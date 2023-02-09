Ceramic Tiles Market to Worth USD 77.82 Billion by 2028 | With CAGR 5.2%

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global ceramic tiles market size was USD 50.84 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 54.41 billion in 2021 to USD 77.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2028 period. According to our analysts, the growth of the market is fuelled by the augmentation in construction projects pooled with the rising investment by nations for the development of infrastructure. Features such as high robustness, water resilient, cracking resistance, as well as aesthetically enticing, are surging the product demand

Growth Projections:

List of Key Players Covered in the Ceramic Tiles Market Report

Cersanit Group (Poland)

Somany Ceramics (India)

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

Vitromex USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Kale Group (India)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria)

Elizabeth Group (U.S.)

Grupo Celima Trebol (Peru)

White Horse Ceramic (Malaysia)

Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. (U.S.)

SCG CERAMICS (Thailand)

Grupo Lamosa (Mexico)

Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)

RAK CERAMICS (UAE)

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)

PAMESA CERÁMICA SL (Spain)

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

STN Cerámica (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-202 Forecast CAGR 5.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 77.82 Billion Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors, and latest trends Ceramic Tiles Market Size in 2021 USD 54.41 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 330 Segments Covered By Application, By End-Use, and by Regional Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Drivers Rising Construction Industry in Emerging Nations to Drive Market Demand Procurements Instigated by Critical Companies to Drive Market Growth

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into floors, walls, and others.

Based on end-use, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

In terms of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for the ceramic tiles market include:

Growing construction and renovation activities

Increase in demand for aesthetically appealing and durable flooring options

Rising urbanization and improvement in living standards

Technological advancements leading to the production of high-quality, low-cost ceramic tiles

Restraints for the ceramic tiles market include:

Fluctuating raw material prices

Economic slowdown in certain regions

Environmental concerns over the production process

Difficulty in installation, especially for large format tiles.

Regional Insights

Europe is projected to perceive reasonable growth in the future. The increasing investment by the consumers in replacement and renewal actions is one of the crucial motives accountable for the growth of the market in Europe.

North America is estimated to observe healthy growth in the market. The current trend of personalization and alteration will expand the demand for ceramic tiles in this region.

Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Ceramic Tiles market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

– Increase in Sales Revenue

– Increased Demand from Developing Regions

– Rise in Popularity

– R&D Efforts

– Product Innovation and Offerings

Competitive Landscape

The research report covers international players operating in the market studied. In terms of share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

The leading players in the market continuously opt for efficient strategies to improve their brand value and promote the global market growth of the product with encountering least possible obstacles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both companies.

Short Description Of Ceramic Tiles Market:

Ceramic tiles are a mixture of clays and other natural materials, such as sand, quartz and water. They are easy to fit, easy to clean, easy to maintain, and are available at reasonable prices.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ceramic Tiles Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others By End-Use (Value/Volume) Residential Non-Residential By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others By End-Use (Value/Volume) Residential Non-Residential By Country (Value/Volume) U.S. By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others Mexico By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others Canada By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others



TOC Continued…!

Report Coverage

Market Overview : This section provides an overview of the ceramic tiles market, including size, growth, and segmentation.

: This section provides an overview of the ceramic tiles market, including size, growth, and segmentation. Market Dynamics : This section covers the key drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the growth of the ceramic tiles market.

: This section covers the key drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the growth of the ceramic tiles market. Competitive Landscape : This section provides an overview of the competitive landscape of the ceramic tiles market, including profiles of key players and their market share.

: This section provides an overview of the competitive landscape of the ceramic tiles market, including profiles of key players and their market share. Company Profiles : This section provides an overview of the key players operating in the ceramic tiles market, including their business overview, product portfolio, and financial performance.

: This section provides an overview of the key players operating in the ceramic tiles market, including their business overview, product portfolio, and financial performance. Methodology : This section provides information on the research methodology used to obtain the market data and analysis.

: This section provides information on the research methodology used to obtain the market data and analysis. Conclusion: This section provides a summary of the key findings from the ceramic tiles market report.

