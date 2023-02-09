New York City Underground Producer and Multi-Instrumentalist MR. RIGHTNOW Unleashes Moody Dance Floor Anthem 'Looking High'

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR.RIGHTNOW, the underground producer and multi-instrumentalist, has just released his latest dance floor anthem, "Looking High," along with its official music video. It's a retro futuristic anthem reminiscent of the iconic sound of 1980s goth dance music. The song is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by MR.RIGHTNOW, filmed by Gabriel Dean Roberts and starring Grey Scott.

The music video is a feast for the eyes, transporting viewers to a neon-lit and otherworldly dance vibe. The soundtrack features a blend of brooding lyrics, inventive sounds and an earth shaking beat. "Looking High" is a true standout track for MR.RIGHTNOW, who continues to push the boundaries of the alternative and dance music genres. With its catchy chorus and infectious energy, the song is sure to have fans everywhere singing along and hitting the dance floor. Encapsulating the song's emotional core, the lyrics ask:

I've been looking high

I've been looking low

can you ease my mind

and my troubled soul?

"Looking High" is available now on all major streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. The music video can be viewed on MR.RIGHTNOW's official YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/YmP_JZoXwdY.

For more information on MR.RIGHTNOW and "Looking High," please visit his Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/track/4quL26cRBeWxky8C6FFpYo?si=6cae9f96e72d4ae3, or follow him on YouTube, Instagram @mr.rightnow_music https://www.instagram.com/mr.rightnow_music/?hl=en and TikTok @mr.rightnow.music https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.rightnow.music

