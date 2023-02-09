New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Platform, Operation Mode, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06418228/?utm_source=GNW



In 2022, the global military RAS market was valued at $17,575.1 million and is expected to reach $19,794.0 million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The growth in the global military RAS market is proliferated by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and its integration with military RAS has the potential to change future warfare. It will help in reducing endangering risks to soldiers, air forces, and marines that possibly result in a generation of less expensive manned systems. The U.S., Russia, and China are the prominent competitors in the advancement of military robotic and autonomous systems. Military of key countries with high defense spending across the globe are focusing on strategies that articulate near-, mid-, and long-term priorities of their forces.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The market demand for military RAS is expected to propel over the forecast period 2023-2033 due to its capabilities to serve across various applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat operations, target acquisitions, and infantry support. The use of military RAS in high-risk missions such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), route clearance, obstacle breaching, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) will further increase revenue generation and bring in the advancement of technology.



Several countries are spending heftily on research and development to design and develop attack drones. Various countries are acquiring drones from the U.S. and Israel to study the drones and then indigenously develop these drones to support their armed forces. Such drones are anticipated to enhance the deterrent power of the country’s self-defense force. For instance, in June 2022, Japan planned to develop unmanned aircraft that would fly and support manned fighter aircraft. This is expected to strengthen the defense of Japan’s airspace and deter attacks.



The rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms and increased adaption rate among countries are propelling production and reducing the price of military robotic and autonomous systems. The potential new operational concepts will help to saturate an operational area with small autonomous systems that force an adversary to move, be detected, and be targeted by friendly forces.



Impact



The global military RAS market is expected to cater to an increase in global defense expenditure.Growing demand for several military applications in hazardous and complex environments is supporting the procurement of military RAS in the armed forces.



Military RAS manufacturers are anticipated to enhance payload and propulsion systems, which will result in improved operational capabilities and a shorter development cycle time. The improving economic conditions of the emerging economies, as well as the rising cross-border infiltration, terrorism, and geopolitical instability, led to creating the demand for military RAS, which can safeguard a nation’s territory.



Many emerging countries, such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, are looking to implement a layered approach to attacks by deploying unmanned aircraft systems for surveillance, target acquisition, and counter aerial threats from hostile nations and terrorist outfits.As the situation of global tension and instability rises, many emerging countries could increase their military spending on acquiring military robotic and autonomous systems.



Consequently, it provides an opportunity for established defense contractors to supply military robotic and autonomous systems to safeguard these nations.



North America is a leading region in terms of military RAS manufacturing due to the presence of key military RAS providers such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing military budget of the U.S. and Canada. Perceptions of the advent of asymmetrical warfare integrated into modern combat are propelling the North America military RAS market.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Combat Operation

• Target Acquisition

• Logistics

• Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN)

• Infantry Support

• Others



Based on application, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by the target acquisition segment.



Segmentation 2: by Platform

• Unmanned Aircraft Systems

• Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems

• Unmanned Maritime Systems



Based on platform, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by the unmanned aircraft systems segment.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - U.K., France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-world - Latin America and Middle East and Africa



Based on region, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by North America.



Recent Developments in the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market



• In December 2022, the U.K. Ministry of Defense awarded the company an initial $158 million (£129 million) contract for the purchase of two types of drones for the troops. The drones that would be bought are 99 Stalker UAVs and 15 Indago UAVs.

• In August 2022, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a contract worth $14 million to provide its tactical jet drone system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, to the U.S. Air Force.

• In October 2022, Garuda Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-in-India drones with the Lockheed Martin Canada CDL System’s advanced unmanned aircraft systems software solutions for defense and commercial applications.

• In July 2021, Shield AI acquired Martin UAV to integrate Hivemind, the combat-proven autonomy software, which is integrated with V-BAT, reinforcing Shield AI’s prominent position in military-focused edge autonomy. Shield AI’s Hivemind is the key artificial intelligence and autonomy stack for several applications across the military landscape.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global military RAS market:

• Growing Need for Enhancing Battlefield Situational Awareness

• Growing Defense Budget

• Rising Demand for Reducing Human Involvement in Battlefield Activities

• Generating Mass and Scalable Effects through Human-Machine Teaming



Following are the challenges for the global military RAS market:

• Evolving Cyberthreats to Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems

• Challenges Related to Deployment of Complex Systems and Control Frameworks

• Contractor Challenges and Supplier Issues in Final Delivery of Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems



Following are the opportunities for the global military RAS market:

• Increasing Innovations in the Field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• Growing Threat Perception due to Ukraine-Russia Conflict Driving Missile Defense Spending



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment aids the reader in understanding the different types of military RAS and their potential globally. Additionally, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different military RAS based on application (intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR), combat operation, target acquisition, logistics, mine clearance, EOD, CBRN, infantry support and others), platform (UAS (MALE UAVs, HALE UAVs, UCAVs, unmanned helicopters, small UAVs, loitering munition UAVs), UGRS (UGVs, robots, humanoid robots), UMS (autonomous maritime surface vehicles, autonomous maritime underground vehicles)), operation mode (UAS (autonomous, semi-autonomous), UGRS (autonomous, semi-autonomous), UMS (autonomous, semi-autonomous)).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global military RAS market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts, enabling them to strengthen their positions in the global military RAS market.



For instance, in March 2022, ideaForge secured a contract for delivering 200 drones that are capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) to the Indian Army. The drones would be delivered over a period of two years.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global military RAS market analyzed and profiled in the study involve military RAS manufacturers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global military RAS market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies’ coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



In 2022, the top segment players leading the market included established players providing military RAS, which constituted 70% of the presence in the market. Emerging market participants included startup entities that accounted for approximately 30% of the presence in the market.



Key Companies Profiled



Key Market Players

• AeroVironment, Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Saab AB

• The Boeing Company



Key Unmanned Maritime Systems Market Players

• AutoNaut Ltd

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• ECA Group

• Saildrone, Inc.



Key Unmanned Ground and Robotic System Market Players

• Milrem AS (Milrem Robotics)

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Hanwha Defense



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Poland

• Estonia

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06418228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________