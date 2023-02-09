New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multiple Myeloma Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06418208/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional seven geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 markets (15M).



These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of multiple myeloma, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell therapies, accompanied with a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs, competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



GMCTs are well equipped to treat patients in later-line settings. Currently, gene-modified cell therapy (GMCT) agents are only available in 3L+ settings, with early-line settings dominated by combination therapies including anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies and proteasome inhibitors, as well as patients being treated with autologous stem cell transplants.



The MM pipeline is dominated by CAR-T cells. The success of CAR-Ts in MM has fueled R&D investment into this class of therapy, with more CAR-Ts in development than all other cell and gene therapy (cell therapy) classes combined.



The MM cell therapy market is projected to reach $9.4 billion in 8MM peak sales. Using data from proprietary World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and Price Intelligence databases, sales forecasts for the 7M (Australia, South Korea, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Israel, and Canada) assessed in this analysis show the overall MM market (cell therapies and established/traditional therapies) is expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2031.



Unmet needs in MM are likely to be partially addressed by cell therapies.GMCTs have good efficacy data in later-line settings in this indication.



The presence of marketed and pipeline CAR-T cell therapies in the 3L+ setting addresses the unmet need of providing therapeutic options for heavily pre-treated patients



- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.



Our indication specific forecast models answer questions such as -

- What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?

- Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?

- What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication

- What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?

- When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?

- What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?

