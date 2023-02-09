New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280859/?utm_source=GNW





The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The clear aligners market is expected to grow to $9.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.3%.



The clear aligners market consists of sales of Invisalign teen, Invisalign for adults, 3m clarity aligners, and clarity aligners.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.The aligners are crafted to fit each person’s mouth out of a sturdy plastic material.



If a series of aligners is required, the teeth are moved incrementally with each aligner until the necessary movement is attained.



North America was the largest region in the clear aligners market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the clear aligners market.



The regions covered in clear aligners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



These are made up of material types such as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others that are used by end-user such as hospitals, and dental and orthodontic clinics.



These are made up of material types such as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others that are used by end-user such as hospitals, and dental and orthodontic clinics.



The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market.Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches.



The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups.It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.



As of January 2020, the Invisalign® system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign® system.Invisalign® system is used for straightening and aligning teeth.



This shows the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and aligning of misaligned teeth contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market.



A major factor that limits the clear aligners market growth is its high cost.The cost of clear aligners is higher than that of metal braces.



For instance, the average cost of clear aligners ranges from $3,500 to $8,000, while the metal braces price ranges from $2,500 to $6,000.This difference in cost is primarily due to the customization as clear aligners are designed according to the patient’s condition and severity.



Therefore, high prices of clear aligners are likely to hamper the market.



Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners. For instance, in January 2021, Candid and Carbon partnered to produce 3D printed clear aligners using Carbon’s L1 printing technology.



In June 2022, Spark™ Clear Aligners partnered with international K-pop artist Mark Tuan.The partnership will be “Gifting Smiles” to the artist’s fans.



The partnership was taken under Spark’s “My True Smile” campaign under which the company partnered with celebrities to spread awareness regarding importance of a good smile.



The countries covered in the clear aligners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



