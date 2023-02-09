RENAULT GROUP: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q4-2022 earnings

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

 

 

 

 

 

February 09th, 2022

 

 

Nissan contributes €174 million to Renault Group’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings

 

 

 

Nissan released today its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

 

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (October 1st to December 31st, 2022), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s fourth quarter 2022 net income estimated at €174 million (1).

 

 

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 144,3 yen/euro for the period under review.


 

