Noerresundby, Denmark, 9 February 2023

Announcement no. 06/2023





Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 10 March 2023 at 11.00 am at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2023.

