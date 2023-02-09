Gaming Accessories Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.27 percent during the forecast period, Technological Advancements and Future Insights

DUBLIN, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Maximize Market Research, a global Electronics research firm, the total market opportunity for Gaming Accessories is USD 14 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.27 percent. The report on the “ Gaming Accessories Market ”, recently published by Maximize Market Research is available in the market, which indicates immense growth for the manufacturers during the forecast period.



Gaming Accessories Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The main objective of the report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Gaming Accessories Market in simple language. It includes the forecast for the present and future. The market research was done by dividing the market into three major segments: Component, Device Type and End-User. These major segments of the market were further divided into several sub-segments, which helps to understand the market structure easily. It also offers a detailed analysis of the market trends at local , regional and global levels. The report includes the market outlook for 2021 and the market forecast from 2022-2029 for each region, country and segment. It provides an in-depth analysis of the growth drivers, prevailing opportunities, major restraints and upcoming challenges which makes it an investor’s guide. The report also provides detailed information on the key players in the Gaming Accessories industry. It covers the mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships happening in the market by region, by investment, and their strategic intent.

To estimate the Gaming Accessories Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. The report is a mixture of both primary and secondary data which makes it more accurate and error-free for the clients. The Gaming Accessories Market report includes a PESTLE analysis, which aids in the development of strategies of the market players and a SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market. It also includes Porter's Five Forces model that provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, new entrants in the market, supplier power , end-user power, and the threats of substitutes for services in the Gaming Accessories Market.

Gaming Accessories Market Overview

Gaming accessories are the hardware devices like joysticks, headsets, webcams and controllers that improve the gaming experience. The controllers are the most common video game system attachment that is used to play games. The increase in the purchase of the most modern gaming accessories by players has majorly contributed to the market growth.

Gaming Accessories Market Dynamics

The rising trend and increasing popularity of video games among teenagers are driving market growth. The introduction of new technology in the gaming sector is also a major factor to drive market growth. During the forecast period, the Gaming Accessories Market is expected to grow due to the increasing popularity of virtual reality, which is increasing the demand for virtual reality headsets.

The high cost of gaming accessories is expected to limit market growth and reduce demand during the forecast period. There are many substitutes available that are expected to replace the demand for gaming accessories. The Gaming Accessories Market demand is also expected to be influenced by local alternatives.

Gaming Accessories Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Gaming Accessories Market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share. The market growth in the region is mainly due to the presence of top gaming hubs in countries like China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. They produced more than 40 percent of the annual gaming industry sales in 2021.

During the forecast period, the Gaming Accessories Market in the North America region is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity to the manufacturers due to the presence of robust supply chain networks of gaming accessories players.

Market Size in 2021 USD 6.40 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 14 Bn. CAGR 10.27% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 288 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 104 Segment Covered Component, Device Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gaming Accessories Market Segmentation

By Component

Headsets

Keyboard

Mice

Controller

Others



By Device Type

PC [Desktop and Laptop]

Smartphone

Gaming Consoles



By End User

Casual Gaming

Professional Gaming

Gaming Accessories Market Key Competitors include:

Corsair(US)

HP Inc.(US)

Google Inc(US

Steelseries(Denmark)

Razer(US)

Hyperx(US)

Plantronics Inc.(US)

Alienware(US)

Turtle Beach(US)

Mad Catz(US)

Reddragon(US)

SADES Technological Corporation(UK))

Logitech International SA(Switzerland)

Nintendo Co., Ltd(Japan)

Cooler Master Technology Inc.( China)

ZOWIE (BenQ)( China)

DuckyChannel International Co., Ltd.( China)

Xiaomi Corporation(China)

Anker(China)



Key questions answered in the Gaming Accessories Market are:

What are Gaming Accessories?

What are the global trends in the Gaming Accessories Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Gaming Accessories Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Gaming Accessories Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Gaming Accessories Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Gaming Accessories?

What are the major challenges that the Gaming Accessories Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Gaming Accessories Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Device type, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

