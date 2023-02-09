Subskribe CPQ Deployed by BigID in 90 Days, Reducing Implementation Costs by 90%

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subskribe, developer of the Adaptive Quote-to-Revenue Platform for modern SaaS companies, today announced that BigID , a leader in data security, privacy, compliance and governance, has replaced its existing Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) system with Subskribe CPQ, to shorten deal cycles and improve sales rep productivity. After a short 90-day implementation cycle, the solution is now live, eliminating time-consuming manual tasks and providing a frictionless user experience, while reducing implementation, maintenance and labor costs thanks to its unified platform and intuitive UX.



“With any enterprise sales process, there can be complex layers with components ranging from technical evaluations to multiple stakeholders,” said Tom Murtaugh, Senior Vice President of Global Business Operations at BigID. “Using manual processes, there are too many potential points of failure, such as a mistake in a spreadsheet or a missed email. Subskribe CPQ sits in between Salesforce and the billing process, eliminating those challenges. The solution saves me a full headcount, and at the same time, we slash days off the sales process by getting quotes out to customers sooner.”

Unlike Subskribe, most CPQs are cumbersome and add unnecessary complexity, even when making basic changes. They require customization, deep expertise with the CPQ and ongoing administrative support to use and maintain the tool. Complex deal structures are difficult to construct, and sales reps often require deal desk assistance.

By contrast, Subskribe CPQ is designed to handle complex SaaS deals, natively and with minimal effort. Sales reps can easily craft win-win deals involving multi-year ramps, mid-term upsells and flexible discounts in 30 seconds or less. Advanced approval workflows come out-of-the-box, and an approval flow can be crafted with just a few clicks. Finally, Subskribe is intuitive to administer and easy to use.

“Legacy CPQ systems require complex implementations and custom workarounds to handle today’s complex SaaS deal structures,” said Durga Pandey, CEO and cofounder of Subskribe. “Not only are long, time-consuming implementation times and ongoing maintenance expensive, but using these systems is also extremely challenging. With Subskribe, organizations spend less time quoting and more time selling, and they can close larger deals faster while dramatically reducing the workload for the deal desk.”

Subskribe provides numerous benefits to BigID, including:

Handles complexity: Subskribe's quoting and billing platforms make quick work of enterprise pricing complexities, eliminating the need to switch to another platform as a company grows.





Reduces costs: Subskribe's unified platform and intuitive UX make implementation and maintenance easy, reducing costs significantly.





Intuitive UI: Built by former Apple, Netflix, and Amazon employees, Subskribe is designed to be easy to use, with little to no training.





Seamless integrations: In addition to unifying disparate quoting and billing platforms, Subskribe integrates easily with other business-critical platforms such as Salesforce and NetSuite.



“Subskribe satisfied all of our requirements,” BigID’s Murtaugh said. “It has a great UI, is super easy to implement, and it’s flexible enough to accommodate tweaks and changes. Plus, I have full confidence that it will scale with us over time.”

To learn more about Subskribe’s adaptive quote-to-revenue platform, visit www.subskribe.com .

About Subskribe

Subskribe is the adaptive CPQ, billing, and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Totally unified. No silos. Zero reconciliation, from order to revenue. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading SaaS companies, Subskribe helps businesses maximize revenue with innovative deal structures like ramp-up engagements, mid-term upsells and flexible discounts. The result is faster time-to-market, increased top-line growth and massive operational savings. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Subskribe is backed by venture firms including 8VC and Slow Ventures. For more information, visit www.subskribe.com .

