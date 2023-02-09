BERNINA Dealer, Shoreline Sewing Machine Co., Relocates to The Velvet Mill

STONINGTON, Conn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of BERNINA’s exclusive dealers, Shoreline Sewing Machine Company, has relocated to The Velvet Mill, one of seaside village’s most historic buildings. Owners, Deb and Pete Alvord, are local to the area and are thrilled to bring their beloved business to the community. With their previous locations being more of a destination shop, the move offers organic exposure and engagement.



“With the new location, there is a ton of walk by traffic. People stop in to chat and share a story about a machine,” said Deb Alvord. “We’re really enjoying the people.”





For decades, Shoreline Sewing Machine Company has been providing services for household and industrial sewing machines with the expertise of Pete Alvord. With 40 years of experience, his knowledge and mastery of his craft have garnered a loyal customer base, a base that will even travel for Shoreline Sewing Machine Company’s services.

As an authorized dealer of BERNINA, Shoreline Sewing Machine Company carries premium machines and accessories to revolutionize how both the sewist and quilter create. With all sewing machine purchases, customers will receive complimentary machine training. As a full-service location, a BERNINA can be repaired on site at the brand new store location.

Deb shares, “the beauty of BERNINA is that they continue to invest into R&D and the quality is the same. We’re thrilled to be associated with BERNINA.”





While Shoreline Sewing Machine Company focuses on sales and repairs, the retailer also offers sewing classes for the beginner enthusiast to the most seasoned stitcher. Depending on the chosen class, students can learn the art of embroidery, how to create canvas tote bags and pillow covers with zipper techniques, and sewing classes for the youngest sewist.

Visit Shoreline Sewing Company at their brand new location at 22 Bayview Ave, Studio #91, Stonington, CT 06378 or online at shorelinesewingmachine.com for more information.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc760976-4efc-4d11-bfac-d64cfc4e37ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57c25f17-7ba7-4813-83d2-6eeb3c5c00ad