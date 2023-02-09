New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032126/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marketing Resource Management (MRM) estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Marketing Resource Management (MRM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Adobe
- Allocadia
- Aprimo
- BrandMaker
- Broadridge
- Bynder
- Capital ID
- Censhare
- Contentserv
- Elateral
- HCL Technologies
- Infor
- inMotionNow
- MarcomCentral
- Marmind
- NewsCred
- Northplains
- Oracle
- Percolate
- SAP
- SAS
- Simple
- Sitecore
- Wedia
- Workfront;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032126/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
ITeS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & ITeS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for IT & ITeS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Marketing Resource Management
(MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Marketing Resource Management
(MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI,
IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Marketing Resource Management
(MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and Telecommunications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment,
Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS,
Manufacturing and Telecommunications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Marketing Resource Management
(MRM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Marketing Resource
Management (MRM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Resource Management (MRM) by Vertical - Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing and
Telecommunications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032126/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032126/?utm_source=GNW