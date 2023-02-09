Zai Lab to Announce Full-Year Financial Results and Corporate Updates on March 1, 2023

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), today announced that it will report financial results and corporate updates for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on March 1, 2023. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on March 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e1f2dd4243c461585564c4b7dd866a6.

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website.

