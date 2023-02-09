English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 9 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 9:45 A.M. EET

Change in Enento Group’s Executive Management Team

Eleonor Öhlander, Enento Group’s Director of HR and member of the Executive Management Team, will leave her position for new challenges outside Enento. Öhlander will continue in her position until 31 March 2023.

“I would like to thank Eleonor for the great, professional work she has done for UC AB since 2017 and for Enento Group since 2018. She has had an important role during the integration in 2018 and 2019 between our Group companies UC AB, Suomen Asiakastieto Oy and Proff AS. She also had a key role when establishing our company values and Nordic culture”, says Jeanette Jäger, CEO of Enento Group.

“Enento Group is a great company with so many competent and committed employees. It has been a privilege for me to be part of this journey during the last six years”, says Eleonor Öhlander.

Sari Ek-Petroff, currently the manager for Group Learning and Development and HR function in Finland, will act as the temporary Director of HR from 1 April 2023 onwards.

