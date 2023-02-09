Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, payable on April 19, 2023. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

