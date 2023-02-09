New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208109/?utm_source=GNW



• By component, solutions segment to account for highest market share during forecast period



End users in the incident and emergency management market deploy incident and emergency solutions to minimize losses due to natural or man-made disasters.Solutions are categorized into web-based emergency management, emergency/mass notification, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.



These solutions are used for business and public safety during emergencies where timely dispatch of units is essential.Major features offered by aforesaid solutions are scalability, flexibility, robustness, and interoperability.



Various application areas, such as tsunami and earthquake warnings, remote weather monitoring, traffic management, and CBRNE detection systems, are served by incident and emergency management solutions. An incident and emergency management solution ensures the preparation, response, recovery and mitigation of daily incidents, and emergencies and disasters.



By communication tools and devices, first responder tools to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

During times of crisis or emergency, critical communication is crucial to help first responders save lives but also to help keep first responders safe, enhance response time, and interagency coordination.First responder tools include all the technology devices that assist departments and teams in providing early aid or action during an emergency.



First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments.They use sophisticated communication devices specially designed for disaster-struck situations, which include wearable devices, such as smart glasses, smartwatches, wearable cameras, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF) radios, and Land Mobile Radios (LMR).



Many communication companies are coming up with public safety Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication solutions, along with next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios.Though radios have traditionally been the most commonly used first responder tools in case of emergencies, the use of smart devices is the most preferred first responder tool currently.



The use of smart devices has increased tremendously over the past decade. In the current scenario, smart gateways can connect sensors, such as body cameras, heart rate monitors, and locator beacons worn by first responders, to the command center so that the data collected can be accessed later.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Asia Pacific = 30%, Europe = 20%, Rest of the World = 5%

Major vendors in the global incident and emergency management market include Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), NEC (Japan), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Collins Aerospace (US), Esri (US), LTIMindtree (India), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Alert Technologies (US), Everbridge(US), The Response Group (US), Haystax Technology (US), MetricStream (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Eaton (Dublin), Veoci (US), Noggin (Australia), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Resolver (Canada), ARCOS (US), Juvare (US), LogicGate (US), and OnSolve (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the incident and emergency management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the incident and emergency management by component, solution, services, communication tool and device, vertical and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall incident and emergency management market and the subsegments.It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208109/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________