Anmodning om suspension

ACM Forvaltning A/S har anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen om suspension af nedennævnte afdeling. Det skyldes, at det grundet tekniske problemer ikke er muligt at stille korrekt NAV. Suspensionen vil blive ophævet, når det igen er muligt at stille korrekte priser.

DK0061149036 – ACKEHY – Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL)



Kontaktperson:



Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com