Sendinblue Acquires Captain Wallet to Further its Impact in Retail

SEATTLE, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , a leader in digital marketing, is pursuing its ambitious growth strategy with the acquisition of Captain Wallet , a pioneering start-up and leader in mobile wallet marketing. This acquisition showcases a new strategic direction for the company: addressing the needs of retailers and large accounts by adding a customer loyalty and retention channel.

A tool of choice to engage and retain customers

Captain Wallet offers brands the ability to dematerialize marketing materials such as loyalty cards that can be used to send customers real time updates via mobile devices. This empowers brands to tap into mobile communication channels and to better capture the attention of customers. The solution uses native Apple Wallet and Google Wallet applications to dematerialize loyalty cards, offers, membership cards, relational cards, and gift cards in a few clicks. Once added to the wallet, brands can easily update the content of the card and send push notifications via the Captain Wallet platform.

These push notifications can be automated, scheduled, and geolocated. Each dematerialized card in the wallet is personalized, allowing brands to inform all or part of their wallet customers of current offers that are relevant to their specific interests. This empowers brands to strengthen customer relations via mobile; the most viewed and preferred screen for today’s digital consumers.

The response has been robust, with 200 brands having observed two key outcomes: up to 89% increase in the average basket size and a doubling of purchase frequency.

"With the acquisition of Captain Wallet, we are enhancing our value with a new mobile marketing channel that will allow all our users to better engage with their customer base," explains Mickael Arias, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Enterprise Solutions at Sendinblue. "We are excited about bringing a turnkey solution to retailers and retail brands of all sizes to help them easily and effectively manage all of their activation and customer loyalty programs within the same platform. With a centralized solution, marketing campaigns and loyalty programs are effortlessly managed and easily tracked against strategic goals.”

A unique platform to meet the needs of retailers

Captain Wallet will retain its independence while bringing its expertise and innovation in mobile wallet to Sendinblue. Regardless of existing CRM tools, Captain Wallet customers can continue to purchase its solution independently of the other solutions offered by Sendinblue.

The acquisition of Captain Wallet allows Sendinblue to increase its presence with key global accounts and retailers. Today, nearly 200 brands and retail chains in France and abroad, such as Lacoste, Decathlon, Jacadi, Etam, Intersport, Celio, Courir, Guerlain, Sephora, McDonald's, Franprix, Carrefour, and Picard trust Captain Wallet.

Captain Wallet will benefit from Sendinblue's international footprint and accelerate its geographic expansion, particularly in the United States and Germany.

“For Captain Wallet, this is great recognition and proves that the mobile wallet has become an essential element of the CRM and marketing strategy for companies of all sizes. For many big brands, the wallet has become a preferred communication channel that has evolved the same way that email or SMS campaigns did in the past. This merger with Sendinblue allows Captain Wallet to expand rapidly in new markets, especially internationally. We share the desire to help brands optimize the engagement with their customers. Previously, we were doing it on separate communication channels so we are excited to finally be able to do it together,” adds Axel Detours, Co-founder of Captain Wallet.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, CRM, chat, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 500,000 active users across 180 countries. Sendinblue has more than 700 employees globally.

About Captain Wallet

Founded in 2013 by Alexandre Plichon, Bertrand Leroy and Axel Detours, Captain Wallet is the leader in mobile wallet marketing in Europe. In one click and without an application, Captain Wallet transforms any loyalty card or offer into a dynamic relationship channel. For this, the company uses the wallets (electronic wallets) of Apple and Google pre-embedded on mobiles. Captain Wallet has more than 200 customers including Intermarché, Conforama, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Franprix but also emblematic brands in all sectors (luxury, PAP, food, insurance, etc.) such as Picard, The Kooples, McDonald's, Le Bon Marché, Guerlain, Clarins, Petit Bateau, GrandVision, MACIF, April, Lacoste, Sandro, Pimkie, Jules, Accor, Nespresso, Léon de Bruxelles, Decathlon, Furet du Nord.The company is active in 180 countries around the world.