Express Kitchens Acquires Direct Cabinet Sales, Golden Reiss Kitchens and Seifer Kitchens

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Kitchens, a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets in Connecticut and Massachusetts, has expanded its reach in the New York/New Jersey market by acquiring Direct Cabinet Sales, formerly owned by a Private Equity firm. This acquisition will include two additional companies: Golden Reiss Kitchens of Brooklyn NY and Seifer Kitchens of New Jersey.

Express Kitchens is one of the fastest-growing Cabinet distributors in the New England Region. "This new acquisition, in combination with Express Kitchens' existing manufacturing facility and 12 retail locations in CT and Western MA, expands our coverage in an important high-volume metropolitan market," said Max Kothari, CEO of Express Kitchens. "This expansion will allow Express Kitchens to expand its platform for optimal growth and allow customers to experience better product, faster lead times at lower prices."

This acquisition expands Express Kitchen's footprint both in retail outlets from 12 to 17 showrooms in 4 states and with Distribution facilities and manufacturing plants in excess of 600,000 sq feet located in Hartford, Connecticut, Dayton, New Jersey and Ahmedabad, India.

This transaction was sponsored by Kothari Capital. "This expanding of our Platform is one of the three main components of our growth strategy, and the team is executing very well," said Karan Kothari, vice president of Kothari Capital. "We are not only adding key markets to our existing footprints, we, more importantly, are drilling down on speed to market and expanding product offering for our national multifamily and builder customers."

Dayton Manufacturing Facility





Direct Cabinet Sales - Dayton Manufacturing Facility, Part of Express Kitchens' Family









