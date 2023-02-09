3D TSV Packages Market Size & Share to Surpass $14.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D TSV Packages Market is valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors are anticipated to accelerate the 3D TSV packages market growth over the forecast period. The use of 3D TSV packages is anticipated to provide electrical connectivity to surface-mounted devices and mirrored sidewalls to enhance the package's reflectivity and lighting quality. On the other hand, the global market for 3D TSV packages is projected to benefit from the rising trend toward LED packaging in several ways.

We forecast that the consumer electronics category in 3D TSV packages market sales will account for more than 20% of total sales by 2028. The adoption of 3D TSV packaging increases the endurance of electronic devices. By using more robust packing, it can protect the item from external pressures breaking it.

Market Dynamics

Growing Need For Electrical Device Miniaturisation Will Fuel Market Expansion

The development of the 3D TSV packages sector is driven by the increasing demand for electronic device shrinking brought on by improved compact-size chip architecture. These items will be created by incorporating hetero systems, increasing the dependability of complex packaging. With extremely small MEMS sensors and 3D packaged circuits, it is possible to monitor devices in dangerous environments and place sensors almost anywhere, which helps to increase dependability and uptime in real time. The 3D TSV packages market is driven by rising demand for cutting-edge chip designs with improved properties such as low power consumption, high aspect ratio, and smaller form factors.

Use of LED Packaging to Accelerate Market Growth

LEDs are being used in more items, which has sparked the development of gadgets with higher energy outputs, greater density, and lower costs. In contrast to 2D packaging, 3D packaging through silicon via (TSV) technology enables a high density of vertical interconnections. Future opportunities in the market are largely projected due to advancements in its implementation sectors, such as optoelectronics MEMS, high-end LED solutions, and CMOS image sensors. A combination of monolithic and multifunctional integration is successfully carried out to provide low-power, high-speed interconnections. The integrated TSV circuit minimizes link lengths and calls for lower parasitic capacity, inductance, and resistance.

Top Players in the Global 3D TSV Packages Market

Amkor Technology Inc. (United States)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. (STATS chipPAC), (China)

Toshiba Electronics Co. Ltd. (India)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), (Taiwan)

United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Xilinx Inc. (United States)

Teledyne DALSA Inc., (Canada)

Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation (United States)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Intel Corporation (United States)

SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

Invensas Corporation (United States)

Broadcom Ltd. (United States)

Pure Storage Inc. (United States)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)



Top Trends in the Global 3D TSV Packages Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the 3D TSV packages industry is technological advancement. Introducing cutting-edge technologies in the DRAM memory space will probably guarantee the acceptance of 3D TSV packages and hasten the market's expansion.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the 3D TSV packages industry is the growing desire for electrical device miniaturization. These goods could be created by integrating heterogeneous systems, resulting in more dependable, sophisticated packaging. MEMS sensors that are incredibly compact and 3D-packed circuits provide real-time equipment monitoring in challenging settings, enabling greater reliability and uptime.

Top Report Findings

Based on Process Realization, most of the 3D TSV packages market's revenue is controlled by the via middle category. TSVs with a via in the middle are made after the individual components have been printed but before the metal layers (back-end-of-line, BEOL).

Based on Application, most of the 3D TSV packages market's revenue is controlled by the logic & memory devices category. Emerging memory solutions with high performance and portability could be produced using 3D TSV packaging technology, such as flash memory, hybrid memory cube, and others.

Based on End Users, most of the 3D TSV packages market's revenue is controlled by the consumer electronics category because smartphones are becoming more widely used worldwide, which is due to the easy availability of high-tech features such as strong camera systems and high-resolution displays, followed by affordable mobile data services in most locations.



Recent Developments in the Global 3D TSV Packages Market

TSMC has validated ANSYS (ANSS) solutions for its unique System-on-integrated-chips (TSMC-SoIC) sophisticated 3D chip stacking technology during April 2019. SoIC is an advanced interconnect technology for multi-die stacking on system-level integration that uses Through Silicon Via (TSV) and chip-on-wafer bonding process. This gives customers greater power efficiency and performance for highly complex and demanding cloud and data center applications.



Consumer Electronics Category in 3D TSV Packages Market to Generate Over 20% Revenue

3D TSV packages are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for 3D TSV packages to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the end user, the 3D TSV packages market is divided into consumer electronics, information & communication technologies, automotive, military & defense, aerospace, and medical.

During the forecast period, the market for 3D TSV packages is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the consumer electronics category. Users' demands for better architecture in electronic items are quickly changing the consumer electronics market with an increase in the demand for 3D TSV packages. Three-dimensional (3D) through-silicon-via technology is steadily being used to improve memory and logic functions of electronics, CMOS, and non-memory, including tablet PCs, smartphones, and televisions. This is done by leveraging its ability to deliver advanced integrated chip models with a smaller footprint and decreased capacitance.

On the other hand, the automotive category is expected to grow significantly. Because there is a growing market for communications and automotive products. Head-up displays, navigational aids, and collision avoidance systems are a few automobile applications that heavily rely on these goods. Over the projection period, the growing use of autonomous vehicles is also anticipated to fuel demand for 3D TSV packages in the automotive industry.

North America Region in 3D TSV Packages Market to Generate More 43% Revenue

North America dominates the market for 3D TSV packages, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. The semiconductor industry needs to improve performance and reduce time delays. A strong economy and a cutting-edge technological infrastructure are likely to be the main factors influencing the market growth in this area. Additionally, the market for 3D TSV packages is projected to grow due to efforts to satisfy customer demand and growing investments in the production of cutting-edge electronic products.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on 3D TSV Packages Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global 3D TSV Packages Market Segmentation

By Process Realization

via First Segments

via Middle Segments

via Last Segments



By Application

Logic & Memory Devices

MEMS & Sensors

Power & Analog Components



By End Users

Consumer Electronics

Information & Communication Technologies

Automotive

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Medical

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 14.9 Billion CAGR 16.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Amkor Technology Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Toshiba Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation, Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Invensas Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., Pure Storage Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

