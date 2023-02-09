Pessary Market Is Rapidly Growing Due to Increase in Female Geriatric Population and Increasing Number of Vaginal Deliveries | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the Global Pessary Market was valued at US$ 304.1 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2032. Cases of pelvic floor descent increase with age and after multiple pregnancies. This is mainly because a majority of women with prolapse do not seek medical care at an early stage.

For instance, in an Oxford family planning study, it was reported that the risk of POP increased by 4 times after the first vaginal delivery, 8 times after the second delivery, and 9 times after the third delivery as compared to nulliparous women. This indicates that the risk of POP is high after repeated vaginal childbirths. This, in turn, can impact the pessary market in a positive manner. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is high in women and older patients, which negatively impacts their quality of life. This is also a key driver for the growth of this market.

To meet the growing demand for pessaries, key market players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy that could fit as per the needs of patients.

Download Free Sample Copy - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33288

For instance:

In 2021, CooperSurgical introduced the Milex Pessary Fitting Kit specially designed for doctors for determining the exact size and type of pessary required for a patient as per the condition.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Ring pessaries are the leading segment based on product and held 20.5% market value share in 2021 owing to their ease of use in terms of device insertion and removal. It can also be used in complex stages of pelvic floor prolapse.

The pelvic organ prolapse segment, based on indication, is the leader in terms of usage of pessaries with a market value share of around 66.8% in 2021 owing to the increasing elderly population and lifestyle-related diseases that cause hormonal imbalances in women.

By end user, hospitals are leading in the global market and are expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted years.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 36.9% in 2021 owing to the high prevalence of urinary inconsistence and pelvic organ prolapse conditions in the region.

Ask for Report Customization - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33288

“Rising prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence among the elderly population and increase in the awareness of pessary usage for supporting the prolapsed organ are set to propel market growth,” according to an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The market for pessaries is fragmented and there are several local, emerging, and established players within the market sphere. Leading market players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel pessaries with enhanced efficacy, shapes, and sizes customized as per the anatomy of patients.

In June 2021, a Canadian-based medical technology company and Femtherapeutics Inc. developed a customizable pessary with an AI-driven platform and 3D printing to improve treatment outcomes for pelvic organ prolapse.

Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. launched the Arabin cerclage pessary made up of a foldable flexible silicon material used as a conservative treatment for pregnant women having the risk of preterm birth, prolapse, and incontinence.

Buy Now - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33288

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pessary market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the product (ring pessaries, lever pessaries, incontinence rings, Marland, Gellhorn, Gehrung, donuts, cubes), indication (pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinences), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Explore PMR’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Antiviral Drugs Market

Peripheral IV Catheter Market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutics Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Influenza Diagnostics Market

Eye Health Products Market

Next Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353