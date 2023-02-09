New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06418219/?utm_source=GNW

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and PharmOnline International (POLI) Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of ALL, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology. Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessments and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



Cell therapies face a high level of competition in ALL. Gene-modified cell therapies are expected to face significant competition from antibody-based therapies, which have demonstrated promising efficacy in the relapsed/refractory (R/R) settings and have a price advantage over chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-Ts).

- The B-cell ALL pipeline is dominated by CAR-T cells. The success of CAR-Ts in ALL has fueled R&D investment into this class of therapy, with more CAR-Ts in development than all other cell and gene therapy (CGT) classes combined.

Pipeline CAR-Ts will likely require a novel target, increased efficacy, lower price, or simplified manufacture to penetrate the crowded CAR-T market.

- The ALL CGT market is projected to reach $2.9 billion in 8MM peak sales. Growth of the CGT market is largely driven by increased uptake of marketed CAR-Ts across the 8MM and label expansions into further patient populations. Launch of pipeline CAR-Ts and “other” cell therapies will also contribute to this growth, but to a lesser extent.

- A high level of unmet need exists in certain patient populations, and could be addressed by CGT agents. There is a high level of unmet need for patients who relapse or fail to respond to first-line combination chemotherapy regimens; this is partially addressed by already marketed CAR-Ts.



Key Highlights

Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2021-2031

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all ALL therapeutics



Scope

- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.



