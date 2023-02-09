English French

Dassault Aviation

at the Aero India Show in Bangalore

Saint-Cloud, France, 9 February 2023 – The Dassault Aviation group is particularly happy to be able to present its dual military and civil know-how at the 2023 Aero India Show to be held in Bangalore (India) from 13 to 17 February.

In the defense sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is our longest standing export customer and has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953. The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale – signed in 2016 – and the modernization of the Mirage 2000 I/TI are a continuation of this historic partnership.

In the business aviation field, more than twenty Falcon aircraft are in service in India and growth prospects are promising.

Following the Rafale contract, Dassault Aviation and its partners are also contributing to the “Make in India” policy, through a vast procurement, training and industrial subcontracting network involving dozens of companies, in accordance with our offset obligations.

Dassault Aviation will be presenting the following at the 2023 Aero India Show:

A Rafale C mock-up in Indian Air Force colors and a Rafale Marine mock-up. The Rafale Marine is a candidate for the renewal of the Indian Navy’s carrier-borne fighter fleet, under a tender issued by the Indian Government.

A Falcon 2000 front section built by the Franco-Indian plant in Nagpur, under agreements signed subsequent to the Rafale contract.

A Falcon 8X. With its range of nearly 12,000 km and its extreme versatility, this trijet – which enjoys a reputation for robustness and reliability – is particularly well-suited to the needs of Indian companies and to local operating conditions (high temperatures and altitudes).





“Dassault Aviation’s participation in the Aero India show is just the latest step in our 70-year partnership with India. It has always been our ambition and a source of pride to provide the Indian armed forces and Indian companies with the best equipment. We will do everything in our power to develop our industrial presence in this great country and meet its military and business aircraft needs, both today and for the future”, said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees. dassault-aviation.com

