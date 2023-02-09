Aircraft Antenna Market to Worth USD 631.1 Million by 2029 | At a CAGR of 6.71%

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft antenna market size was pegged at USD 389.5 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 400.7 million in 2022 to USD 631.1 million by 2029 at 6.71% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Aircraft Antenna Market, 2022-2029.”

The market includes the design and manufacture of aircraft, rockets, missiles, and spacecraft that operate in space. Defense equipment refers to weapons, arms, and equipment that are used for military purposes. The study conducted in this report provides an in-depth analysis of the aerospace and defense industry in Europe.

Companies Profiled in Aircraft Antenna Market are as follows:

Antcom Corporation (U.S.)

Smiths Interconnect (U.S.)

Boeing (U.S.)

Cobham Limited (U.K.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Maxtena Inc. (U.S.)

Harxon Corporation (China)

Chelton Limited (U.K.)

Sensor Systems (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.71% 2029 Value Projection USD 631.1 Million Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 251 Segments Covered By Platform, By Frequency, By End user

Russia-Ukraine War Impact



Exponential Demand for Anti-Jamming Antennas to Disrupt Industry Growth

At a time when the aviation industry is gearing to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the market forecast. Notably, the demand for anti-detection systems and GPS gained an uptick. So much so that European countries exhibited profound demand for secure transmission systems. Industry players have witnessed strong demand for multi-platform anti-jamming antennas being used to prevent detection and intrusion from enemies. The conflict had an indirect impact on air traffic and the raw material supply chain.

Report Coverage:

Segments

Fixed-Wing Platform Gain Ground with Rising Demand for Air Travel

In terms of platform, the market is segmented into rotary-wing and fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment will account for a notable share of the global market on account of the rising number of aircraft deliveries and air travelers. For instance, Boeing delivered 340 aircraft in 2021, nearly double the total aircraft delivered in the preceding year.

Ka/Ku/K Band to Remain Dominant with Increasing Adoption of 5G

With respect to frequency band, the market is fragmented into Ka/Ku/K band, VHF & UHF band, C band, X band, HF band, and others. The Ka/Ku/K band segment will witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the trend for 5G in the aviation sector.

OEMs to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Presence of Antenna Providers

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment will contribute notably toward the market share due to the presence of a large number of aviation antenna providers. End-users will continue to invest in surveillance, navigation, and communication systems for real-time data.

Navigation & Surveillance to Gain Uptick from Installation of Next-Gen GPS Antennas

From the application perspective, the market includes navigation & surveillance and commercial segments. The navigation & surveillance segment could expand at the highest CAGR, owing to strong demand for next-gen navigational antennas, including emergency locator transmitting antennas and GPS antennas.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of State-of-the-art Infrastructure to Expedite Investments

The rising footfall of technologically advanced air traffic management aircraft could foster the aircraft antenna market share. Major stakeholders are likely to invest in innovation and modernization to boost efficiency in the aviation sector. For instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration-led modernization of the U.S. air transportation systems added fillip to the industry growth. Furthermore, industry participants have upped investments in aircraft upgradation amidst a surge in military UAV demand. Soaring demand for unmanned systems could encourage leading companies to invest in aircraft antennas.

However, rigorous government regulations and a surging number of aircraft backlogs could mar the industry growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Bullish Presence of Aircraft Fleet

Stakeholders are well-poised to inject funds into the U.S. and Canada in the wake of the presence of a soaring number of aircraft fleets. North America market size logged USD 163.9 million in 2021 and will witness an upward trajectory due to investments in modernized aircraft antennas. The U.S. will continue to invest in advanced antennas to foster navigation and surveillance portfolios.

Europe could emerge as a favorable investment hub against the backdrop of aircraft deliveries during the assessment period. The regional outlook is mainly attributed to the application of reconfigurable liquid antennas and air traffic. End-users will continue to inject funds across France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. to expand their footfall.

Robust demand for commercial aircraft across China, India, and Australia could bolster the Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market growth. Emerging economies and advanced countries have augmented defense budgets, prompting companies to procure military helicopters and aircraft. Moreover, a surge in air travel will also provide impetus to regional growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent/ Key Developments in the Aircraft Antenna Market Latest Market Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Antenna Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aircraft Antenna Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aircraft Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed-Wing Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Regional Jets General Aviation Military Aircraft Fixed Wing UAVs Rotary-Wing Military Helicopter Civil Helicopter Rotary Wing UAVs



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Prioritize Product Launches to Gain Ground

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

