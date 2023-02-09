United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2023: Predictions and Recommendations Designed to Guide Foodservice Operators, Producers, Retailers, and Investors

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Children's Food and Beverage Market report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide foodservice operators, producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about parent behavior and what parents think about food and beverage products for children.

When it comes to purchasing food, taste is the number one priority for most consumers. For parents, their children's willingness to eat a given food is a close second. Compared to all consumers, parents are more likely to prioritize food characteristics that provide a health halo such as high protein, unsaturated fats, clean label, low sugar, and non-GMO. Parents tend to be more health-conscious and choosy about foods for their kids and themselves.

Products free from common allergens - such as nuts, dairy, and eggs - are also a high priority for parents, particularly those who have children with real or perceived allergies or intolerances. The publisher's December 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicates that 27% of respondents with children report that they have a child with food allergies, while the number of children with food intolerances or sensitivities may be even higher.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help foodservice operators, food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Scope

Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. children's food and beverage market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.

This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the children's food and beverage market. Demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior of parents with children under 18 in their household are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and attitudes about health, since parents purchase the vast majority of food on behalf of their children. Food habits and preferences of children, as reported by their parents, are also examined. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed (in a broad sense), including in the context of children's food and beverage products.

Retail sales of children's food and beverage products are provided in billion dollars from 2017 to 2022, and sales are projected from 2023 to 2027.The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.

Additionally, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

Parent Priorities When Buying Food

Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

Key Demographics

Scope

2 COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

Highlights

First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods In 2020

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022

Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic

Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

Frequency of Grocery Shopping: In-Person vs. Online

Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Most Consumers Are Still Holding off on Dining Out

Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery and Convenience Food Options

Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits

Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain

In 2022, Most Consumers Are Still Concerned about COVID-19 Infection from Restaurant or Delivery Staff When Ordering Food for Carryout or Delivery

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Concerns about COVID-19 Variants

Rising Prices during the Pandemic

Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices

The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food Over the Past Year, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions

Cutting Back on Household Expenses

Concerns about Food Shortages during the Pandemic

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

Stress Levels and Changes Made to Reduce Stress

Effects on Work Have Continued in 2021 and 2022

In-Store Shopping Patterns

3 Overview and Market Trends

Highlights

Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market

Home Baking Trends

Chocolate Candy Trends

Functional Food and Beverage Trends

"Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love

The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market

Convenient Meals Can Be the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers

Grocery Prepared Meals

Restaurant Meals, Including Takeout and Delivery

Meal Delivery Services

Thaw and Eat Foods

Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends

Definitions

Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Products

Plant-Based Eating and Sustainability Are Buzzwords Important to the General Public

One-Fourth of Consumers Claim to Primarily Follow a Flexitarian Diet in 2022

Use of Plant-Based Alternatives and Openness to Cultivated/Cruelty-Free Products among Those with Children

Children's Product Examples

Clean Label and "Better-for-You" Trends

Example of a Clean Label Children's Product

Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

Preferences for Product Labels Show "Natural" and "Clean" Are Most Preferential

Paying Attention to Food Labels - Shopping Online vs. In-Person

Reasons for Seeking "Natural" Food Labels

Perception of Health Differences in Products Based on Nutrition Facts Panel

Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children

Prevalence in 2022

Rising Rates of Reported Food Allergies and Lactose Intolerance over Time

Purchases of Foods with Allergy-Friendly Labels

Many Consumers Purchase Allergy-Friendly Foods for Reasons Other Than an Allergy or Intolerance

Nutrients Sought by Consumers

Consumers Continue to Seek Out Protein Sources

Sources Used to Consume Nutrients

Consumers Report Increasing Consumption of Protein from Whole-Plant Sources

Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners

Information Consumers Seek Out on Nutrition Facts Labels

Mindful and Intuitive Eating

Dieting Activity

Frequency of Feelings and Behaviors Associated with Mindful and Intuitive Eating Patterns

Consumer Mindfulness Index

Concerns about Food Waste

Most Consumers Are Concerned about Food Waste

How Consumers Reduce Food Waste

Greater Concerns about Food Waste among Adults Living with Children

4 Consumer Demographics

Highlights

Number of Children in the Household

Historical Trends

Age of Children in the Household

Parents and Those Living with Children in Their Household

Trends by Gender

Trends by Age Bracket/Generation

Patterns Based on Household Income

Home Ownership and Rental Trends

Patterns Based on Marital Status

Regional Differences

Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

Educational Attainment

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)

5 Consumer Psychographics

Highlights

Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics

All Consumers

Parents/Guardians

Attitudes of Parents

Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods

Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast

Snacking

Cooking

Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences

Food Nutrition and Healthy Food

Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods

Children's Food Habits

Perceptions about Health and Nutrition

More than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health

Beliefs about Sources of Weight Gain

Definition of "Healthy Food"

