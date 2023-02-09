ALTAVA and Snag Launch Marketplace for Bored Ape Golf Club and SecondSkin

The partnership launches a custom marketplace for BAGC and Second Skin holders to sell and trade their NFT collection.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group, a leading luxury Metaverse company, has partnered with SNAG Solutions, an upstart marketplace solutions provider, to co-create a fully customized online marketplace experience for ALTAVA's BAGC (Bored Ape Golf Club) and SecondSkin NFT collections. Moreover, the marketplace will allow ALTAVA to integrate future NFT collections the company creates for global luxury brand partners.

Last year, SNAG Solutions made waves by beating established NFT marketplaces to develop a custom marketplace for the ApeCoin DAO community selling BAYC, MAYC, Otherdeeds, Sewer Pass and other Yuga Labs assets. It also includes features built specifically for the ApeCoin community, such as ApeCoin staking and NFT metadata integrations.



Meanwhile, ALTAVA maintains its lead in the luxury fashion Metaverse space by creating Web3-to-IRL experiences for brands such as Renault and Fendi. Although the NFT market was at its lowest point, the company defied convention by selling out the private and whitelist rounds of its BAGC (Bored Ape Golf Club) NFT collection, bringing in over $3 million in total sales.



"Our tendency to successfully defy convention naturally draws us to SNAG Solutions. SNAG collaborates with other exciting projects, including Goblin Town, in addition to ApeCoin DAO. Since our BAGC collection is licensed by BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club), we are always aware of what is going on in the Yuga Labs ecosystem. "SNAG's ability to address the ApeCoin DAO community's unique needs indicates that they already have a deep understanding of our unique requirements, including support for BAYC holders," said Andy Ku, ALTAVA CEO/Founder.

“We are impressed by what ALTAVA has achieved helping leading luxury brand partners including Prada, Bvlgari, Balmain, and Fendi enter the Metaverse. Their latest success with BAGC (Bored Ape Golf Club) and close relationship with the Yuga Labs ecosystem resonate with us based on our experience working with the ApeCoin community. We’re excited to develop a next-level marketplace experience,” said Zach Heerwagen, SNAG Solutions CEO and Founder.

ABOUT ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (cu), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

ABOUT SNAG Solutions

Snag Solutions was founded by early DoorDash leaders Zach Heerwagen and Jason Jong in July to help NFT creators unbundle NFT marketplaces and take control of the buying experience. Especially with the rise of 0-royalty marketplaces, Snag empowers creators by helping them keep holders on their own websites while reducing marketplace fees and maintaining royalties. In just 5-months since its founding, Snag has scaled to power marketplace experiences for top creators like Goblintown & Truth Labs, Genuine Undead, and Crypto Chicks, with over a dozen other active partner experiences and many more to come. This is only the beginning for Snag Solutions, whose rise coincides with the rise of project-owned NFT marketplaces.