Barley Market to Top US$ 32,901.6 Million by 2033 as Sales of Food with High Nutritional Benefits Boom, Read In-depth Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, barley market sales are expected to increase by a lucrative CAGR of 2.9% over the next ten years. The barley market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 32,901.6 million by 2033 from US$ 24,645.7 million in 2023.



A significant trend driving the barley industry is rising use of barley for the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, personal care items, pharmaceuticals, food, and animal feed. In both emerging and established nations, products made from barley have a significant demand due to their numerous functionalities and nutritional advantages. It is hence fueling growth in the global barley market.

A significant number of small-scale competitors are putting high emphasis on innovation than sales. Leading manufacturers with global footprints have increased mergers and acquisitions with small businesses to diversify their product offerings and serve a wide customer base. Rising trend for biodegradable packaging, which is environmentally friendly and made from barley straw is likely to drive growth in the global barley market in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Barley Market:

The USA accounted for 15.3% of the global barley market share in 2022.

of the global barley market share in 2022. The United Kingdom generated a share of 4.9% in the global barley market in 2022.

in the global barley market in 2022. China is set to hold a share of 5.0% in the global barley market during the estimated time frame.

in the global barley market during the estimated time frame. Germany accounted for a share of around 3.5% in the global barley market in 2022.

in the global barley market in 2022. India barley market is set to generate a share of around 4.3% in the next ten years.



"In the long run, growing focus on products with high nutritional benefits and eco-friendly packaging would propel barley sales worldwide. Key players in both developed and developing countries are anticipated to innovate barley products to create new opportunities.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Barley Market

The market for barley is highly competitive worldwide. A few main factors influencing market expansion are the introduction of new blends of barley and numerous applications of barley across various industries. Increasing awareness of products with health-promoting properties is another factor that would propel ales.

Leading companies operating in the barley market are GrainCorp Limited, Muntons Plc, Soufflet Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Boortmalt Group, Ireks GmbH, Malteurop Groupe, EverGrain, Crisp Malting Group, Maltexco S.A., Grain Millers Inc., Malt Products Corporation, Global Malt Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. among others.

Get More Valuable Insights into Barley Market

In its latest offering, Future Market Insights offers a thorough study of the barley market, covering historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast data from 2023 to 2033.

The study provides compelling insights into the global barley market by product type (barley flour, barley girts, barley malt, barley flakes, whole grain barley, pearl barley), application (pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, food industry, non-alcoholic beverages, animal feed, personal care products), grade (malt grade, standard grade, food grade, specialty grade, pharmaceutical grade, cosmetic grade, feed grade), and region.

Barley Market Outlook by Category

By Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

Food

Pharmaceuticals (Supplements)

By Grade:

Malt Grade

Standard

Food Grade

Specialty

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Feed Grade



By Product Type:

Barley Flour

Pearl Barley

Barley Girts

Barley Malt

Barley Flakes

Whole Grain Barley

