Brookfield Reinsurance Announces 2022 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “Our results for the year were excellent and reflect the diversification and significant growth of our business over the last twelve months. Our earnings continue to grow as we reposition our investment portfolios into higher yielding opportunities and with over $20 billion of cash and highly liquid assets across our portfolios we are in a very strong liquidity position to further capitalize on accretive investment opportunities which will lead to further earnings growth in 2023.”

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total assets $ 43,499 $ 11,493 $ 43,499 $ 11,493 Adjusted equity1 4,852 1,451 4,852 1,451 Distributable operating earnings1 170 21 388 30 Net income2 140 (43 ) 492 (44 ) Net income per class A share3,4 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.56 $ 0.26

See Non-IFRS and Performance Measures on page 6 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 5. Net income for the period ended January 1, 2021 to June 28, 2021 are attributed to our predecessor company Brookfield Annuity Holdings Inc. For the period from June 28, 2021 onward. Excluding special distributions. Class A and Class B shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.

2022 Highlights

Diversified our product lines and scaled our US platform through the acquisition of American National Group, Inc. (“American National”) in May, which has since contributed $1.7 billion of new premiums and over $375 million of Distributable Operating Earnings (“DOE”)





Closed 28 pension risk transfer (“PRT”) transactions, our most active year to date, representing $1.6 billion of premiums, a 50% increase over the prior year and inclusive of our first ever PRT transaction in the US market, where we expect to continue to be active in 2023





Added approximately $1 billion of flow premiums to our reinsurance treaties during the year and continued to reposition these portfolios, driving a step up in our reinsurance business spread earnings





Across each of our business segments, deployed the capital from transactions closed over the last eighteen months into accretive, higher yielding investments, driving a step up in our net investment spreads, while still ending the year with a very strong liquidity position





Subsequent to year-end, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. for approximately $1.1 billion, further diversifying our operations and adding a foundational piece to our expanding U.S. P&C operations



Operating Update

We recognized $170 million of DOE for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $21 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by contributions from American National, which we acquired at the end of May 2022, as well as higher net investment income from reinsurance treaties and PRT business closed since late 2021.

We recognized $388 million of DOE for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $30 million in the prior year period. The current period includes over $375 million from the seven months of contribution from our ownership of American National, as well as contributions from our reinsurance and PRT businesses, which benefited from new business and higher net investment income, as noted above.

We recorded net income of $140 million (2021 - $43 million loss) and $492 million (2021 - $44 million loss) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, driven by contributions from DOE noted above, and inclusive of unrealized and realized mark-to-market impacts on investments and insurance reserves, partially offset by transaction and other one-time expenses.

Today, we have approximately $2 billion of corporate liquidity, with an additional $20 billion of cash and liquid assets within our insurance portfolios. This liquidity puts us in a strong position to support the redeployment of our investment portfolios as well as fund future growth opportunities as they arise and provide sufficient liquidity coverage for stress liability scenarios in the event they arise.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 16, 2023. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) on its Class A limited voting shares (“Brookfield Class A Shares”).

In December, Brookfield completed the distribution of 25% of its asset management business Brookfield Asset Management to its shareholders and our shareholders, creating optionality for shareholders to own a pure-play leading alternative asset manager. At that time, due to the paired nature of the Brookfield Reinsurance security to Brookfield Corporation, shareholders of Brookfield Reinsurance also received the special distribution.

Combined, Brookfield Corporation’s quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share and Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (equivalent to $0.08 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution), would equate to $0.15 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution; representing a 7% increase from the prior year distribution.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in Class A Shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield Class A Shares. A summary of Brookfield’s fourth quarter and full year operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 44 $ 3,461 $ 5,195 $ 12,388 Operating funds from operations $ 1,135 $ 1,237 $ 4,618 $ 3,761 Per Brookfield share 0.68 0.74 2.78 2.27 Distributable earnings before realizations $ 1,142 $ 1,052 $ 4,314 $ 3,467 Per Brookfield share 0.71 0.64 2.68 2.18

Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Class A Shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield’s letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield’s disclosure on Brookfield’s website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited December 31 December 31 (US$ MILLIONS) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,145 $ 393 Investments 28,098 4,943 Reinsurance funds withheld 5,610 4,650 Accrued investment income 341 21 Reinsurance related assets 570 169 Premiums due and other receivables 436 — Deferred acquisition costs 1,732 776 Equity accounted investments 1,673 344 Investment properties 562 — Deferred tax asset 531 20 Other assets 756 177 Separate account assets 1,045 — Total assets 43,499 11,493 Liabilities and equity Future policy benefits 15,771 8,497 Policyholders' account balances 14,310 — Policy and contract claims 1,786 — Unearned premium reserve 1,086 — Reinsurance payable 90 75 Other policyholder funds 322 — Accounts payable and other liabilities 779 77 Due to related parties 309 467 Corporate borrowings 2,160 693 Subsidiary borrowings 1,492 — Notes payable 151 — Deferred revenue 78 82 Liabilities issued to reinsurance entities 151 167 Separate account liabilities 1,045 — Junior preferred shares 2,512 — Non-controlling interest 8 — Class A exchangeable and Class B 432 539 Class C 1,017 1,457 896 1,435 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,499 $ 11,493



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,168 $ 4,881 $ 4,484 $ 7,162 Net investment income, including funds withheld 389 61 617 79 Income from equity accounted investments 74 14 222 8 Total revenues 1,631 4,956 5,323 7,249 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts 589 188 1,635 292 Change in future policy benefits 515 4,814 2,189 6,980 Interest credited to policyholders' account balances 124 — 156 — Commissions for acquiring and servicing policies 167 — 412 — Other reinsurance expenses 47 18 125 19 Changes in deferred acquisition costs (216 ) (44 ) (383 ) (44 ) Operating expenses 167 13 433 35 Interest expense 83 8 196 9 Total benefits and expenses 1,476 4,997 4,763 7,291 Net income (loss) before income taxes 155 (41 ) 560 (42 ) Income tax expense (15 ) (2 ) (68 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) for the period $ 140 $ (43 ) $ 492 $ (44 ) Attributable to: Brookfield Corporation1 — — — 5 Class A exchangeable & class B shareholders2,3 1 1 6 3 Class C shareholder2,3 139 (44 ) 484 (52 ) Non-controlling interest — — 2 — $ 140 $ (43 ) $ 492 $ (44 ) Net income per class A share3 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.56 $ 0.26

For the periods prior to June 28, 2021. For the period from June 28, 2021 onward. Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 140 $ (43 ) $ 492 $ (44 ) Deferred income tax expense 24 2 47 2 Junior preferred share dividends 28 — 67 — Transaction costs 4 3 31 8 Equity accounted (income) loss (7 ) (14 ) (54 ) (8 ) Depreciation 5 — 13 — Mark-to-market on investments and reserves (24 ) 73 (208 ) 72 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 170 $ 21 $ 388 $ 30



RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

Unaudited

As at December 31

US$ millions

2022 2021 Equity $ 1,457 $ 1,435 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 883 16 Preferred shares 2,512 — Adjusted Equity1 $ 4,852 $ 1,451

Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures on page 6.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. This financial information provides comparative information of the business included within the spin-off (“the Business”) for the periods prior to the spin-off, as previously reported by Brookfield. Accordingly, the financial information for the periods prior to June 28, 2021 is presented based on the historical financial information for the Business as previously reported by Brookfield. Therefore, net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) not attributable to interests of others in operating subsidiaries has been allocated to Brookfield prior to June 28, 2021 and allocated to the shareholders of class A exchangeable shares, class B shares and class C shares on and after June 28, 2021.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading financial services business providing capital-based solutions to the insurance industry. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation. (NYSE/TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on IFRS, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, income taxes, income from equity accounted investments, mark-to-market on investments and derivatives, breakage and transaction costs, and is inclusive of our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted Equity. Adjusted Equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through its Class A, B, and C shares, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and the Junior Preferred Shares issued by our Company. We use Adjusted Equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at bnre.brookfield.com .

