) (4,614) 3% (672) (644) 4% (536) (503) 6% (783) (696) 13% (209) (212) (2)% (11,439) (11,024) 4% Gross operating income 2,604 2,513 4% 2,500 2,625 (5)% 645 578 12% 438 468 (7)% 175 202 (14)% 138 115 19% 6,499 6,502 0% Cost of risk (798) (734) 9% (646) (578) 12% (122) (113) 8% (131) (102) 28% (56) (39) 44% (1,753) (1,566) 12% Income before tax 1,857 1,806 3% 1,859 2,048 (9)% 523 464 13% 437 475 (8)% 326 100 ns 86 73 18% 5,088 4,967 2% Income tax (454) (505) (10)% (519) (610) (15)% (136) (131) 3% (116) (130) (11)% (23) (28) (20)% (21) (19) 7% (1,268) (1,424) (11)% Non-controlling interests (10) (2) (10) (9) 5% 0 (43) 6 (22) ns (13) (76) (82)% Net income

- Group share 1,393 1,298 7% 1,331 1,429 (7)% 387 333 16% 321 302 6% 309 50 ns 66 54 22% 3,807 3,467 10%

Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 4,304 4,425 4,399 4,397 4,627 4,630 4,437 4,244 Operating expenses (2,757) (2,684) (2,664) (2,920) (2,856) (2,819) (2,756) (3,008) Gross operating income 1,547 1,742 1,736 1,478 1,771 1,812 1,681 1,236 Cost of risk (387) (283) (343) (552) (343) (392) (366) (652) Income before tax 1,176 1,475 1,407 910 1,444 1,430 1,332 881 Net income – Group share 800 1,048 1,003 616 1,076 1,056 995 680

Retail Banking & Insurance: Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks quarterly series

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK €m Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 1,669 1,737 1,736 1,725 1,838 1,818 1,771 1,683 Operating expenses (1,078) (1,056) (1,080) (1,141) (1,126) (1,100) (1,115) (1,165) Gross operating income 591 682 656 584 712 718 656 518 Cost of risk (165) (136) (150) (282) (154) (200) (166) (279) Income before tax 440 559 517 291 573 532 504 248 Net income – Group share 310 418 380 191 431 405 380 177





CAISSE D’EPARGNE NETWORK €m Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 1,795 1,825 1,816 1,804 1,872 1,894 1,812 1,654 Operating expenses (1,158) (1,136) (1,078) (1,242) (1,179) (1,189) (1,119) (1,245) Gross operating income 638 689 737 561 693 705 693 409 Cost of risk (153) (66) (143) (216) (130) (115) (152) (248) Income before tax 485 625 594 344 563 589 541 166 Net income – Group share 338 445 419 227 413 426 398 95

Retail Banking & Insurance: FSE quarterly series

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 300 307 308 306 336 332 321 328 Operating expenses (160) (157) (155) (172) (166) (163) (163) (180) Gross operating income 141 149 153 135 170 169 158 148 Cost of risk (31) (30) (24) (28) (26) (27) (23) (45) Income before tax 109 120 129 106 144 141 135 103 Net income – Group share 78 86 93 76 104 107 101 75

Retail Banking & Insurance: Insurance quarterly series

INSURANCE €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 242 253 231 245 258 257 207 251 Operating expenses (136) (121) (117) (129) (145) (129) (123) (138) Gross operating income 106 132 114 116 113 128 84 113 Income before tax 109 133 118 116 114 126 84 114 Net income – Group share 56 76 86 84 90 86 66 80

Retail Banking & Insurance: Digital & Payments quarterly series

DIGITAL & PAYMENTS €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 219 218 229 233 239 239 241 240 Operating expenses (172) (169) (170) (184) (190) (184) (187) (222) Gross operating income 47 49 58 48 49 54 53 18 Income before tax 27 22 35 16 21 24 29 251 Net income – Group share 13 11 15 11 16 18 21 253

Retail Banking & Insurance: Other network quarterly series

OTHER NETWORK €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 78 85 80 84 84 89 86 88 Operating expenses (54) (44) (63) (51) (50) (52) (49) (58) Gross operating income 24 41 16 33 34 37 37 30 Cost of risk (18) (24) (3) 7 (5) (19) 0 (32) Income before tax 7 17 13 36 29 19 39 0 Net income – Group share 5 12 10 26 22 14 29 0

Global Financial Services: restated quarterly income statement per business line

ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m Q4-22 Q4-21pf Q4-22 Q4-21pf Q4-22 Q4-21pf % Net banking income 928 1,397 935 950 1,863 2,348 (21)% Operating expenses (704) (958) (671) (715) (1,376) (1,673) (18)% Gross operating income 224 439 263 235 487 675 (28)% Cost of risk 1 (3) (61) (41) (60) (44) 35% Income before tax 226 388 206 197 432 585 (26)% Net income – Group share 145 245 151 132 296 377 (22)%

Global Financial Services: restated yearly income statement per business line

ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m 2022 2021pf 2022 2021pf 2022 2021pf % Net banking income 3,349 3,911 3,756 3,646 7,105 7,558 (6)% Operating expenses (2,638) (2,813) (2,530) (2,491) (5,168) (5,304) (3)% Gross operating income 711 1,098 1,226 1,156 1,936 2,254 (14)% Cost of risk 5 (4) (252) (167) (247) (170) 45% Income before tax 733 1,026 986 1,000 1,718 2,026 (15)% Net income – Group share 489 596 726 628 1,215 1,224 (1)%

Global Financial Services: quarterly series

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22pf Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 1,693 1,759 1,758 2,348 1,781 1,769 1,692 1,863 Operating expenses (1,188) (1,218) (1,225) (1,673) (1,275) (1,252) (1,265) (1,376) Gross operating income 506 541 533 675 505 517 427 487 Cost of risk (83) (27) (16) (44) (85) (84) (19) (60) Income before tax 419 516 505 585 439 436 411 432 Net income – Group share 211 290 346 377 312 315 293 296

Asset & Wealth Management: quarterly series

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 771 849 894 1 397 812 814 796 928 Operating expenses (593) (618) (644) (958) (644) (650) (640) (704) Gross operating income 178 231 250 439 167 164 156 224 Cost of risk (2) 0 1 (3) 6 (6) 4 1 Income before tax 170 231 237 388 188 158 160 226 Net income – Group share 79 123 150 245 125 111 109 145

Corporate & Investment Banking: quarterly series

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22pf Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 922 910 864 950 969 955 897 935 Operating expenses (595) (599) (581) (715) (631) (602) (626) (671) Gross operating income 328 310 282 235 338 353 271 263 Cost of risk (81) (28) (17) (41) (90) (78) (23) (61) Income before tax 249 286 268 197 251 278 250 206 Net income – Group share 132 167 196 132 187 204 185 151

Corporate center: restated quarterly series

CORPORATE CENTER €m Q1-21pf Q2-21pf Q3-21pf Q4-21pf Q1-22pf Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Net banking income 120 153 138 221 168 170 179 146 Operating expenses (710) (249) (230) (323) (830) (179) (236) (224) Gross operating income (590) (96) (92) (102) (662) (9) (57) (79) Cost of risk (19) (21) 17 (23) 4 18 38 (60) Share in income of associates 51 64 53 (12) 2 3 (1) (31) Net gains or losses on other assets 4 (13) 8 3 18 8 10 (18) Income before tax –

excl. Coface net contribution (554) (67) (14) (135) (639) 20 (11) (429) Coface – Net contribution 5 Net income – Group share (463) (31) (21) (174) (603) (42) 0 (427)

