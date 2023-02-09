Lleida.net, recognized for its social strength by the Spanish Institute of Analysts in its first ESG report

MADRID, Spain, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has received a "B" rating in the sustainability, social commitment and corporate governance (ESG) report prepared for it by the Spanish Institute of Analysts as part of the Lighthouse program.

The rating - the first received by a BME Growth company - recognizes the company's strength in ESG criteria and its more than 20 years of effort in becoming a benchmark in the social aspect in the places where it operates.

"We are proud that no more and no less than the Spanish Institute of Analysts has endorsed our image as a socially responsible company, and committed to the society that welcomes us," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

The rating recognizes the company's contribution to society with an AAA rating, and applauds its efforts in the area of social policies.

"The Social pillar is a clear strength of Lleida.net", the document says.

Regarding corporate governance, the report highlights the "Good governance" and "Transparency and fiscal responsibility", and explains that Lleida.net operates according to "very high standards in Commitments (ethical code, fiscal transparency policy)".

Yesterday, Lleida.net announced, precisely, the creation of a new Sustainable Development Commission.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry, with 218 patents received from more than 64 countries worldwide.

Its portfolio is one of the strongest worldwide in the industry. At this moment, more than 60 countries in five continents have granted patents, including the European Union, United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia or New Zealand.

It is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

The company's growth strategy in the countries in which it is present and those in which it plans to be in the future, includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.