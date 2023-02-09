Global Mass Transportation Security Market Analysis/Growth Report 2023: Future Potential Enhanced by Emerging Opportunities for Security Systems in Railways, Metros, and Roads

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Transportation Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides insight into the different types of physical and digital security systems being deployed by governments and operators for the safety and security of public transportation infrastructures. The digitization of the rail and metro industry is leading to the development of new solutions to improve passenger safety and convenience.
Cities across the world are becoming bigger and more congested, resulting in an increasing demand for efficient public transport. Governments are making heavy investments to reduce congestion in cities and provide citizens with environment-friendly mass transportation options. This increased spending on mass transit infrastructure has created a favorable environment for the security industry.
In an endeavor to make public transport citizen-friendly, governments are deploying security equipment like onboard surveillance systems, variable message sign boards, speed violation cameras, and integrated traffic management systems across different infrastructures.
The study covers security systems associated with railways, metros, and roads, including those installed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs, inside the vehicle, and inside and outside stations. It also includes systems meant for the protection of physical perimeters of stations, parking depots, maintenance hubs, etc. and other associated infrastructure.
This study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the total addressable market for the security of mass transportation infrastructure, including railways, metros, and roadways?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting this market?
- Which are the key technologies being deployed for the security of mass transportation infrastructure?
- What are the current and future growth opportunities for market players and stakeholders?
- What are the forecasts for each region?
- Which are the key players working in this domain?
- What are the emerging trends in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the Mass Transportation Security Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study Answers
- Key Competitors across Various Security Technologies
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Percent Revenue and Revenue by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Railways
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Passenger Traffic in Railways
- Goods/cargo Transported in Railways
- Length of Rail Network by Country
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Technologies being Deployed for Protection of Railways Infrastructure
- Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Railways Infrastructure
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metros
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Security Spend by Country: Metros, Top 25 Countries, 2021
- Annual Ridership in Metros
- Metro Penetration Across Regions
- Number of Metro Stations in Major Countries
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure
- Notable Providers of Security Technologies for the Protection of Metro Infrastructure
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Roadways/Highways
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Security Spend by Country: Roadways, Top 25 Countries
- Passenger Traffic on Roadways
- Vehicle Traffic on Roadways
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Technologies being Deployed for the Protection of Roadways/Highways
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Facial Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 2: ITMS
- Growth Opportunity 3: 3D Surveillance
- Growth Opportunity 4: Video Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 5: Cyber Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Assessment of Metro and Railways Digital Infrastructure
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiuph1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.