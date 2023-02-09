Global Mass Transportation Security Market Analysis/Growth Report 2023: Future Potential Enhanced by Emerging Opportunities for Security Systems in Railways, Metros, and Roads

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Transportation Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides insight into the different types of physical and digital security systems being deployed by governments and operators for the safety and security of public transportation infrastructures. The digitization of the rail and metro industry is leading to the development of new solutions to improve passenger safety and convenience.

Cities across the world are becoming bigger and more congested, resulting in an increasing demand for efficient public transport. Governments are making heavy investments to reduce congestion in cities and provide citizens with environment-friendly mass transportation options. This increased spending on mass transit infrastructure has created a favorable environment for the security industry.

In an endeavor to make public transport citizen-friendly, governments are deploying security equipment like onboard surveillance systems, variable message sign boards, speed violation cameras, and integrated traffic management systems across different infrastructures.

The study covers security systems associated with railways, metros, and roads, including those installed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs, inside the vehicle, and inside and outside stations. It also includes systems meant for the protection of physical perimeters of stations, parking depots, maintenance hubs, etc. and other associated infrastructure.

This study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the total addressable market for the security of mass transportation infrastructure, including railways, metros, and roadways?

What are the drivers and restraints affecting this market?

Which are the key technologies being deployed for the security of mass transportation infrastructure?

What are the current and future growth opportunities for market players and stakeholders?

What are the forecasts for each region?

Which are the key players working in this domain?

What are the emerging trends in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the Mass Transportation Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Questions this Study Answers

Key Competitors across Various Security Technologies

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Percent Revenue and Revenue by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Railways

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Passenger Traffic in Railways

Goods/cargo Transported in Railways

Length of Rail Network by Country

Forecast Analysis

Key Technologies being Deployed for Protection of Railways Infrastructure

Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Railways Infrastructure

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metros

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Security Spend by Country: Metros, Top 25 Countries, 2021

Annual Ridership in Metros

Metro Penetration Across Regions

Number of Metro Stations in Major Countries

Forecast Analysis

Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure

Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Roadways/Highways

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Security Spend by Country: Roadways, Top 25 Countries

Passenger Traffic on Roadways

Vehicle Traffic on Roadways

Forecast Analysis

Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Roadways/Highways

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Facial Recognition

Growth Opportunity 2: ITMS

Growth Opportunity 3: 3D Surveillance

Growth Opportunity 4: Video Analytics

Growth Opportunity 5: Cyber Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Assessment of Metro and Railways Digital Infrastructure

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiuph1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.