Global $18.4 Bn Battery Management System (BMS) Markets, 2023-2028 with Sensata Technologies, Eberspacher, Panasonic, and LG Energy Solution Dominating

The global battery management system (BMS) market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 to USD 18.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2028

The battery management system is implemented to manage high-energy batteries efficiently. The functions of the battery management system may vary according to the properties and requirements of the battery it is incorporated into.

The battery management system market based on battery type has been segmented into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based batteries, and others. Most end-users choose the most suitable battery type according to their requirements and the nature of the application. Lithium-ion is a widely used battery in applications such as automobiles and renewable energy systems.

Renewable energy application to hold a significant share of battery management system market in 2028

Both on-grid and off-grid renewable energy deployments are witnessing steady growth, with batteries being used for energy storage applications for many years. However, battery storage technology has gained greater traction and supports higher electricity generation levels from renewable energy - particularly wind and solar.

The rapid fall in battery cost has increased the popularity of battery storage as an option for storing electricity from renewable sources at the household, business, and community levels. These batteries need battery management systems for efficient operations, tracking battery voltage, the amount of power consumed, the state of charge of the battery, etc. In addition, the battery management system in renewable energy is required for PV time shift, peak shaving, and grid support.

Europe is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Germany, France, and the UK are among the major European economies. These countries are technologically developed and are also major manufacturing hubs for the automotive and aerospace & defense verticals.

Five countries, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Belgium, accounted for more than three-quarters of all electrically chargeable cars in the EU. As there is a growing trend of adoption for electric vehicles in Europe, the requirement for battery management systems is also expected to increase to effectively manage batteries in electric vehicles.

Major players profiled in this report are: Sensata Technologies, Inc. (Japan), Eberspacher (Germany), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (South Korea).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

High Demand for Battery Monitoring Solutions in Renewable Energy Sector

Need for Effective Power Grid Management

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in Battery Management Solutions

Opportunities

Increasing Electrification of Public Transportation

Rising Demand from Data Centers

Supportive Government Initiatives for Electric Vehicles

Advantages of Wireless Battery Management Systems

Challenges

Complex Designing Process

Impact of External Factors on Performance

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Digital Twin

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: State-of-the-Art PRT System to Tackle Public Transport Issues

Case Study 2: Lead Batteries and Battery Management Systems to Manage Microgrid

Case Study 3: Designing Reliable Battery Management Systems to Overcome Common Errors

