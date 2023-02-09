Year End Report Q4-2022

English Swedish

Period October-December

Order bookings decreased by 18 percent to MSEK 228 (277).

Revenue decreased by 15 percent to MSEK 199 (234).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 194, i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 17 percent.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 14.3 (40.1).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 9.1 (30.3).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.80 (2.66).

Period January – December

Order bookings increased by 14 percent and amounted to MSEK 983 (864).

Revenue increased by 20 percent to MSEK 943 (788).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 912 (788), i.e. an underlying organic increase of 16 percent.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 136.4 (119.6).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 101.0 (87.4).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.86 (7.67).

Net cash excluding IFRS16 amounted to MSEK 33 (75).





Significant events during the quarter

Nilörngruppen AB acquires Bally Labels AG in Switzerland. The company, which has previously been a partner company of Nilörn, will be consolidated with Nilörngruppen from 2023. The acquisition will have a limited but positive effect in 2023.





Significant events after the quarter

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 (5.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 57.0 (57.0).





A presentation will be held today 9/2 at 10.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:

Registration Form

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 9 February 2023

Attachments