Kvika banki hf.: Publication of annual financial statements and investor presentation on Wednesday 15 February

The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the year 2022 at a board meeting on Wednesday 15 February. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 on Wednesday 15 February, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.