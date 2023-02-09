New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032366/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2022-2030. Hybrid-Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery-Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Off-Highway Electric Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Caterpillar

- CNH Industrial N.V.

- Deere & Company

- Doosan Corporation

- Epiroc AB

- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

- Komatsu Ltd.

- Sandvik AB

- Volvo Construction Equipment AB





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery-Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Battery-Electric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid-Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Hybrid-Electric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Hybrid-Electric

and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Construction,

Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion -

Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application -

Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion -

Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application -

Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion -

Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid-Electric and Battery-Electric for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application -

Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Off-Highway

Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

