Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $562.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%

The global green building materials market size reached US$ 312.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 562.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2028.

Alumasc Group Plc

Bauder Limited

Binderholz GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

RedBuilt LLC

PPG Industries

DuPont

Forbo International SA

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Lafarge

BASF SE

Owens Corning

National Fiber

The green building materials market is currently being catalysed by a growing demand for structures with low greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the reduced operational and maintenance costs provided by the construction of new green buildings due to less energy consumption is further stimulating the demand for these materials.



Green Building Materials refer to materials which enhance the sustainability and efficiency of a building structure in terms of design, construction, maintenance and renovation.

These materials are derived from renewable waste products and are highly energy efficient. Some of the popular materials used in the construction of green buildings are bamboo, hempcrete, straw bales, mycelium, wood, rammed earth, timbercrete, grasscrete, recycled plastic, etc.

Over the past few years, Green Building Materials have been widely utilized in various construction activities as they reduce environmental impact associated with installation, transportation, fabrication, processing, disposal and recycling of building materials.



Additionally, the rising adoption of green buildings due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the health and environment hazards of carbon emission has resulted in fostering the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the favourable policies and initiatives offered by various governments, particularly in the developed nations, to encourage green construction is further giving impetus to the market.



