Lab Automation Market worth USD 5.5 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period, the lab automation market size is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%. The market is anticipated to grow from a valuation of USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2033.



Research and Innovations Aid Market Growth

Pharmaceutical research is in constant demand, which protects the market. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, automation is also a major trend right now. Even in emerging countries, both of these are assisting the market. In order to meet the unique needs of lab automation users, additional important companies are eager to offer products that are industry-specific.

Fertile Ground for Market Growth

To maintain the rapid product uptake, key players must work more on product development. This era is anticipated to be profitable for market growth due to factors like rising diagnostic rates internationally. Recent trends show that major businesses are combining their resources through mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Technological Innovations Emerge as an Integral Part of Market Growth

Long-term market potential for lab automation are predicted to result from end-user demand for high-end, sophisticated lab automation technologies. The development of lab robotics technology, which is still in its infancy, is one factor that is anticipated to support market expansion. For lab automation technology to be appealing to pharmaceutical and healthcare enterprises of various sizes, it must be exceedingly frictionless and effective.

Can Market Key Players Rise Above the Hurdles of High Cost?

Adoption and maintenance of lab automation equipment currently amount to considerable costs. Hence, small and medium enterprises tend to shy away from the adoption of lab automation tools. The major consumer base of key players currently consists of mega-corporations, that are willing to spend millions for high-end efficient lab automation systems. By developing affordable products, key players can easily break into the small and medium enterprises segment. Once the large organization segment reaches saturation, key players will naturally have to turn to smaller enterprises to sustain market growth.

Recent Market Developments:

In March 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduced the CellMek SPS. The product enables seamless manual sample preparation. It has aided in easing data management bottlenecks in clinical flow cytometry. It is a fully automated sample preparation system (SPS) that would aid laboratories in vastly expanding their current production capabilities.

In April 2022, Strateos Inc. launched an integrated solution for small molecule discovery programs that aid in automating the DMTA cycles.

In March 2022, Biosero released the Green Button Go software suite in March 2022. It comes with advanced features to assist customers in yielding better control over laboratory systems.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hamilton Company jointly launched an advanced product. It is their forensic laboratory-qualified automated nucleic acid extraction platform.

Leading companies operating in the lab automation market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Transcriptic, Inc. among others.

Key Segments:

By Component Type:

Devices Biochemistry Devices Molecular Devices Hematology Devices Immunology Devices Microbiology Devices Others

Software Scheduling Software Momentum Integration Software



By Application:

Life Sciences Research and Development

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics



By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes



Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Lab Automation Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand to side Trends

1.3. Supply to side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends TOC Continue..

