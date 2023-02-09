Omega Engineering Unveils the New Face of Its Cornerstone IIoT Product Suites

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Engineering recently unveiled a new name for its suite of industrial IoT solutions, hinting at continued commitments from the company to further data connectivity wherever sensors are used in industrial environments.

With over 60 years of innovation, Omega is a global leader in the manufacturing of sensors, controllers, and other products used in industrial factories and processes. Omega Link, formerly Layer N, is the latest indication from a company well-positioned to support the transition of industrial businesses to more-connected, data-driven environments.

"Omega's IIoT mission is industry-focused," says Kevin Goohs, Director of IIoT Implementation and Strategy at Omega. "Our IIoT solutions are designed to meet the needs of industrial applications where design flexibility and configuration matter. These are often too complex and may be too high stakes for simplified IoT solutions. We offer a wide array of sensing technologies, and our experts help demystify, enable, and significantly expand accessibility to data connectivity systems for our customers."

Omega Link is compatible with Omega's huge portfolio of connectable legacy sensors as well as its growing offering of smart sensors and can be paired even with competitive sensors using a wireless smart interface device. Multiple connection and data storage and management solutions for industrial applications are available.

About Omega:

Founded in 1962 to manufacture a single thermocouple line, Omega has grown into a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for the industrial processing, aerospace, chemical and petrochemical, medical and pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets. With over 700 employees, operations at Omega include research and development, engineering and manufacturing, calibration, sales, marketing, distribution, expert technical support, and customer service. Omega designs and manufactures more than 100,000 state-of-the-art, innovative products for the measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity.

