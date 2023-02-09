Trisura Group Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Resultsa Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will reschedule the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, previously scheduled for Thursday, February 9th, 2023.



Trisura expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results in February 2023. Details regarding the date and time of Trisura’s earnings release and conference call with be announced separately once confirmed. The delay is necessary for Trisura to finalize the accounting treatment and review of certain contracts and related information for its US subsidiary.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com