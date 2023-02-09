New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paprika Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032435/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Paprika Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Paprika estimated at US$980.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vegetable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$610.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paprika Oleoresin segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Paprika market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$300.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$192.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

- DDW The Color House

- Kalsec Natural Ingredients

- Plant Lipids

- Synthite Industries Ltd.

- Synthite Industries Ltd.

- Ungerer & Company

- Unilever Food Solutions





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032435/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Paprika - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Paprika by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegetable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vegetable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vegetable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika Oleoresin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paprika Oleoresin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Paprika Oleoresin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spice Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Spice Powder by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Spice Powder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Paprika Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Paprika by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paprika

by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paprika

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Paprika by Application - Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin,

Spice Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paprika by Product

Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and

Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paprika by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paprika by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin,

Spice Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paprika by Product

Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and

Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paprika by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Paprika by Product

Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice

Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Paprika by Product Type -

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vegetable,

Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Paprika by Application -

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceuticals

and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin,

Spice Powder and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Paprika by Product

Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and

Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Paprika by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Paprika by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Paprika by Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika

Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paprika by

Product Type - Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paprika

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vegetable, Paprika Oleoresin, Spice Powder and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Paprika by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and

Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paprika by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paprika

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Paprika Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________